MLB mock draft 2026: Full projections and insider rumors before the College World Series

On Thursday, the real fun starts. While the road to Omaha is bound to have some impact on the collective psyche of MLB Draft experts along with those making the decisions in front offices across baseball, regionals and super regionals pale in comparison to the College World Series. This is where prep and high school players going straight to the pros have an advantage — I'm talking to you, Grady Emerson and Jacob Lombard, both of whom won't stare pressure and the bright Nebraska summer sun in the face next weekend.

On the flip side, Justin Lebron of Alabama and Ace Reese of Mississippi State, among others, have made a real impression in college baseball's premiere tournament. So much so, in fact, they've shot up our draft board and made more money in the process.

The latest MLB Draft rumors

UCLA Bruins | MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images/GettyImages

FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray made some calls on our behalf this week. You won't be surprised to hear that most executives...don't want to reveal their draft plans! That's typically how it works this time of year, with scouts still making up their minds on which first-round prospects are worth the risk. With that being said, we do have a few nuggets for you...

While the Giants reportedly hope that Roch Chowolsky falls to them, rivals see such a scenario as unlikely.

Brody Bumila is a player a few scouts I spoke with are high on, and it's easy to see why: he's 6-foot-9, left-handed, and can hit 100 mph. Oh yeah, and he's still in high school. Fun player.

A player with a wide range of possibilities, ranging from the top-10 or even the late teens, is Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron.

Something to keep in mind: while there seems to be a consensus in the top five picks in mock drafts, it rarely plays out that way. It seems like every year I'll get a text or two from teams saying “How the heck did this guy fall to us/them?”

1. Chicago White Sox: Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 202 pounds

: 202 pounds Age: 21

Until proven otherwise, No. 1 on this list will remain the same. Roch Cholowsky is the best draft prospect on our board (and most boards). The only reason he won't go first overall is if the White Sox prefer to save some money and take either Grady Emerson, Vahn Lackey or Jacob Lombard. In doing so, the White Sox would start a domino effect that could allow the San Francisco Giants to snatch Cholowsky at No. 4.

That would be a stretch, and a huge miss by the White Sox, a team well within the AL Wild Card race and closing in on the Guardians in the AL Central.

2. Tampa Bay Rays: Grady Emerson, SS, Fort Worth Christian HS

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 180 pounds

: 180 pounds Age: 18

Emerson, a Texas commit, won the Gatorade High School Player of the Year award just last week. Assuming he goes pro — and there are millions on the line suggesting he will — Emerson is easily the second-best player in this class, just a shade in front of Vahn Lackey due to his position and potential. Emerson really can do it all, and grades at 55 or better in every tool MLB Pipeline measures. The Rays have plenty to be faithful to, but Emerson falling into their laps should top the charts.

3. Minnesota Twins: Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellowjackets catcher Vahn Lackey Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 215 pounds

: 215 pounds Age: 20

In most drafts, Lackey would've moved up thanks to an impressive collegiate season at Georgia Tech. There's nothing Lackey can't do, as he calls pitches for a young Georgia Tech pitching staff and absolutely rakes at the dish. In Lackey, the Twins will have found their successor to Joe Mauer, should they choose. The alternative is taking a swing on younger, cheaper talent, which the Twins fanbase will surely roll their eyes at.

4. San Francisco Giants: Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep, Miami

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds Age: 18

The Giants want Cholowsky to fall, but unfortunately they can't just trade up for him like in the NBA or NFL. Thus, they've used every tactic in the book so far, including meeting with him personally in hopes of persuading the UCLA product to up his price tag. That's the best Buster Posey can do in this draft environment, especially since Cholowsky is the surefire best prospect in the class. If they don't land him, though, my money is on Lombard, who's the third-best shortstop in the class and compares well to Cholowsky. He is also the younger brother of current top Yankees prospect George Jr. (and the son of former big-leaguer George). Lombard knows what it takes to be a big leaguer. It runs in his blood.

5. Pittsburgh Pirates: Eric Booth Jr., OF, Oak Grove HS

Height : 6-0

: 6-0 Weight : 207 pounds

: 207 pounds Age: 17

The Pirates have enough young arms in their system, with Seth Hernandez already emerging as their answer should Paul Skenes eventually leave in free agency. Rather than doubling down on a strength and taking Flora, which most mocks would recommend here, I'd suggest taking Booth Jr. Sure, he's not all that close to making the majors, but Booth Jr. is an elite defender and should develop a strong bat to match. He has five-tool potential and could be the Pirates' next Konnor Griffin — just in the outfield this time.

