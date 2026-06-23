MLB mock draft: Full first-round projection with trades after the College World Series

The College World Series has come and gone. What was learned in Omaha is much of what scouts have been saying for months: This collegiate class is built different. While there should (and will) be plenty of high school and prep players mixed in, MLB is built more on proven talent these days than in years past. Don't believe me? Just look at the owners' latest proposal to MLB players about a revamped draft. If the players approve — which they won't — high school and prep players wouldn't be eligible for MLB until after their sophomore year of college. Ouch.

That means this class, for example, would be without Grady Emerson and Gio Rojas. Bryce Harper wouldn't have gone pro. Jackson Holliday? Who needs him? You get the picture, right? High school athletes have long been a part of the MLB Draft experience. Learning their best attributes is our job, not yours. Revamping the domestic MLB Draft as a whole, though, is unnecessary, and only benefits the owners who'd like to save money on free agents long term. I'm getting ahead of myself.

1. Chicago White Sox: Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA

UCLA Bruins defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 6-5 to win an NCAA Los Angeles Regional baseball game. | MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images/GettyImages

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 202 pounds

: 202 pounds Age: 21

Just a week ago Roch Cholowsky was downgraded to the No. 2 pick per many pundits, including myself. I'll consider that Grady Emerson hype, as he had just won the Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year award. Emerson is incredibly talented and will likely come cheaper than Cholowsky, who many have tabbed the next Troy Tulowitzki. That is high praise for someone who hasn't played an MLB game yet, but the height and weight match. Cholowsky should be the best player in this draft, though scounts are rarely thar correct. If the White Sox plan to win soon, they should add Cholowsky to their farm system.

-Mark Powell, FanSided.com MLB director

2. Tampa Bay Rays: Grady Emerson, SS, Fort Worth Christian (TX)

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 180 pounds

: 180 pounds Age: 18

In most drafts, Emerson would be the No. 1 overall pick. This is not most drafts, and a lockout looms. That could mean no major-league baseball, which be default would put an 18-year-old's development on hold. Emerson should have a sound trajectory, but it's easy to understand why some executives might be nervous. Emerson committed to Texas, but will likely go pro thanks to a signing bonus that will surpass anything college baseball NIL can offer. Selecting a high schooler this easily always comes with some worry, but this kid is good. Trust us.

-MP

3. Minnesota Twins: Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

COLLEGE BASEBALL: APR 21 Georgia Tech vs Georgia | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 215 pounds

: 215 pounds Age: 20

Lackey is the best catcher in this class. While some scouts doubt he can maintain this defensive efficiency once he reaches the big leagues, Lackey called pitches for Georgia Tech this season, and they didn't lose a beat. Lackey was also one of the best hitters in the SEC in 2026. The Yellowjackets should've gone further in the college baseball postseason, but there's little denying Lackey is the best catcher in this class, which is saying something considering Ryder Helfrick is right on his heals.

-MP

4. San Francisco Giants: Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep (FL)

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds Age: 18

At their current rate, Lombard might not be the only top-10 player the Giants select within the coming years. The Rafael Devers experiment is a bust, and trade rumors are already mounting regarding Willy Adames and Matt Chapman. Lombard has drawn rave reviews for his power and speed, and he’d likely immediately give Giants fans some sense of genuine optimism. For however long that’d last, though, depends on how many changes the organization makes within the coming weeks.

-Jake Elman for FanSided.com

5. Pittsburgh Pirates: Jackson Flora, RHP, UC Santa Barbara

NCAA BASEBALL: MAY 30 Austin Regional - UC Santa Barbara vs Holy Cross | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight : 205 pounds

: 205 pounds Age: 20

Could the Pirates really get this lucky? Most mocks seem to think so. Pittsburgh's entire farm system is built on pitching depth. The same can be said of their major-league roster. Starting pitchers are risky assets, but the Pirates have enough of them to make up for any deficiencies. Ben Cherington also knows that one day Paul Skenes will leave. Mitch Keller will be traded elsewhere. Jared Jones can't be counted on, and Bubba Chandler is inconsistent. Seth Hernandez is a top-100 prospect and a Skenes replacement in the making. Add in Flora, and you get a good idea of Pittsburgh's plan.

-MP

6. Kansas City Royals: Eric Booth Jr., OF, Oak Grove (MS)

Height : 6-0

: 6-0 Weight : 207 pounds

: 207 pounds Age: 17

There's a lot to like about Eric Booth Jr. He's one of the more athletic outfielders in this draft class. He has a sound bat and can create havoc on the basepaths. He is also a high schooler, which means he comes with some significant risk. However, given Lombard and Flora are gone at this juncture, expect the Royals to take Booth Jr. and hope he can help their lineup within the Bobby Witt Jr. timeline.

