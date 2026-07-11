MLB Draft grades 2026: Full reactions to the top 40 picks

The first few picks of the 2026 MLB Draft went as planned, with Roch Cholowsky, Grady Emerson and Vahn Lackey going in succession, but as predicted, things spiraled from there. Some of the picks among the first 40 were about what we expected, but others were frankly shocking.

Given the volatility of how things went, grades spanned from A+ to D-. Let's take a look at how each team did.

1. Chicago White Sox: Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA

St. Mary's v UCLA | Ric Tapia/GettyImages

Roch Cholowsky always felt like the logical selection to go No. 1 overall, and the Chicago White Sox trading for the No. 34 overall pick, raising their bonus pool in the process, made it feel like a given they'd go this route. Sure enough, that's what happened. Cholowsky has long been considered the best player in this year's class, with the ability to do everything other than run at an elite level (and it's not like he's David Ortiz on the base paths, either). Cholowsky has future star written all over him, having drawn comparisons to Troy Tulowitzki, and the fact that he should be a fast riser through the minors makes this pick even better for a White Sox team that's built to compete right now.

Grade: A+

2. Tampa Bay Rays: Grady Emerson, SS, Fort Worth Christian HS (TX)

If the White Sox weren't going to take Grady Emerson, the Tampa Bay Rays were certainly going to. Cholowsky was the right pick to go 1.01, but that's no slight to Emerson, who might have even more upside than Cholowsky if he can tap into his power. Emerson has drawn comparisons to Bobby Witt Jr., because he's just such a well-rounded player at shortstop, a premium position. There're no real flaws in his game, and while it'll probably be a while before he dons a Tampa Bay Rays uniform coming out of high school, he'll be worth the wait.

Grade: A

3. Minnesota Twins: Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

The Minnesota Twins might've missed out on the star shortstops, but Vahn Lackey is the best possible consolation prize, if we should even call him that. Lackey called pitches this past season at Georgia Tech, speaking to his ability behind the plate, and he did nothing but crush baseballs at it. He's a well-rounded hitter and a strong receiver behind the plate, while also being far more athletic than most catchers. He's essentially J.T. Realmuto with more power. That'll work for the Twins.

Grade: A

4. San Francisco Giants: Jackson Flora, RHP, UC Santa Barbara

UC Santa Barbara v UC Davis | Scott Marshall/GettyImages

The San Francisco Giants missed out on their dream pick of Cholowsky, and instead pivoted to take the best pitcher in the draft, Jackson Flora. The 6-foot-5 right-hander sits in the upper 90s with his fastball, and pairs that with a wicked slider. Even his change-up grades as an above-average pitch. He throws strikes and pitched in all kinds of big games at UC Santa Barbara. He should move quickly through the minors for a Giants team looking to rebound. I'm a little surprised they didn't take one of Jacob Lombard or Eric Booth Jr., but this is a good pick.

Grade: A

5. Pittsburgh Pirates: Derek Curiel, OF, LSU

The Pittsburgh Pirates went the safe route by surprisingly selecting Derek Curiel No. 5 overall out of LSU. Curiel can spray the ball all over the field at the plate, runs well and should stick in center field, giving him a high floor. With that being said, I'm not sure Curiel will ever tap into much power, and that impacts his upside. I don't love this pick quite as much because of that, but Curiel should move quickly through the minors, and again, his skillset gives him a very high floor.

Grade: B-

6. Kansas City Royals: Zion Rose, OF, Louisville

The Curiel pick was surprising, and Zion Rose going No. 6 overall is genuinely shocking. I am high on Rose. I even named him one of this draft's best under-the-radar sleepers in the class. He's one of the most well-rounded hitters in the class, runs well, and is a good athlete. The reason why I didn't expect him to go this high is because of his defense. Rose, a catcher who moved to the outfield, has not looked very comfortable roaming around in the outfield. He has the ability to be a solid defender, at least in the corners, but we haven't seen it yet. If his defense can improve (there's no reason to believe it won't), this pick can work out given how big a believer I am in his bat. Still, with Lombard and Booth still on the board, I can't say I love Rose going quite this high, even assuming they get him under slot.

Grade: C

7. Baltimore Orioles: Eric Booth Jr. OF, Oak Grove HS (MS)

The best outfielder in the class wound up being the third outfielder selected, as Eric Booth Jr. fell into the Baltimore Orioles' laps. Booth has absurd upside, as he can run like the wind and has high-end power potential as well. His swing needs some tinkering, and it'll take him some time to go through the minors, but he could be a 20-50 player that plays elite defense in center field. That'll play, especially at No. 7 overall.