6. Kansas City Royals: Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

Height : 5-9

: 5-9 Weight : 185 pounds

: 185 pounds Age: 21

Burress doesn't have the measurables of some of the other outfield prospects in this class. Yes, he's just 5-9, but that doesn't limit his power and prowess at the plate. Burress performed well for Georgia Tech down the stretch and improved his draft stock as a result. Sure, he and Lackey will be missed in Omaha, but it's not Burress' fault. You'd be hard-pressed to find a player with a better all-around game for his size than Burress. And, unlike Booth Jr. and Flora, he'll save the Royals some money as well.

7. Baltimore Orioles: Jackson Flora, RHP, UC Santa Barbara

UC Santa Barbara Gauchos right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora (2) | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight : 205 pounds

: 205 pounds Age: 20

Do I think Flora should go higher than this? Absolutely. This is a deep position-player draft, though, and that's why the best pitcher available could be around at the No. 7 spot for a team that desperately needs system depth for their rotation. Grayson Rodriguez didn't work out for the O's, and they haven't had a prospect with ace potential since. If the Orioles are going to have any sort of sustained success, they need the starting pitching to match.

8. Athletics: Justin Lebron, SS, Alabama

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 180 pounds

: 180 pounds Age: 21

All Justin Lebron does lately is hit. As Alabama heads to Omaha, Crimson Tide fans have Lebron to thank, as he slashed .375/.400/.625 last week alone. Lebron could go as high as No. 7 overall to Baltimore, or fall into the teens depending on how he performs in workouts leading up to the draft. Lebron started the season in a battle for the top consensus spot on most draft boards. He struggled in the spring, which led to a steep freefall. That's all changed of late, and the A's could use a name brand as they head to Vegas in a few seasons. This is a match made in heaven.

9. Atlanta Braves: Cameron Flukey, RHP, Coastal Carolina

Height : 6-6

: 6-6 Weight : 210 pounds

: 210 pounds Age: 21

The Braves are a good bet to take a starting pitcher in this spot. Flukey is arguably the second-best collegiate arm available to Flora, As our Chris Landers wrote last week, Flukey is the right mix of high floor and ceiling. A rib fracture may have cost him that title, but Flukey ended his season in style with 3.1 scoreless innings in the Tallahassee regional. Braves fans should be thrilled with this choice.

10. Colorado Rockies: Ryder Helfrick, C, Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks catcher Ryder Helfrick (27) Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 210

: 210 Age: 21

FanSided prospect expert Eric Cole has been telling us for weeks that he doesn't believe Helfrick will get out of the top-10. Finally, I'm starting to come around to that thought. Helfrick is the second-best catcher in this class to Lackey, and he played well down the stretch for Arkansas. Helfrick has the profile of a 20-plus home run catcher, though he needs to work on his hit tool, which only grades out at 45 per MLB Pipeline. Defense is his strength — he called pitches all season long for the Razorbacks pitching staff and kept runners honest on the basepaths — but there's a lot to like in his profile.

11. Washington Nationals: Sawyer Strosnider, OF, Texas Christian

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 200 pounds

: 200 pounds Age: 20

Strosnider missed out on Omaha this season, but he has 60-grade power with plenty of upside. In previous weeks, we mocked him higher to the Orioles and then Braves. The Nationals lineup doesn't need much help these days with James Wood and CJ Abrams leading the way. Adding Strosnider, who projects as a 30-plus home run bat, to the mix makes them scary for years to come.

12. Los Angeles Angels: Liam Peterson, RHP, Florida

Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight: 225 pounds

225 pounds Age: 20

Of all the starting pitchers in this class, few look the part as much as Peterson. The Florida product's fastball can hit the upper-90's with regularity and he has an elite strikeout pitch in his curveball. If there's anything Peterson needs to work on before he gets the call to the big leagues, it's his control, but the Angels should see plenty of benefit in taking him at this slot.

13. St. Louis Cardinals: Ace Reese, 3B, Mississippi State

Mississippi State third baseman Ace Reese | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height : 6-4

: 6-4 Weight: 220 pounds

220 pounds Age: 21

Reese slashed .500/.500/1.167 the past week at super regionals. He had two home runs, and was a force to be reckoned with at Mississippi State despite their exit this past weekend. No player, minus Lebron, benefitted their stock the past few weeks more than Reese, who could slot right in for the St. Louis Cardinals as their Nolan Arenado heir-apparent. Reese hit .378/.459/1.014 with five doubles and nine home runs in 17 games since May 1.

14. Miami Marlins, Derek Curiel, OF, LSU

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 192 pounds

: 192 pounds Age: 20

I left last week's mock draft assuming we had Derek Curiel a bit too low as a result of LSU's misfortunes. Those weren't his fault, as the Tigers failed to make the college baseball postseason this time around. Curiel remains one of the top outfield prospects in this class. His 60-grade power, when paired with impressive run and fielding tools, mean he should be able to contribute to a major-league outfield sooner rather than later. His arm is a weak point, but that can be overlooked thanks to what he does regularly at the dish.

