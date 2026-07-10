MLB mock draft 2026: Final projections and insider rumors with No. 1 up for grabs

The MLB Draft is upon us. While Rob Manfred and the league as a whole could do a whole lot better to market young players, this will not be the year. On Saturday, the likes of Grady Emerson, Roch Cholowsky and Vahn Lackey will be selected in the top-3. In fact, the top-6 picks, when you include Jacob Lombard, Jackson Flora and Eric Booth Jr., are relatively predictable. The question is what order they will go in.

I don't necessarily think Emerson is the best player in this class. Yet, he's affordable, has plenty of potential and is a great 1-1 candidate as a result. The White Sox must think of their entire draft pool, after all. Cholowsky is the biggest name, but he'll demand a lot of money in return. Lackey ended his college baseball season on a tear at Georgia Tech and is just one member of a loaded catcher class that should impact MLB for years to come. Buckle up, folks.

The latest MLB Draft rumors

MLB Home Run Derby X finals | Eli Rehmer/GettyImages

FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray made some calls prior to the All-Star Break to judge exactly where the White Sox, Rays and Twins stand in their draft plans. Alongside the No. 1 pick debate, Murray suggested a couple prospects who could make or break the entire draft process.

The uncertainty with the No. 1 pick is real. While rivals predict it will be Grady Emerson, no one has a firm idea on what the White Sox will do.

Jackson Flora has plenty of fans in the top 10, and his arsenal that features multiple breaking balls and velocity with cut/carry and strike-throwing ability has folks intrigued.

Rich Cholowsky is the name everyone is watching. If he doesn't go No. 1, where might he end up? Would he go No. 2 to the Rays? Fall to No. 4 to the Giants? The Twins might be in play at No. 3, but they're considering a few different scenarios.

The player that no one has a good feel on where he may land is Justin Lebron. He could go top 10. He could go in the teens. Or he could go in the 20s. He has the widest range of possibilities of anyone in the first round.

1. Chicago White Sox: Grady Emerson, SS, Fort Worth Christian HS

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 180 pounds

: 180 pounds Age: 18

Emerson was the Gatorade High School player of the Year, after all. He's not a no-name, but he is also not Cholowsky, who dominated the college ranks at UCLA and was the projected No. 1 overall pick for much of this season. Rival executives believe the White Sox will take Emerson, and the south side of Chicago is quiet on their end. I tend to believe those around them. Emerson is a fine pick, and has few weaknesses. In fact, some scouts compare him to Bobby Witt Jr. It'll be awhile until he shares the field with this young, up-and-coming White Sox team, however.

-Mark Powell, FanSided.com

2. Tampa Bay Rays: Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA

UCLA Bruins defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 6-5 to win an NCAA Los Angeles Regional baseball game. | MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images/GettyImages

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 202 pounds

: 202 pounds Age: 21

For my money, Cholowsky is the best player in this draft class. He also knows he's the best player, which means he will cost the most money...that is not mine. Do you get the picture? MLB teams can only devote so much money to the players they pick. The White Sox will go over-slot for more players than the Rays will as a result of taking Cholowsky. Yet, the UCLA product has the potential to be the next Troy Tulowitzki, a player he is often compared to. If that comes to fruition, they'll have little to complain about.

-MP

3. Minnesota Twins: Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 215 pounds

: 215 pounds Age: 20

Earlier this week, I thought Lackey would be the No. 1 pick. That was false intel. Lackey is a proven player and by no means a backup plan for the Twins. He's exactly the player they hoped to take in this scenario. Lackey called pitches for the Yellowjackets this season and helped lead them to the college baseball postseason. He also batted .397/.519/.772 as a junior. There's a lot to like in Lackey, who could make his way to the big leagues shortly as the Twins next Joe Mauer. Yes, those are big shoes to fill.

-MP

4. San Francisco Giants: Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep, Miami

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds Age: 18

It's no secret the Giants hope Cholowsky falls to them. If Buster Posey's technique works, then he'll have fooled us all. The far more likely option is that the White Sox, Rays or Twins take the UCLA shortstop, and Posey is left scrambling for an alternative. The good news for him is that Lombard, who has baseball running through his blood thanks to his brother George Lombard Jr. and his father, is arguably the best athlete in this class. Enjoy, San Francisco.

-MP

5. Pittsburgh Pirates: Eric Booth Jr., OF, Oak Grove HS

Height : 6-0

: 6-0 Weight : 207 pounds

: 207 pounds Age: 17

For reasons I don't completely understand, Booth Jr.'s draft stock has taken a bit of a hit for no good reason. He had a fantastic season, and should go in the top-6 rather easily. The question is which team will pick him. The Pittsburgh Pirates, which have been linked to all three of Booth, Lombard and Flora, ought to take the best of the sluggers. Booth Jr. won't make an impact in Pittsburgh for at least three years, but if there's one thing this system is lacking, it's impact bats.