-MP

7. Baltimore Orioles: Gio Rojas, LHP, Stoneman Douglas (FL)

Height : 6-4

: 6-4 Weight : 190 pounds

: 190 pounds Age: 18

Orioles fans won't like to hear this, but Mike Elias wants to save his money for later. Rojas is the top prep arm in this class. Yet, prep arms are as undervalued as ever, which means a lefty like Rojas can be had for a lesser price tag than, say Ryder Helfrick or Justin Lebron, among others. Rojas has been floated to Baltimore for months. If he falls past the Orioles, he could be selected as late as pick No. 20. The Orioles don't really know what they're doing, and I feel confident saying as much.

-MP

8. Athletics: Ryder Helfrick, C, Arkansas

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 23 SEC Baseball Tournament - Auburn vs Arkansas | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 210

: 210 Age: 21

In any other class, Helfrick would be the best catcher available. Unfortunately, Lackey plays the same position. Helfrick has been calling pitches for the past season and he catches another first-round pick, Hunter Dietz, regularly. While his plate presence could use some work, Helfrick has 20-home run power and could develop into quite the defensive backstop. That may not be necessary in Vegas, where Shea Langeliers is an All-Star level catcher.

-MP

9. Atlanta Braves: Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

Height : 5-9

: 5-9 Weight : 185 pounds

: 185 pounds Age: 21

Burress isn't the most intimidating presence in the batter's box, but he is tough to get out. Burress stands at just 5-9. He also has 20-home run power and an even better hit tool to boot. Considering the Yellowjackets had both Burress and Helfrick, one can understand why they were early College World Series frontrunner. Instead, they fell short, but that shouldn't halt Burress' rapid rise up the ranks.

-MP

10. Colorado Rockies: Justin Lebron, SS, Alabama

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAR 15 Alabama at Kentucky | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 202 pounds

: 202 pounds Age: 21

Eventually we had to put an end to the Justin Lebron hype train. That was last week, when Alabama fell short of the College World Series final. Lebron was supposed to rival Cholowsky for the top spot on most MLB Draft big boards before the season. He failed to do so, but he has the star power and ability to make a near-immediate impact on Colorado. The Rockies desperately need some young talent. Lebron, along with Ethan Holliday, can help provide that.

-MP

11. Washington Nationals: Cameron Flukey, RHP, Coastal Carolina

Height : 6-6

: 6-6 Weight : 210 pounds

: 210 pounds Age: 21

Washington is ahead of schedule in its rebuild, with an obvious need for a quick-moving starter to help bolster this rotation. The Paul Toboni regime had plenty of success with pitching development in Boston, so why not take their pick of the bevy of college arms available at this portion of the draft? Flukey had his 2026 season hampered by a rib injury, but he offers a tantalizing blend of upside and floor thanks to his frame and a wicked fastball/changeup combination.

-Chris Landers, FanSided sports editor

12. Los Angeles Angels: Liam Peterson, RHP, Florida

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAR 02 Florida at Miami | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight: 225 pounds

225 pounds Age: 20

The Angels love nothing more than college players they can bring to the Majors as soon as possible (some might say too soon), and at this spot in the draft, that almost certainly means a pitcher. Peterson can really, really spin it, and while I'd love for him to land somewhere that offered more confidence in their ability to fine-tune his command, there's a lot to like here for L.A.

-CL

13. St. Louis Cardinals: Logan Reddemann, RHP, UCLA

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 185 pounds

: 185 pounds Age: 21

Reddemann's stock appeared to be wavering after he missed the end of UCLA's season due to arm fatigue, but he's back throwing, and recent reports suggest that teams aren't worried about his medicals barring some sort of drastic change. If that is in fact the case, he makes a lot of sense for St. Louis, which has a lot of young position-player talent but could really use a fast-moving mid-rotation arm in their system. Reddemann can be just that thanks to his advanced pitchability.

-CL

14. Miami Marlins: Jared Grindlinger, LHP/OF, Huntingdon Beach (CA)

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight : 190 pounds

: 190 pounds Age: 17

The Marlins appear to be looking for upside plays, and ceilings don't come much higher than a 17-year-old who's a legitimate prospect both on the mound and at the plate. With Grindlinger's already advanced contact skills, it's not hard to dream on one heck of a hitter here given how much projection remains with his 6-foot-3 frame. It makes more sense to take the swing here rather than play it safe with another pitcher.

-CL

15. Arizona Diamondbacks: Daniel Jackson, C, Georgia

NCAA BASEBALL: JUN 07 Athens Super Regional - Mississippi State vs Georgia | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight: 200 pounds

200 pounds Age: 21

Jackson picked up major helium as he slugged Georgia to the College World Series, and it's not hard to see why: power/speed combinations like this don't come behind the plate very often. Arizona typically targets hit-over-power in their position player prospects, but Jackson would be a very worthy zag. And if the D-backs can coach some more contact into his game, he could be a legitimate star.

