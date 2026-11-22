For the second time in the last three offseasons, the New York Mets have signed the big fish. They signed Tarik Skubal, arguably the best pitcher in the sport, to a nine-year, $450 million contract. While Mets haters can certainly bash the contract (it is an absurd amount of money for a very, very long time), what can't be denied is that the Mets just got much better on Sunday.

How much better did they get, though? Let's dive in and see how the Mets match up to their fellow NL East peers.

5. Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals right fielder James Wood | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 record: 77-85 (4th in NL East)

I like what the Washington Nationals are doing. They have a strong position player core, led by the dynamic duo of CJ Abrams and James Wood. They have an emerging farm system. Their starting rotation even has some pitchers to like, led by Cade Cavalli, Connelly Early and Andrew Alvarez. There are just some holes that are hard to ignore.

For example, while Wood and Abrams are excellent, what about the rest of the lineup? Washington did rank third in the majors in runs scored last season but struggled offensively down the stretch after trading Luis Garcia Jr. and Curtis Mead. Even if you think the lineup will be elite again (I'm not as certain), the pitching staff is a mess. The rotation is improving, but still not great, and the bullpen wasn't just bad in 2026; it was historically bad. Unless the Nationals spend very serious money to improve the 'pen this offseason, I'm not sure that predicting anything but a last-place finish is realistic.

4. Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 record: 80-82 (3rd in NL East)

The Miami Marlins are a team on the rise. Their dynamic rotation trio of Sandy Alcantara, Eury Perez and Max Meyer is criminally underrated, as is their outstanding double-play combination of Otto Lopez and Xavier Edwards. The Marlins also have some developing power bats like Kyle Stowers and Heriberto Hernandez, and a solid farm system as well.

With all that being said, it's hard to believe this lineup will score enough when Stowers and Hernandez are their best power bats, and while their bullpen isn't nearly as bad as Washington's, it lacks a closer. I wouldn't be shocked to see the Marlins compete for a Wild Card spot, but if they don't make meaningful additions to their roster, I also wouldn't be shocked to see them finish under .500 again.

3. Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jhoan Duran | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 record: 88-74 (2nd in NL East)

The Philadelphia Phillies might be impossible to trust come postseason time, but there's still no reason to believe they won't get there. The Phillies have arguably the best rotation in the National League, led by Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo. Their bullpen could use some work, but Jhoan Duran is among the best when it comes to closing games.

The pitching should be good, but can the same be said about the lineup? The Phillies ranked 19th in the majors in runs scored during the 2026 regular season and have key producers like Luis Arraez and Alec Bohm in free agency. There's only so much that Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber can do. If they can add a big bat or two in free agency and improve their bullpen in front of Duran, the Phillies could easily make themselves favorites to win this division. With how bad their lineup beyond Harper and Schwarber looks, though, I can't pick them to finish very high in this suddenly loaded division.

2. New York Mets

New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 record: 74-88 (5th in NL East)

The 2026 season was nothing short of a disaster for the Mets, who finished in last place in the NL East for the first time in over two decades. As bad as the season went for New York, context matters. For example, Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor both missed 50+ games, and were rarely on the field at the same time due to injury. How many teams can thrive with their two best players missing roughly two months each?

Despite trading a third of their roster away at the trade deadline, the Mets went 34-31 in the second half, after going 40-57 in the first half. It's amazing what having Soto and Lindor healthy at the same time can lead to! The Mets have a strong foundation with Skubal joining the likes of Soto, Lindor, Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing and Nolan McLean. This team could still use another starter, a couple of bullpen pieces and even a first baseman, but it's easy to see the vision. The Mets can score runs if their best players stay healthy, and their pitching just improved drastically. For now, the Mets are much better, but not quite NL East favorites.

1. Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 record: 94-68 (1st in NL East)

That's because the Atlanta Braves exist. I'm as down on the Braves as anyone after yet another disappointing postseason showing, but just because they've consistently underwhelmed when the lights are brightest, that does not mean they're suddenly going to be a bad regular season team. The Braves won the division rather comfortably in 2026, and they've already replaced their best free agent, Raisel Iglesias, by signing Evan Phillips.

The Braves have star talent in their lineup, led by Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson, an outstanding bullpen, and a bona fide ace in Chris Sale. Sure, the rotation behind Sale leaves much to be desired, but that was the case this past season, yet pitching coach Jeremy Hefner coaxed great years out of guys like Martin Perez, Grant Holmes and Tyler Mahle. The Braves have won seven of the last nine NL East titles, and unless a rash of injuries comes about as it did in 2024, I don't think, as of now, there's a team capable of stopping them from winning another.