-MP

6. Kansas City Royals: Jackson Flora, RHP, UC Santa Barbara

NCAA BASEBALL: MAY 30 Austin Regional - UC Santa Barbara vs Holy Cross | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight : 205 pounds

: 205 pounds Age: 20

I love this pick for the Royals. Yes, they'd much prefer Lombard, but I find it incredibly unlikely he falls beyond the Giants and Pirates. Booth Jr. would be another impact bat a few years down the line. Flora could literally find a spot in the Royals rotation two years from now. He pitched at the highest levels of college baseball, including in the postseason. He's the best pitcher in this class. Why he fell this far I'll never quite understand, and it's my freaking mock.

-MP

7. Baltimore Orioles: LHP Gio Rojas, Stoneman Douglas (FL)

Height : 6-4

: 6-4 Weight : 195 pounds

: 195 pounds Age: 19

Back-to-back starting pitchers, in this economy?! Rojas and Flora are very different players. The former is the top prep pitcher in this class. Yes, Mike Elias is feeling the heat. The Orioles haven't won a playoff game since 2023, and that's not a good look. At the same time, he should not run the organization on his own timeline. Rojas is more developed than he looks. He could rocket through Baltimore's farm system thanks to a 98 MPH fastball and a wipeout slider. Lord knows the Orioles need pitching.

-MP

8. Athletics: Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

Height : 5-9

: 5-9 Weight : 185 pounds

: 185 pounds Age: 21

The A's need star power before their move to Vegas. Yet, that's not what this MLB Draft is about. Burress is instead a sound role player who should contribute to a team on the verge of contention. The A's led the AL West for much of the first half before they came crashing back down to earth. They need pitching, but they should not address those needs in the draft. Burress is a legitimate, middle-of-the-order bat who is a pest to pitch to.

-MP

9. Atlanta Braves: Liam Peterson, RHP, Florida

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAR 02 Florida at Miami | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight: 225 pounds

225 pounds Age: 20

The Braves are reportedly in the market for young starting pitching. While they will likely trade for a proven veteran at the deadline, that doesn't solve a long-term need. Peterson could. The Florida product is as close to MLB-ready as this draft offers. His stuff is not going to dramatically improve in the minors, but it's good enough to slide into a rotation in a year or so. Peterson also has a lot of upside.

-MP

10. Colorado Rockies: Tyler Bell, SS, Kentucky

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 190 pounds

: 190 pounds Age: 21

Bell has rhe most upside in this draft. For far too long I mocked Justin Lebron here. Given his breakout performance in the College World Series (and his previous ranking as the No. 1 draft prospect in this class prior to the season), can you really blame me? However, as Murray mentions, Lebron isn't likely to go in the top-10 and could be in for a dramatic fall. Bell, on the other hand, may go even higher than this. He's a safe choice, and there aren't many of those available at this point.

-MP

11. Washington Nationals: Ryder Helfrick, C, Arkansas

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 24 SEC Baseball Tournament - Georogia vs Arkansas | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 210

: 210 Age: 21

FanSided's Eric Cole insists Helfrick should be a top-10 pick. There's a good chance he's selected in that range, as you can never have too many stable backstops. Helfrick was one of the few catchers in college baseball who called his own pitches. Hunter Dietz owes his catcher a thank you card for his looming first-round selection. Helfrick has some work to do at the plate, no question, but defensively he is better than any catcher in this class, including Vahn Lackey.

-MP

12. Los Angeles Angels: Derek Curiel, OF, LSU

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 210

: 210 Age: 21

With the disappointment of LSU this year as they failed to make the NCAA Tournament in their College World Series repeat bid, Derek Curiel didn’t necessarily live up to the billing after leading the Tigers at the plate (.989 OPS with a .345 average) as a freshman. Even still, he plays a good center field defensively, and his hit tool is easily the most bankable trait he has in his arsenal. It’s an admittedly safe-ish type of pick for the Angels to make, but Curiel looks the part of a real on-base threat at the MLB level.

-Cody Williams, FanSided.com

13. St. Louis Cardinals: Jared Grindlinger, LHP/OF, Huntingdon Beach (CA)

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight : 190 pounds

: 190 pounds Age: 17

-CW

14. Miami Marlins: Trevor Condon, OF, Etowah (GA)

Height : 5-11

: 5-11 Weight : 178 pounds

: 178 pounds Age: 18

If there’s one prototype for a prospect that you’d love to get in the middle of the first round, it’s a guy with a high floor both at the plate and defensively. That’s exactly what Trevor Condon brings to the table in this spot for the Marlins. There is some upside, especially if he could tap into more pop. But he’s a rock-solid bat-to-ball hitter already and plays a good, speedy center field as well. That’ll play as a potential future piece in Miami.