Grade: A

8. Athletics: Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

COLLEGE BASEBALL: APR 15 Georgia vs Georgia Tech | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Drew Burress is undersized, but who cares? All this man does is produce. He set Georgia Tech's home run record with 60 long balls in three years, and there just aren't any holes in his game. I'm not convinced he'll stick in center field, but his cannon of an arm should make him a great fit in right field. The Athletics need pitching, but with Flora off the board, they went best player available, and Burress should help them sooner rather than later.

Grade: A-

9. Atlanta Braves: AJ Gracia, OF, Virginia

I did not expect AJ Gracia to go in the top 10, but I do like this selection. I'm not convinced that he'll stick in center field, but the Atlanta Braves, a team with Michael Harris II locked in long-term, don't need him to play center field. His numbers didn't jump off the page at Virginia, but his approach at the plate, which is as good as anyone's in this class, should help him at the professional level. He should move quickly through the minors, which is good for a Braves team that could use a left fielder. I'm not sure he should have gone this high, but I do like the team he landed on.

Grade: B

10. Colorado Rockies: Tyler Bell, SS, Kentucky

Tyler Bell isn't quite Cholowsky or Emerson, but he's a very well-rounded shortstop who should help the Colorado Rockies sooner rather than later. He's a switch-hitter who should hit well from both sides, and he has the ability to stick at shortstop defensively. He doesn't have a standout tool, which makes him a bit of an iffy top-10 selection, but there's something to be said about a rebuilding Rockies team taking a safe pick, and that's what the Rockies did. I'd say Bell has more upside than most think, too.

Grade: B+

11. Washington Nationals: Chris Hacopian, 2B, Texas A&M

COLLEGE BASEBALL: APR 17 Texas A&M at LSU | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

I'm not sure where Chris Hacopian is going to play (it probably won't be second base), but his bat absolutely plays. Hacopian has one of the best hit tools in this class, and he has immense power upside as well if he can learn to hit the ball in the air more. The lack of a defensive home is a bit worrisome for me, but his bat, alone, makes this a solid pick.

Grade: B

12. Los Angeles Angels: Jared Grindlinger, LHP/OF, Huntingdon Beach (CA)

What immediately sticks out with this selection is that Jared Grindlinger was announced as an outfielder, not a two-way player. It's a bit disappointing that he presumably isn't going to try to become a two-way player, but it was certainly nice to see the Los Angeles Angels select the player whom they deem to be the best, not the closest to the majors. As one of the youngest players in this year's class, it'll be a while before Grindlinger is in the majors, but he should fit in nicely as a contact-first corner outfielder who has power upside to tap into. Hey, if the hitting doesn't work out, pitching could be a nice backup plan.

Grade: B

13. St. Louis Cardinals: Trevor Condon, OF, Etowah (GA)

This is my favorite pick in the draft thus far. Trevor Condon has drawn comparisons to Kevin McGonigle, and it isn't hard to see why. He's essentially a much faster version of McGonigle who can play the outfield. High praise? Maybe. Misguided? I don't think so. Condon sprays the ball all over the diamond, and his speed gives him the ability to stick in center field. If he can tap into power like McGonigle has, it would not be surprising to see him develop into a Gold Glove center fielder who is well-rounded at the plate.

Grade: A+

14. Miami Marlins: Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep (FL)

At long last, Jacob Lombard's inexplicable fall ends at No. 14 thanks to the Miami Marlins. He could've gone 10 picks earlier, and nobody would've batted an eye. Does he swing and miss a lot? Yes. Does that matter that much as an 18-year-old out of high school? I really don't think so. Lombard, the brother of New York Yankees top prospect George Lombard Jr. and the son of former big-leaguer George Lombard Sr., has a unique blend of speed and power teams dream of, and he should stick at shortstop, too. There's some risk here thanks to the swing-and-miss, but at No. 14, this is such good value. The fact that Lombard gets to stay home in Miami is the cherry on top for the Marlins.

Grade: A+

15. Arizona Diamondbacks: Ryder Helfrick, C, Arkansas

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 20 SEC Baseball Tournament - Tennessee vs Arkansas | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The Arizona Diamondbacks took the best defensive catcher in the class in Ryder Helfrick, who called pitches at Arkansas. That defense alone makes him almost a sure bet to be a big leaguer, and the fact that he has some power to offer as well only makes him more intriguing. I'm not sure how much he'll hit, but he does have a good eye, and the power is legit. You can never have too many sound defensive catchers. Those are hard to find.

Grade: B

16. Texas Rangers: Gio Rojas, LHP, Stoneman Douglas (FL)

Finally, the second pitcher in the draft has come off the board thanks to the Texas Rangers' selection of Gio Rojas. This was the best prep starter and best left-handed starter in the class, so for Texas to get him at No. 16 overall is good value. Rojas can hit the upper 90s with his fastball and pairs that with a wipeout slider and an improving change-up. He might be coming out of high school, but he has the ability to move through the minors faster than most young starters.

Grade: A

17. Houston Astros: Logan Hughes, OF, Texas Tech

Logan Hughes might be a bat-only prospect, and that greatly limits his upside. Yes, he should hit, particularly for power, but he doesn't have the best eye and had trouble with spin at Texas Tech. His bat should allow him to move quickly through the minors, and the fact that he's left-handed is a good thing for a Houston Astros team that's predominantly right-handed, but I'm not sure he'll provide any positive value in the outfield, and I'm not even fully sold on the bat. Had the Astros taken him with the 28th pick I would've liked it more.

Grade: D+

18. Cincinnati Reds: Justin Lebron, SS, Alabama

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAR 15 Alabama at Kentucky | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

A Lebron being drafted by an Ohio team? Where have I seen this before? Justin Lebron was seen by many as a possible top three pick at times, and while his swing-and-miss concerns are glaring, his tools jump off the page. He has light tower power, and pairs that with a glove that should stay at shortstop and speed that rivals anybody's. He's going to need to make more consistent contact, but if he does, this might be the steal of the draft. The Cincinnati Reds getting a player with his upside at No. 18 is, frankly, absurd. It's boom or bust, but you can take this swing at this point of the draft.

Grade: A-

19. Cleveland Guardians: Liam Peterson, RHP, Florida

The Cleveland Guardians are a team known for their pitching development, and that makes them a dream fit for Liam Peterson, an uber-talented right-hander who needs some polishing. He has frontline upside if he can throw more strikes, as his stuff, headlined by a fastball that tops out in the upper 90s and a slider that has a lot of movement, is quite good. I'm not sure there's an organization better suited to get more out of him than this one.

Grade: A

20. Boston Red Sox: Jake Schaffner, SS, North Carolina

This is the biggest head-scratcher of the first round by far. Jake Schaffner was seen by most as a second-round pick at best, and the Boston Red Sox took him essentially in the middle of the first round. He can get the bat on the ball, but I'm not sure he'll ever have much power, and I'm not convinced he has the arm to play shortstop either. This is almost certainly going to be an underslot pick so Boston can spend more money later, but there were better options.

Grade: D

21. San Diego Padres: Coleman Borthwick, RHP, South Walton HS (FL)

A.J. Preller was going to take a high school player as he always does, and Coleman Borthwick makes some sense. He throws incredibly hard, topping out in the upper 90s, and he has an impressive slider as well. His change-up needs work, and he doesn't throw enough strikes, but how many high schoolers throw strikes consistently while throwing this hard? This is a high-upside pick that I don't dislike, but it does feel like there were a couple of better options who were picked immediately after.

Grade: B-

22. Detroit Tigers: Cameron Flukey, RHP, Coastal Carolina

NCAA Division I Baseball Championships | Jay Biggerstaff/GettyImages

Some evaluators had Cameron Flukey as the SP2 behind Jackson Flora. While I didn't rank him quite that highly, it's easy to assume the Detroit Tigers got a steal here. Not only does Flukey throw hard, but his curveball might be the best breaking pitch of any in this year's class, and he commands his pitches as well. A rib injury cost him some time, and perhaps that's why he fell out of the top 20, but for a Tigers team preparing to lose Tarik Skubal, they have to be awfully happy landing Flukey where they did.

Grade: A

23. Chicago Cubs: Cade Townsend, RHP, Ole Miss

I wasn't sure where Cade Townsend would land, as he's always had a lot of upside but only played one year of high school baseball and didn't even throw 100 innings at Ole Miss. A shoulder injury this past season gave teams another reason to pause. Still, he has a five-pitch mix headlined by a fastball that sits in the mid-90s, and a slider and curveball, both of which were given 60 grades by MLB Pipeline. It'll be interesting to see how Townsend develops, but the tools are there for him to be a rock-solid starter. The fact that the Chicago Cubs' system could use an influx of pitching makes this even better.