15. Arizona Diamondbacks: Hunter Dietz, LHP, Arkansas

Height : 6-6

: 6-6 Weight : 235 pounds

: 235 pounds Age: 21

Dietz is 60 grade almost across the board, which makes his availability in the middle of the first round a blessing for the Diamondbacks. Dietz was one of the standouts in Arkansas' regional run, and despite throwing just one inning in 2024 and 2025 due to injuries, was among their best starting pitchers in 2026. The 21-year-old had a whopping 131 strikeouts in just 85.2 innings of work this season at the collegiate level. He'd fit quite well with Arizona's farm system.

16. Texas Rangers: Chris Haciopan, 2B, Texas A&M

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 210 pounds

: 210 pounds Age: 21

Haciopan won the ACC player of the year and then transferred to Texas A&M, which turned out to be a wise decision. Our previous mocks projected him higher than this, but as the Aggies run in the college baseball postseason stopped, so to did Haciopan's draft hype. Not to fear, this toolsy hitter comes with a high floor, and can hit for contact better than just about any college prospect in his class. He'd become a quick fan favorite when promoted to Arlington.

17. Houston Astros: Tyler Bell, SS, Kentucky

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAR 15 Alabama at Kentucky | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 190 pounds

: 190 pounds Age: 20

Bell has become one of the fastest risers in this draft class thanks to a scorching hot end to the college baseball regular season. He almost single-handedly took the Wildcats to Omaha, but that run fell short. Bell could go as high as the top-10, per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, and the Houston Astros would be thrilled if the 20-year-old shortstop fell to them at 17. If there's one thing the Houston farm system needs, it is more up-the-middle talent. Bell provides that.

18. Cincinnati Reds: Trevor Condon, OF, Etowah (GA)

Height : 5-11

: 5-11 Weight : 178 pounds

: 178 pounds Age: 18

In our last mock, FanSided's Chris Landers went as far as to compare Trevor Condon — an undersized prep bat with impressive bat-to-ball skills — to Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers. As a Tigers fan myself, I don't know if I'd go that far before Condon takes an MLB at-bat, but it's not a bad starting point for the Cincinnati Reds. Condon has a 60-grade hit tool and when he gets on base, should be an absolute menace with his blazing speed.

19. Cleveland Guardians: Logan Reddemann, RHP, UCLA

UCLA Bruins v Rutgers Scarlet Knights | Diamond Images/GettyImages

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 185 pounds

: 185 pounds Age: 21

Reddemann's range in this first round is all over the place, but it's tough to see the teammate of Roch Cholowsky falling further than 20 overall. Reddemann throws hard and he throws strikes, which is why his injury status might alarm some scouts — he missed time with arm fatigue earlier this season. Still, every pitcher is a bit of a gamble, and Reddemann has elite breaking stuff and control, which is arguably his greatest trait.

20. Boston Red Sox: Jared Grindlinger, LHP/OF, Huntingdon Beach (CA)

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight : 190 pounds

: 190 pounds Age: 17

Just one day after it was reported the Boston Red Sox are expected to keep Craig Breslow around despite some questionable decisions the last few years, he's about to take another risk. Most teams like Grindlinger best as a pitcher at the big-league level, but the uncertainty is why he may fall to the 20's in the first round. As a hitter, Grindlinger is more contact-oriented at this stage and hasn't shown much power. As a starting pitcher, he already possesses an elite fastball-slider-changeup trio that could use some fine-tuning.

21. San Diego Padres: Brody Bumila, LHP, Bishop Feehan (MA)

Height : 6-9

: 6-9 Weight : 255 pounds

: 255 pounds Age: 18

You've heard me say it before, but if Bumila is available at pick 21, someone in the Padres front office is going to have to hold AJ Preller back from taking him. In the end, I think it's a risk worth taking. Bumila has an electric fastball and an intimidating frame to match. His fastball grades out at 65, but he needs to add some off-speed options to his arsenal to keep hitters off-balance. Add in the lack of control, and the Padres must accept upon drafting Bumila that he's a long-term project — but a worthwhile one.

22. Detroit Tigers: Mason Edwards, LHP, USC

General Views of Charles Schwab Field | Steven Branscombe/GettyImages

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 210 pounds

: 210 pounds Age: 20

Edwards fits the prototype of a college pitcher, as he has a three-pitch mix that's as close to big-league ready as anyone in this draft class. His fastball can touch 95, while Edwards' curveball and changeup keep hitters off-balance. While Scott Harris may prefer a starting pitcher with a higher ceiling, he shouldn't sleep on what Edwards can bring to the table right away — and already has — for the USC Trojans in the college baseball postseason.