-CW

15. Arizona Diamondbacks: Chris Hacopian, 2B, Texas A&M

COLLEGE BASEBALL: APR 17 Texas A&M at LSU | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 210 pounds

: 210 pounds Age: 21

Chris Hacopian represents the type of player that the Diamondbacks should be taking swings on with the 15th pick. His lone year at Texas A&M regressed defensively but continued to hit. More importantly, the under-the-hood numbers are off the charts with the power that he could provide, even if he’s only a middle infielder defensively. His hit tool combined with exit velocities that suggest a high-upside power tool as well make him worth any risk.

-CW

16. Texas Rangers: Justin Lebron, SS, Alabama

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 202 pounds

: 202 pounds Age: 21

We said it last time, and we'll say it again: The Texas Rangers live to select big names in the MLB Draft. Lebron would fit right in the Rangers farm system. The organization is reportedly shopping Corey Seager, and Marcus Semien is long gone. There will be a hole in the middle of their infield. Who better to fill it than Lebron, who lacks in place discipline but thrives in big moments. It'll take Lebron some time to reach the bigs, as there are sure to be some bumps along the way, but polarizing can become productive with the right tutelage.

-MP

17. Houston Astros: Cameron Flukey, RHP, Coastal Carolina

Height : 6-6

: 6-6 Weight : 210 pounds

: 210 pounds Age: 21

The Astros direly need to find some organizational pitching depth, especially if those arms have the upside that someone like Cameron Flukey does. Despite an injury-limited junior year with the Chanticleers, Flukey starred for Coastal as both a freshman and sophomore already. And with no concerns for his long-term health, he’s an enticing hurler who is already in the upper-90s with his fastball. His offspeed offerings are limited at best, but getting him in an MLB system to work on that gives him No. 2-3 potential for a rotation.

-CW

18. Cincinnati Reds: Hunter Dietz, LHP, Arkansas

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 22 SEC Baseball Tournament - Texas vs Arkansas | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-6

: 6-6 Weight : 235 pounds

: 235 pounds Age: 21

Remember that guy who owes Helfrick a thank you card? Yes, he's also quite good. Dietz hardly pitched in 2024 and 2025 due to injuries, but he came back with a vengeance last season. Dietz dominated the SEC with a 3.57 ERA and a whopping 131 strikeouts across just 85.2 innings. The Reds need arms they can count on, and Dietz is similar to fellow Arkansas product Gage Wood, currently in the Phillies organization, in that department.

-MP

19. Cleveland Guardians: AJ Gracia, OF, Virginia

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight : 195 pounds

: 195 pounds Age: 21

Few prospects in this class will be as polarizing as AJ Gracia. He was a stud at Duke and then followed his coach to UVA for his final season. And he continued to be a plus hitter with extra-base hits and a terrific approach at the dish (he had more walks than strikeouts this season). At the same time, this is also a guy who’s underlying numbers at the plate, particularly in terms of hard-hit balls, aren’t particularly kind, and his defense is average at best. There is upside and even a mid-tier outcome could be nice for Cleveland, but there might also be some obvious downside as well.

-CW

20. Boston Red Sox: Bo Lowrance, 3B, Christ Church Episcopal (SC)

Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight : 200 pounds

: 200 pounds Age: 18

Armed with a 6-foot-5 frame, Bo Lowrance is just oozing with potential. He’s going to be moving to third base from shortstop, more than likely, but his biggest upside is clearly at the plate. Lowrance has been a consistent hitter both in high school and in showcase events, but the potential of what he could be is what will entice Craig Breslow and the Red Sox’ developmental staff. If he can fill out his frame and unlock more power, there is cornerstone potential.

-CW

21. San Diego Padres: Taj Marchand, SS, James Island (SC)

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 200 pounds

: 200 pounds Age: 17

There are going to be some evaluators who are out on Taj Marchand just because of the mechanics in his swing. It’s anything but conventional, but you also can’t really argue with what the hit tool has been in terms of production, especially on big showcase stages when he’s continued to get on base. It’ll be interesting to see what tweaks a team like the Padres would make with him, but he’d be a fascinating tool in AJ Preller’s box.

-CW

22. Detroit Tigers: Sawyer Strosnider, OF, Texas Christian

COLLEGE BASEBALL: FEB 20 TCU at UCLA | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 200 pounds

: 200 pounds Age: 21

It feels like the Tigers, under multiple regimes, haven’t been averse to risks, and there is significant risk with Sawyer Strosnider — but with great risk comes tremendous upside. The defense isn’t anything to write home about, but it’s also easily passable. What stands out is the power. Strosnider has it in droves. The problem is that his hit tool is lacking at this point and isn’t a pure guarantee. Detroit has done a good job developing hit tools with power, so this should be a gamble they’re willing to make.