Grade: A

24. Seattle Mariners: Ace Reese, 3B, Mississippi State

The Seattle Mariners took perhaps the best power prospect in this year's class in Ace Reese. I have doubts that he'll stick at third base, and he has a lot of chase in his game, but he has legitimate 30+ homer upside. This isn't the most complete player in the class, obviously, but his power could get him very far if he can make enough contact.

Grade: B+

25. Milwaukee Brewers: Trey Ebel, SS, Corona HS (CA)

2026 Draft Combine | Jill Weisleder/GettyImages

This feels like a very Milwaukee Brewers pick. Trey Ebel doesn't have a ton of power, but he makes contact, plays good defense and is fundamentally sound. The Brewers took Trey's brother, Brady Ebel, in the first round of last year's draft, and many evaluators believe Trey has even more upside. I'm not sure if he'll stick at shortstop, but he'd be a good fit at both second base and third base, and his bat should fit in nicely in this organization.

Grade: C+

26. Atlanta Braves: Carter Beck, OF, Indiana State

Carter Beck was not expected to go nearly as high as where the Atlanta Braves took him, but it's easy to see why this was the pick Alex Anthopoulos made. He did nothing but rake at Indiana State, including an impressive power display with more walks than strikeouts as a junior. Whether he can stay in center field will be interesting, and passing on Sawyer Strosnider could be a risk, but this could prove to be a good pick.

Grade: B-

27. New York Mets: Carson Wiggins, RHP, Arkansas

The New York Mets went all upside here, selecting Carson Wiggins out of Arkansas. There is a ton of risk with this pick, as Wiggins missed the entire 2026 season (and threw just 14 collegiate innings) after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but when right, his upside is enormous. He can reach triple digits with ease with his fastball, and his slider is an incredibly effective strikeout pitch. His shaky command and lack of an established third pitch make the risk of him being a reliever quite high, but they likely got him under slot, and the upside is easy to dream on. This is a very good starter at best and a high-end closer at worst. It doesn't hurt that his brother, Jaxon, is a top 100 prospect for the Chicago Cubs.

Grade: A-

28. Houston Astros: Jack Radel, RHP, Notre Dame

Jack Radel feels like the exact opposite of Carson Wiggins in the sense that none of his pitches are eye-popping, yet it feels like he has a very high floor because he pounds the zone and sequences well. He should move quickly through the minors and can be a nice fit in the middle of a Houston Astros rotation that needs a boost. I like going floor over ceiling after the Logan Hughes pick.

Grade: B+

29. San Francisco Giants (via CLE): Carson Bolemon, LHP, Southside Christian HS (SC)

2026 Draft Combine | Aryanna Frank/GettyImages

The San Francisco Giants paired the best pitcher in the class, Flora, with Carson Bolemon, one of the best prep arms in the class. He has better command than you'd usually see from high schoolers and has three plus offerings. His stuff isn't going to blow people away, but it does feel like his floor is higher than that of most 19-year-olds, and that could be a good thing for a Giants team that could use a sure thing.

Grade: B-

30. Kansas City Royals: RHP Taylor Rabe, RHP, Mississippi

Taylor Rabe throws incredibly hard, topping out in triple digits with his fastball, and he pairs that with a cutter and slider, both of which grade out as above-average pitches. His change-up has a lot of room to grow, but he locates his other three pitches well, and he only improved as the season progressed. I thought the Rose pick was questionable, but Rabe has mid-rotation starter written all over him, which is good value at the end of the first round.

Grade: B+

31. Arizona Diamondbacks: Blake Bryant, RHP, Citizens Christian HS (GA)

Blake Bryant stands at 6-foot-6 and was nothing but imposing in high school. He throws hard, topping out in the upper 90s, with room to throw even harder as he fills out. He pairs that fastball with a sweeping slider that generates its share of chases. He could use another pitch to work with (I'm not convinced his curveball is anything special yet), and his command is inconsistent, but there's a lot of raw talent to like.