-CL

16. Texas Rangers: Tyler Bell, SS, Kentucky

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 190 pounds

: 190 pounds Age: 20

Bell was so good fighting through a shoulder injury that there's even been some top-10 or top-five buzz as an underslot pick, but somewhere between No. 10 and No. 20 feels about right here. He can really, really hit, and when you combine that with an optimized swing and the ability to stick at shortstop, you have one of the more reliable position-player prospects in this year's class. That's a fit for a Rangers team that needs offense and has made a habit of drafting brand names under Chris Young.

-CL

17. Houston Astros: Derek Curiel, OF, Houston Astros

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 20 SEC Baseball Tournament - LSU vs Auburn | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 192 pounds

: 192 pounds Age: 20

The Astros have been linked with college bats who could move pretty quickly, and it's not hard to see why when you consider their contention cycle and their barren farm system. That also fits Curiel to a tee, as he can play all over the outfield and comes with a pretty high offensive floor even if questions remain about his power and ultimate upside. He could be starting in Houston alongside Cam Smith within a year or two.

-CL

18. Cincinnati Reds: Trevor Condon, OF, Etowah (GA)

Height : 5-11

: 5-11 Weight : 178 pounds

: 178 pounds Age: 18

Contrary to whatever you see on social media, Trevor is not related to Rockies top prospect Charlie Condon. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound Trevor Condon will beat you with his bat and his speed, and MLB Pipeline believes he’ll continue playing center. Don’t overthink him not being a true power threat, though. There is enough positive buzz about his overall hitting to excite Reds fans.

-JE

19. Cleveland Guardians: Cade Townsend, RHP, Ole Miss

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 185 pounds

: 185 pounds Age: 21

The Guards have been a pitching-development factory for years, and after dealing their competitive-balance pick to the San Francisco Giants in the Patrick Bailey deal, they could opt for a safer bet with their lone first-round pick. Their coaching staff would surely know what to do with an arm like Townsend, who has elite spin rates and could really take off with the sort of fastball tweaks that Cleveland specializes in.

-CL

20. Boston Red Sox: Hunter Dietz, LHP, Arkansas

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 22 SEC Baseball Tournament - Texas vs Arkansas | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-6

: 6-6 Weight : 235 pounds

: 235 pounds Age: 21

Craig Breslow loves him a pitching prospect, and they don't come much more tantalizing than Dietz, who missed most of both 2024 and 2025 due to injury but showed off serious stuff upon his return this season. It's first-round stuff despite the limited track record and checkered health history. Say what you want about the Red Sox, but they know what to do with that, and Dietz comes with a lot of upside while being a bit closer than one of the prep bats Boston might consider here.

-CL

21. San Diego Padres: Brody Bumila, LHP, Bishop Feehan (MA)

Height : 6-9

: 6-9 Weight : 255 pounds

: 255 pounds Age: 18

Death, taxes and AJ Preller drafting a high-school lefty with an outrageous ceiling. Sometimes you just need to shut up and play the hits, and it's all too easy to see San Diego jumping at the 6-foot-9 Bumila — who routinely hits triple-digits with his fastball — as they look to inject more top-level talent into this farm system that Preller can inevitably trade.

-CL

22. Detroit Tigers: Cole Carlon, LHP, Arizona State

Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight: 230 pounds

230 pounds Age: 21

Speaking of lefties with big upside! Scott Harris has made a habit of taking position players early during his Tigers tenure, but with Tarik Skubal almost certainly moving on and Framber Valdez imploding, it could be time to even out this system a bit. And Carlon has legitimate frontline upside if he puts it all together, with huge stuff that he's still learning to command.

-CL

23. Chicago Cubs: Mason Edwards, LHP, Southern Cal

General Views of Charles Schwab Field | Steven Branscombe/GettyImages

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 210 pounds

: 210 pounds Age: 20

With a low-90s fastball that plays above its velocity and a very good breaking ball from the left side, Edwards carries a whiff of ... Shota Imanaga, whom the Cubs may well lose in free agency this winter. Couple that with how badly Chicago could use quick-moving prospects as their farm system wanes a bit from previous highs — and they start hemorrhaging big-league talent — and this is a clean fit.

-CL

24. Seattle Mariners: Sawyer Strosnider, OF, Texas Christian

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 200 pounds

: 200 pounds Age: 20

Most mocks tie Seattle to college bats, and Strosnider is among the most tantalizing of the bunch, an outrageous athlete who might be able to stick in center field and puts an absolute charge into the ball when he gets a hold of one. There's hit tool risk, as there always is with this type of prospect, but shooting for upside makes some sense for the Mariners as many of their top prospects graduate and leave voids behind them.