-CW

23. Chicago Cubs: Carson Bolemon, LHP, Southside Christian

Height : 6-4

: 6-4 Weight : 215 pounds

: 215 pounds Age: 19

The Cubs getting a young arm feels right in the wheelhouse of what this team needs and how they’ve operated, and Carson Bolemon is an enticing target. The stuff isn’t going to wow you on the surface, but for such a young arm from the left side, his command of both his pitches and the strike zone is truly elite. On top of that, he offers a solid-across-the-board four-pitch mix that he works well with. His floor feels quite high for someone who’s just 19 years old.

-CW

24. Seattle Mariners: Ace Reese, 3B, Mississippi State

Height : 6-4

: 6-4 Weight: 220 pounds

220 pounds Age: 21

We could be talking about a position change for Ace Reese at the pro level to a less valuable position like first or left field. No one really should care about that, especially an organization like the Mariners, because Reese’s stock is all tied up in his ridiculous power. Whether at Houston or Mississippi State, Reese was a monstrous power threat. And while there is a swing-and-miss issue to consider, he has a good eye and approach overall at the plate in spite of that. He’s an offensive spark plug waiting to happen.

-CW

25. Milwaukee Brewers: Tegan Kuhns, RHP, Tennessee

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight: 189 pounds

189 pounds Age: 21

By no means is Tegan Kuhns a finished product, which is somewhat to be expected for a draft-eligible sophomore. However, what he does have right now is well worth betting on. His fastball is sitting mid-90s and his control overall is quite impressive. The lack of secondaries right now is a concern, but it’s just a development issue, not a lack of potential issue. And when you think about that type of profile in the Brewers’ pitching infrastructure, that’s a lot to like.

-CW

Prospect promotion incentives

26. Atlanta Braves: Eric Becker, SS, Virginia

Virginia infielder Eric Becker (21) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight: 190 pounds

190 pounds Age: 21

The Braves are still in need of a shortstop, and Eric Becker is obviously not an immediate answer to that issue, but he would give Atlanta plenty to hope for in the relatively near future. Becker has been an impressive and productive hitter in the ACC for three years running, even if he fully hasn’t tapped into the power that some would like for him to unlock. The UVA product, however, is a great overall athlete who has a hit tool and defensive ability that could allow him to be a value at shortstop. And if the Braves could mine more power out of him, the potential is sky-high.

-CW

27. New York Mets: Cole Carlon, LHP, Arizona State

Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight: 230 pounds

230 pounds Age: 21

In the best of worlds, Cole Carlon has the stuff that could make him among the league’s best starters in terms of pure stuff. What makes him even more enticing, though, is that he has the ability almost right now to step into an MLB bullpen with what he already brings to the table. That might be an uneasy proposition for the Mets in their current state. However, the fastball-slider combo that Carlon possesses is nasty as is, and his future role will likely depend on if he can add more to that pitch mix.

-CW

28. Houston Astros: Daniel Jackson, C, Georgia

NCAA BASEBALL: JUN 07 Athens Super Regional - Mississippi State vs Georgia | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 200 pounds

: 200 pounds Age: 21

There are undoubtedly some concerns about the Golden Spikes winner, Daniel Jackson. The buzz suggests that some teams don’t believe his long-term future is at catcher, and there is some strikeout to his game. That being said, his 2026 season was truly eye-popping, leading the SEC in average, home runs and RBIs for the season. On top of that, he had a 25-25 season as he swiped 25 bags on the season. He’s a tremendous athlete and hard worker, and a piece that Houston can hope for offensively, whether that’s as a catcher or otherwise.

-CW

Competitive balance picks

2026 Draft Combine | Aryanna Frank/GettyImages

MLB's competitive balance picks may not be first-round picks in name, but they are arguably more valuable to some league executives. With the MLB trade deadline right around the corner, execs can trade these picks for incremental upgrades. For example, the Giants traded Patrick Bailey to the Guardians in exchange for the No. 29 overall pick. The Pittsburgh Pirates are rumored to be shopping their No. 34 pick for a relief pitcher. Deals can be made!

Pick Team Player School 29 San Francisco Giants Cade Townsend Ole Miss 30 Kansas City Royals Logan Reddemann UCLA 31 Arizona Diamondbacks Aiden Robbins Texas 32 St. Louis Cardinals Taylor Rabe Ole Miss 33 Tampa Bay Rays Brody Bumila Bishop Feehan (MA) 34 Pittsburgh Pirates Will Brick Christian Brothers (TN) 35 New York Yankees Mason Edwards USC 36 Philadelphia Phillies Cole Prosek Magnolia Heights (MS) 37 Colorado Rockies Zion Rose Louisville