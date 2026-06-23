Seven tantalizing prospects who can boost their stock at the MLB Draft Combine

It might not be as big of a deal as its NFL counterpart, but yes, MLB does hold an annual scouting combine for all 30 teams to get a closer look at this year's draft prospects. And while it's not the end-all, be-all of a years-long process, it can still help make or break a player's stock — especially for those who still have questions to answer or something to prove with just weeks remaining until the first round arrives.

This year's MLB Draft Combine will be held at Chase Field in Phoenix from Tuesday, June 23, through Friday, June 26. There's a ton to follow, from on-field testing and drills to a showcase game for high-school prospects and plenty of in-person interviews as front offices look to finalize their plans. The biggest names in this class will be in attendance, from UCLA's Roch Cholowsky to prep star Grady Emerson to UC Santa Barbara righty Jackson Flora. But those three are more or less locked into the top five already; instead, we've got our eye on seven prospects who will rise or fall based on how they handle the next few days in the desert.

SS Justin Lebron, Alabama

MLB Pipeline ranking: 9

9 Latest FanSided mock projection: No. 10, Colorado Rockies

It's been a roller-coaster ride from Lebron, who began the year in consideration for the No. 1 overall pick but saw his stock dip amid a down regular season at Alabama. He closed the year on a tear during the postseason, helping Alabama get to the College World Series and showing scouts just how much raw talent he has both at the plate and in the field.

There might not be a more polarizing player in this class; Lebron is an outrageous athlete with big-time power, but questions remain about his strikeout rate and whether he'll hit enough as a pro. If he answers those questions this week and shines in interviews with scouts and execs, he could rocket back into the top 10.

RHP Logan Reddemann, UCLA

UCLA Bruins v Rutgers Scarlet Knights | Diamond Images/GettyImages

MLB Pipeline ranking: 28

28 Latest FanSided mock projection: No. 13, St. Louis Cardinals

Reddemann's season with the Bruins was cut short due to arm fatigue, putting his draft stock in jeopardy. But he began throwing again recently, and he'll reportedly pitch in front of scouts at the Combine this week. If he can prove that he's healthy, he has a real shot to go in the top half of the first round as a polished arm with a legit five-pitch mix who can move through the Minors within just a year or two. That's a big if, though, and teams are obviously loath to spend first-round bonus money on an injury risk.

C Daniel Jackson, Georgia

NCAA BASEBALL: JUN 07 Athens Super Regional - Mississippi State vs Georgia | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

MLB Pipeline ranking: 39

39 Latest FanSided mock projection: No. 15, Arizona Diamondbacks

Few prospects took advantage of the college postseason more than Jackson, who put every bit of his considerable raw power on display in helping Georgia make it to Omaha. That sort of pop, combined with athleticism that had him splitting time in the outfield earlier in his college career, is a rare thing in a catching prospect. Still, scouts are split as to whether he'll make enough contact against pro pitching, and whether he'll be able to stick behind the plate as he moves up the ladder. If Jackson tests well for scouts in defensive drills, his rise will only continue, but there's real downside as well.

SS Tyler Spangler, De La Salle (CA)

MLB Pipeline ranking: 49

49 Latest FanSided mock projection: No. 27, New York Mets

This is a huge opportunity for Spangler, who didn't play much at all this spring due to a shoulder injury. Will he be able to show teams enough to get him back safely into the first round? Or will he decide he's better off honoring his commitment to Stanford and rebuilding his stock in college? At his best, he's a 6-foot-3 shortstop with a smooth lefty swing and great instincts, but there's a lot of projection involved here, and scouts will want to get a very close look at him.

LHP Cole Carlon, Arizona State

Carlon pitches against Oklahoma State during a game at Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Phoenix, on May 8, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MLB Pipeline ranking: 25

25 Latest FanSided mock projection: No. 22, Detroit Tigers

Carlon suffered a bit of an injury scare late last month, when he was pulled from a start in the second inning after to a drastic dip in velocity. It was later chalked up to being just a dead arm, and he returned to pitch for Arizona State in the Big 12 Tournament, but that's obviously never something you want to hear with a pitcher you're considering taking in the first round. Then again, Carlon's upside is so immense — with a triple-digits fastball and a slider that might've been the best offspeed pitch in college baseball this year — that some team is bound to take the risk if his medicals check out.

3B Bo Lowrance, Christ Church Episcopal (SC)

MLB Pipeline ranking: 38

38 Latest FanSided mock projection: N/A

Lowrance is as hot as any high schooler in this class ahead of the draft, largely on the strength of a bat that's developed well beyond his years. He can hit for both average and power already, and there's projection to dream on with his 6-foot-5 frame. Then again, he'll probably wind up in an outfield corner (or even at first base) as a pro, and betting on teenage hitters is always a risky proposition. Can he make scouts fall in love with his swing enough to go in the top 20 overall?

RHP Cade Townsend, Ole Miss

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 24 SEC Baseball Championship Semifinals - Ole Miss vs LSU | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

MLB Pipeline ranking: 27

27 Latest FanSided mock projection: No. 19, Cleveland Guardians

Townsend was building real top-15 buzz earlier this season, but his stuff took a dip after a bout of shoulder inflammation, and he made just one appearance for the Rebels after May 16 despite Mississippi's run to the College World Series. He didn't pitch at all in Omaha, or even in his team's Super Regional, and scouts will be interested to see whether he's healthy and how he looks on the mound.