-CL

25. Milwaukee Brewers: Carson Bolemon, LHP, Southside Christian (SC)

Height: 6-4

6-4 Weight : 215

: 215 Age: 19

The Brewers have seen some success with taking college bats in recent first rounds, but they also love them a projectable prep pitcher, and Bolemon fits the bill with a potential four-pitch mix that he can command pretty well. If you're looking for the but here, well, he's already had internal brace surgery. But hey: no risk-it, no biscuit, and Milwaukee needs to keep this pitching pipeline well-stocked to complement their embarrassment of position-player riches.

-CL

Prospect promotion incentives: How the Braves, Mets and Astros all win

Tennessee v Arkansas | Wesley Hitt/GettyImages

So, how to prospect promotion incentives work? As we've explained in our previous mock drafts, the prospect promotion incentive is meant to reward teams that give their young prospects a fighting chance to make the Opening Day roster. Should those players succeed in short order, teams like he Braves, Mets and Astros can receive an extra first-round pick. For Atlanta, they have Drake Baldwin, 2025 NL Rookie of the Year winner, to thank for the No. 26 overall selection.

26. Atlanta Braves: Tegan Kuhns, RHP, Tennessee

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight: 189 pounds

189 pounds Age: 20

Kuhns is something of a hipster favorite in this draft class, with an incredible feel for spin that helps his fastball play up and his curveball play plus. The questions are the development of a third pitch and the future projection of his 6-foot-3 frame, but if he gains strength as he grows and a team can make a changeup or splitter or something else stick, look out. Going with a bat with their first pick, a pitcher makes all the sense in the world for Atlanta here.

-CL

27. New York Mets: Tyler Spangler, SS, De La Salle (CA)

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight: 195 pounds

195 pounds Age: 18

Spangler was being talked about in the top half of the first round just a few months ago, but he didn't play much in his senior season due to a shoulder injury. If he medicals clear — and it seems like they will — he could be a steal at this point, a hitter with preternatural feel and nascent pop who can plausibly stick at shortstop as a pro. David Stearns is never one to shy away from a big swing, either.

-CL

28. Houston Astros: Ace Reese, 3B, Mississippi State

Height : 6-4

: 6-4 Weight: 220 pounds

220 pounds Age: 21

Reese is here to hit dingers and chew gum, and he's all out of gum. There are questions about his ability to make enough contact, and where his ultimate defensive future lies. But we've seen these sorts of prospects hit in recent years — Milwaukee's Andrew Fischer, for one — and at this stage of the draft, his strengths are louder than his weaknesses. Houston could give its system a serious shot of offensive upside with these picks.

-CL

MLB competitive balance pick trades that could change the deadline

Houston Astros v Minnesota Twins | Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/GettyImages

Trades in the MLB Draft? Yes, believe it or not, this is becoming more common. Competitive balance picks can be traded before the MLB All-Star Break, thus giving contending teams another trade chip in hopes of improving this year's roster. For example, the San Francisco Giants trade catcher Patrick Bailey to the Cleveland Guardians for the No. 29 overall pick.

So, what other trades should we expect? Ken Rosenthal provided a clue over the weekend.

Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates are desperate for bullpen help. Pittsburgh has the No. 21 bullpen ERA in baseball, and they are quickly falling out of postseason contention. While Ben Cherington hates trading prospects away more than most, he can instead deal his competitive balance pick, currently slotted at No. 34, for an arm in the next few weeks. The Pirates lost a couple of games to the Rockies over the weekend. They can ill-afford to wait much longer. Even if the upgrade is only marginal, Pittsburgh's competitive balance pick is an intriguing asset.

-MP

Philadelphia Phillies

Dave Dombrowski is always interested in making a splash at the trade deadline. Yes, the Phillies should try to add to their farm system. It doesn't help that they don't have a first-round pick. However, if Philadelphia wants to make a deep playoff run in 2026, they likely need to reach a little deeper into the cupboard. That means trading draft picks. Philadelphia has the No. 36 selection in the MLB Draft. Last time around, we projected the Phillies to take shortstop Archer Horn. Instead, they could turn that pick into a proven MLB player, and one who can help Don Mattingly and Co. reach the postseason once again.

-MP

New York Yankees

The Yankees have been connected to Ryan Jeffers in recent days. While Jeffers will cost New York more than just their competitive balance pick, Brian Cashman's best chance at making such a deal happen with little competition could be before the draft. Austin Wells has been a disaster for the Yankees in 2026. Meanwhile, Jeffers has a 1.8 bWAR and .949 OPS in 37 games. He'd be an instant hit in the Bronx, and a huge upgrade over Wells. Trading their 35th-overall pick, which could land another interested team Bo Lawrance, would only help matters.

-MP