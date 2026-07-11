White Sox all but lock in Roch Cholowsky pick with surprising trade details

Less than 5 hours before the Chicago White Sox are going to make a selection with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, nobody knows what they're going to do. Three players - Roch Cholowsky, Grady Emerson and Vahn Lackey - have been linked to the White Sox at No. 1 overall consistently, and there are valid reasons for them to go with any of those three players.

After shockingly trading Jacob Gonzalez for the No. 34 overall selection on Friday, their selection should be abundantly clear. It feels like the White Sox are going to take Roch Cholowsky No. 1 overall out of UCLA.

Trade news: The Pittsburgh Pirates are acquiring infielder Jacob Gonzalez and left-handed reliever Brandon Eisert from the Chicago White Sox for the 34th pick in tomorrow's draft and left-handed reliever Jaden Woods, sources tell ESPN. Deal is done. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 11, 2026

Why Roch Cholowsky to the White Sox feels like a lock after surprising trade

UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First of all, Cholowsky always made the most sense to go No. 1 overall because, well, he's the best player. He's been seen as the best player throughout this draft cycle, and while sure, I understand that Emerson has an incredibly high ceiling as a high schooler, and I get that Lackey profiles as a strong defender with a lot of power at a premium position, the fact that Cholowsky is as well-rounded a player as he is and is as close to big-league ready as he is with all kinds of upside to dream on makes him the right pick. The White Sox already had every reason to simply select the best player No. 1 overall.

A reason not to simply take the best player could come down to money. In some cases, teams like to spread the wealth, ensuring that they would get talent not only at the top of the draft but throughout it. Well, this trade gives them the opportunity to do both. They can take the best player and spend the most money at the top of the draft while still having the funds necessary to spend later.

The White Sox added the 34th pick, which is valued at a little over $2.98 million. That gives them a total bonus pool of just under $20.5 million, the highest in MLB history. Even if Cholowsky signs for more bonus money than Paul Skenes did when he set a No. 1 overall pick record at $9.2 million, that still leaves them with roughly half of their allotted pool money to spend. That is a big deal.

They can take Cholowsky even at a high price and still have a ton of money to spend throughout the draft on players with higher asks. That puts them in a position to take the best player at No. 1 overall and still end up with a well-rounded haul.

Potential White Sox targets with No. 34 overall pick

NC State Wolfpack's Ty Head | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

INF Landon Thome

Landon Thome, the son of former White Sox All-Star and Hall of Famer Jim Thome, was probably unlikely to fall to the White Sox's next pick, but at No. 34, there's a good chance he'll be there. He's one of the most well-rounded hitters among the prep position players in this class, and he has much more speed and defensive versatility than his dad did, even if he doesn't have his dad's power.

RHP Jack Radel

Jack Radel doesn't get much attention because he doesn't have a single plus offering, but his well-rounded pitch mix gives him a very high floor. He should be a relatively fast riser, and has solid command. If he doesn't go earlier, this would be a very good pick.

OF Ty Head

This one might be a bit of a reach, but it's hard not to fall in love with the potential Ty Head has coming out of NC State. Head is undoubtedly going to stick in center field thanks to his ability to cover an immense amount of ground, and pairs high-end bat-to-ball skills with an elite eye. I'm not sure he'll ever hit for much power, but assuming the White Sox add Cholowsky to a core already consisting of the likes of Munetaka Murakami, Colson Montgomery and Miguel Vargas, how much power do they really need? Center fielders who can hit are valuable, and Head, even if he doesn't hit many home runs, fits that description.

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