23. Chicago Cubs: Gio Rojas, LHP, Stoneman Douglas (FL)

Height : 6-4

: 6-4 Weight : 190 pounds

: 190 pounds Age: 18

If Rojas falls this far, it's not necessarily an indictment on him as a prospect. Prep arms always fall in these sorts of mocks, especially those predicated on the College World Series. In reality, Rojas could go as high as the top-10, where the Baltimore Orioles could consider him with underslot value. Last week, we mocked Rojas in the teens, a more appropriate landing spot for his talents. At pick No. 23, the Cubs would be getting a steal, as Rojas is a top-10 draft prospect per MLB Pipeline, featuring a 60-grade fastball and slider.

24. Seattle Mariners: Zion Rose, OF, Louisville

Louisville Cardinals left fielder Zion Rose (32) Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 200 pounds

: 200 pounds Age: 20

I'll say this as nicely as I can, but the Mariners need more hitters. There, that wasn't so hard. Seattle has one of the best rotations in the big leagues, much of which was developed internally. They could add to that war chest, or continue to assemble the lineup to match. Rose may not look the part, but he has 20-20 potential at the big-league level and has some work to do in the field. He's well worth the risk at this stage of the draft.

25. Milwaukee Brewers: Aiden Robbins

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 205 pounds

: 205 pounds Age: 21

Robbins has been doing this for a long time, and scouts have taken notice. His performance on the big stage in the college baseball postseason — where Texas is headed to Omaha — is just the latest in a long line of Robbins playing his best when everyone is watching. Robbins was Big East player of the year at Seton Hall. He also led the Cape Cod League in hitting (.307), slugging (.545) and OPS (.936). Every step along the way, Robbins has proven himself to those who doubt his physical tools. Perhaps the Brewers are the team to finally listen to him.

Prospect promotion incentives: Astros take Georgia's Daniel Jackson

NCAA BASEBALL: JUN 07 Athens Super Regional - Mississippi State vs Georgia | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Prospect promotion picks could be up for debate in the next CBA, especially if MLB and MLBPA agree to institute a new salary cap. For now, though, these picks are earned when a team promotes one of their top prospects to the Opening Day roster and it works as planned. If that player wins Rookie of the Year or finishes top-3 in MVP or Cy Young voting prior to the end of their arbitration years, the team that promoted them early will gain an extra draft pick.

26. Atlanta Braves: AJ Gracia, OF, Virginia

Height: 6-3

6-3 Weight : 195

: 195 Age: 21

If there's one thing Gracia brings that other hitters in this college class don't, it's his plate discipline. Usually that is developed in the minor leagues, but it gives Gracia a leg up on hitters of a similar talent level. Add in his 55-grade power and hit tools, and there's a lot to like about the Virginia outfielder.

27. New York Mets: Tegan Kuhns, RHP, Tennessee

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight: 189 pounds

189 pounds Age: 20

I'm a firm believer in Kuhns, who could be one of the steals of the draft if he can put it all together. Kuhns has a 60-grade fastball and one of the best breaking pitches in this class — his 60-grade curveball. Kuhns' curveball has crazy break and the best part of all is he can control it. If he falls into the Mets' lap, which we've projected the last two mocks running, David Stearns would be thrilled.

28. Astros: Daniel Jackson, C, Georgia

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight: 200 pounds

200 pounds Age: 21

Jackson became the first catcher in college baseball history with 25 home runs and 25 steals in the same season in 2026. His presence at the plate and on the basepaths makes him a fast riser despite the Georgia Bulldogs exit from super regionals last weekend. What could cost Jackson is that he isn't considered an elite fielder, similar to the likes of Lackey and Helfrick, but he does just enough at the plate that a team like the Astros won't overlook him.

Competitive balance picks

Arizona State vs. UC Irvine | Carlin Stiehl/GettyImages

There are a few ways to earn a competitive balance pick, one of which occurs if an organization extends a qualifying offer to an impending free agent and they decide to leave anyway. MLB teams in both big and small markets can benefit from this, though receiving extra draft picks is tougher to come by when you're a club like the Dodgers, which routinely breaks the proverbial luxury tax glass ceiling, costing themselves draft capital in the process.

Don't be surprised if you see some familiar players in this section from our last mock draft, as there hasn't been much movement.Of note, Tyler Rabe and Archer Horn make appearances, while Carson Boleman tumbles down the board.

Order Team Player Position 29 San Francisco Giants Logan Schmidt LHP 30 Kansas City Royals Cole Carlon LHP 31 Arizona Diamondbacks Tyler Rabe RHP 32 St. Louis Cardinals Carson Boleman LHP 33 Tampa Bay Rays Tyler Spangler SS 34 Pittsburgh Pirates WIll Brick C 35 New York Yankees Bo Lawrance 3B 36 Philadelphia Phillies Archer Horn SS 37 Colorado Rockies Eric Becker SS

More MLB news and analysis: