MLB Insider: Why Justin Verlander is retiring, Freddie Freeman on his timeline, and more

The insights come as teams prepare for the trade deadline, with one breakout player emerging as a key piece for a contender.

One of baseball's all-time greats revealed his plans for the end of his career during media day at the All-Star Game.

This is one of the busiest times of the year for MLB teams. They are coming off the MLB Draft and immediately turning their attention toward the trade deadline. As one executive noted on Tuesday: “The draft is exhausting, but got a day off yesterday and now onto deadline stuff. It’s tiring but this is why we do what we do, right? Gotta love it.”

Trade talks are not expected to pick up until much closer to the Aug. 3 deadline. But all of baseball’s top players are together in Philadelphia for the All-Star Game and discussed the season and what’s ahead. Here’s what I learned from media day.

Justin Verlander on his decision to retire

2026 All-Star Workout Day presented by Gatorade | Derik Hamilton/GettyImages

Star right-hander and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander announced earlier this week that he plans to retire from baseball at the end of the 2026 season. He’s been one of the best pitchers of this generation, accumulating 21 seasons with 266 wins, a 3.33 ERA, 3,554 strikeouts and a whopping 3,571.1 innings.

When asked about the decision, he said: “Well, it’s because I haven’t been on the mound yet. I made one start and then obviously that didn’t go well. Then my hip started bugging me. Then right before I got back, my hammy started to go. It feels like I’ve been plugging holes in a leaky boat.”

Verlander, 43, noted that there are things he wished to accomplish that he’ll be unable to. He wanted 300 wins and 4,000 strikeouts. “Those are both ways off,” Verlander said, “and everything would have to go absolutely perfect to get there. … The one thing I think I’ve done really well for myself is be objective. That’s allowed me to adapt when I need to and be successful. What I’ve been doing this year is trying to find that again and I know what I need to do mechanically to compete at this level and my body is just not letting me do that.”

Freddie Freeman on his career

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers | Melina Pizano/GettyImages

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman wants to play until he’s 40 years old.

Freeman, 37 in September, has played 17 seasons in the Majors and been one of the best first basemen of his era. He thrived in Atlanta for 12 years, hitting 271 home runs with 941 RBI while slashing .295/.384/.509. He’s been just as good in Los Angeles, hitting 111 home runs with 430 RBI while slashing .307/.389/.512 with a .901 OPS across five seasons.

“That would be three more years after this,” Freeman said. “I’m not going to put a firm number on it. I would have to get another contract. I’m only worried about this year. 20 years in the big leagues would be cool and special. Obviously, that would be nice to achieve. But we’ll see what life has in store in the next few years.”

A reporter tried asking if he’d have interest in playing as long as LeBron James or Tom Brady, but Freeman cut him off and laughed: “I’m not playing that long. I just saw Verlander in the clubhouse, and I’m not playing until 43 either.”

Don Mattingly on Brandon Marsh

2026 National League Media Availability | Drew Hallowell/GettyImages

Brandon Marsh has been one of the breakout players on the Philadelphia Phillies, hitting .301/.339/.490 with 15 home runs and 46 RBI. He was named to his first All-Star Game this season, and he’s emerged into exactly the player the organization hoped when it acquired Marsh and sent prized catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe back to the Los Angeles Angels.

“The biggest change that makes him a different player is the power,” Phillies manager Don Mattingly said. “Now we’re seeing the home run come into the equation. Not only average, but home run, and that changes the guy as a hitter once there’s a couple guys on base. The ball can go into the seats. It makes him a different guy.”