Grade: B

32. St. Louis Cardinals: Tegan Kuhns, RHP, Tennessee

Tennessee v Arkansas | Wesley Hitt/GettyImages

Tegan Kuhns throws hard and knows where he's throwing. That's a good starting point. He needs to add reliable secondary offerings (although his curveball is probably a plus pitch), and he wasn't great at the start of this season at Tennessee, but he finished strongly and probably should've been picked higher than this. The Cardinals might have the best haul of any team to this point.

Grade: A-

33. Tampa Bay Rays (via BAL): Taj Marchand, SS, James Island Charter HS (SC)

The Tampa Bay Rays began their draft by selecting a high school shortstop, and then they selected another high school shortstop with their second pick. That's exactly what they should be doing. Taj Marchand, a late riser on many draft boards, pairs high-end power with strong defense at shortstop, a premium position. That makes for a very valuable player.

Grade: A-

34. Chicago White Sox (via PIT): Landon Thome, SS, Nazareth Academy HS (IL)

The Chicago White Sox traded Jacob Gonzalez for the No. 34 pick, likely hoping Landon Thome would fall into their laps, and that's exactly what happened. Thome, the son of Hall of Famer and former White Sox All-Star Jim Thome, isn't quite the power hitter his father was, but he should produce a ton at the plate and in the field, even if he doesn't stick at shortstop. This is a fun pick, and more importantly, a good one.

Grade: A

35. New York Yankees: Hunter Dietz, LHP, Arkansas

LSU v Arkansas | Wesley Hitt/GettyImages

The New York Yankees' pick was 10 spots lower than it should've been because they exceeded the second surcharge threshold of MLB's CBT, yet you wouldn't know that since they ended up with Hunter Dietz, a pitcher FanSided had going 18th in its final mock draft. Dietz missed substantial time in 2024 and 2025 due to injury, and that certainly impacted his stock, but he was dominant this past season with the Razorbacks, flashing impressive strikeout stuff, reminiscent of Gage Wood, a fellow first-rounder from Arkansas selected in last year's draft.

Grade: A

36. Philadelphia Phillies: Tyler Spangler, SS, De La Salle HS (California)

If it weren't for a back injury that cost him a lot of time this past season, Tyler Spangler likely would've gone much earlier than this, so the Philadelphia Phillies, a team that also had its pick knocked down by 10 slots due to spending, might've lucked out here. Spangler should stick at shortstop while providing a polished approach at the dish. That'll work, especially at this range. A back injury is concerning considering what fellow top prospect Aidan Miller is dealing with, but the value here should be good.

Grade: A-

37. Colorado Rockies: Daniel Jackson, C, Georgia

I was wondering when Daniel Jackson would go, and he might've ended up in the best possible spot with the Colorado Rockies. Jackson, the reigning Golden Spikes winner, just won the SEC Triple Crown thanks largely to his immense power. Jackson has a lot of swing and miss in his game, and I don't know if he'll be able to stick at catcher, but his power plays, and he should hit some absolute moonshots playing half the time at Coors Field.

Grade: B+

38. Colorado Rockies: Logan Reddemann, RHP, UCLA

UCLA Bruins v Rutgers Scarlet Knights | Diamond Images/GettyImages

Logan Reddemann was climbing up draft boards before his season ended in mid-April due to arm fatigue. That's never what you want to see from a young pitcher, but Reddemann throws incredibly hard and has lots of swing and miss in his arsenal. The Colorado Rockies need as much pitching as they can get, and if Reddemann is healthy (which is admittedly a big if), this should be a much-needed steal.

Grade: A

39. Toronto Blue Jays: Cole Carlon, LHP, Arizona State

Cole Carlon moved to the rotation this season at Arizona State and excelled, striking out 133 batters in 83.2 innings of work. He throws hard, and his slider, which he used early and often at Arizona State, is as good as any in the class. His lack of other even average offerings could make life tough for him, but at worst, he projects to be a viable late-game reliever. If he can develop a reliable third pitch, there's reason to believe he can be a really good starter for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Grade: B+

40. Los Angeles Dodgers: Bo Lowrance, SS, Christ Church Episcopal HS (SC)

Bo Lowrance went 20th overall in FanSided's final mock draft, and the Los Angeles Dodgers got him 20 picks later. Excuse me, they stole him 20 picks later. Lowrance won't be a shortstop in the pros, and I'm not sure he'll even be a big-league third baseman, but his bat plays. He makes good, consistent contact, and at 6-foot-5, he is oozing with power potential. He needs to learn to pull the ball more, but once he does, the Dodgers might have yet another star position player prospect on their hands.

Grade: A

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