MLB mock draft 2026: A new No. 1 changes everything at the College World Series

Don't be fooled by the Los Angeles Dodgers jersey above — Grady Emerson hasn't been bought and paid for just yet. The Fort Worth Christian shortstop, however, could flip this draft board upside down should the Chicago White Sox opt to keep some of their bonus money for the purpose of building system depth rather than going all-out with the No. 1 overall pick. That is the purpose of this article, as recent rumblings suggest the White Sox could pass on Roch Cholowsky in favor of Emerson or Vahn Lackey, with one pundit calling it even money.

We wouldn't go that far. As recently as last week, FanSided's Robert Murray received nothing but rave reviews on Cholowsky. But the MLB Draft isn't like other sports; money plays a vital role, and there are so many rounds and finite resources. So for now, the College World Series will take a backseat to a development none of us saw coming as recently as a month ago: Could Cholowsky fall?

1. Chicago White Sox: Grady Emerson, SS, Fort Worth Christian

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 180 pounds

: 180 pounds Age: 18

Suggesting that Emerson’s stats are something out of a video game doesn’t do his final numbers justice. The high school star hit .542 with seven home runs, 50 RBI, 31 stolen bases and a 1.661 OPS in 28 regular-season games. Consider that the average MLB OPS is typically around .715. That’ll certainly put you in contention for the No. 1 pick.

–Jake Elman for FanSided.com

2. Tampa Bay Rays: Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA

UCLA Bruins defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 6-5 to win an NCAA Los Angeles Regional baseball game. | MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images/GettyImages

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 202 pounds

: 202 pounds Age: 21

Cholowsky is a power and on-base machine, mashing 44 home runs with a .466 on-base percentage the last two years. He'd be an intriguing fit for the Rays, partially because Cholowsky relies more on his bat than his speed. Don’t be surprised to see Tampa fast-track him to the Majors, especially with the Yankees and Blue Jays still in championship windows.

–JE

3. Minnesota Twins: Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 215 pounds

: 215 pounds Age: 20

After only hitting 10 home runs in his first two seasons, Lackey broke out for 20 this year. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is also the rare example of a catcher capable of impressing on the base paths, swiping 33 bags over the last two years. The sudden increase in power raises questions, though, and we suggest the Twins temper their expectations.

–JE

4. San Francisco Giants: Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds Age: 18

The son of former MLB outfielder and current Tigers bench coach George Lombard, Jacob has drawn rave reviews for his speed and athleticism. He ended his senior season with a .477 average, 10 home runs and an incredible 1.471 OPS. Jacob might not be the only Lombard we eventually see in the Majors, as his older brother, George Jr., is a top prospect in the Yankees system.

–JE

5. Pittsburgh Pirates: Jackson Flora, RHP, UC Santa Barbara

NCAA BASEBALL: MAY 30 Austin Regional - UC Santa Barbara vs Holy Cross | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight : 205 pounds

: 205 pounds Age: 20

Flora lowered his ERA from 3.60 to a sterling 1.06 and finished 12-0 in 16 starts in 2026. However, his walk rate jumped from 2.0 percent to 2.8 percent, which is slightly concerning. Flora is undoubtedly the top-rated starting pitcher in this class by most metrics. While the Pirates have plenty of rotation depth as is — including Seth Hernandez, who could be their next Paul Skenes in the making — you can't have too much pitching. If Flora is available, don't be surprised if Pittsburgh GM Ben Cherington takes a swing.

–JE

6. Kansas City Royals: Eric Booth Jr., OF, Oak Grove

Height : 6-0

: 6-0 Weight : 207 pounds

: 207 pounds Age: 17

In our last mock, I had the Royals selecting Drew Burress, as Booth Jr. was off the board. The Royals would really prefer to land Lombard in this spot, but the odds of him surviving to No. 6 are slim, barring Cholowsky falling to the Giants at No. 4. Booth Jr. has higher upside than Burress and he's still in high school. Kansas City is playing the long game.

–MP

7. Baltimore Orioles: Gio Rojas, LHP, Stoneman Douglas

Height : 6-4

: 6-4 Weight : 190 pounds

: 190 pounds Age: 18

Rojas is one of the more polarizing players on this draft board. While he's the best prep arm in the 2026 class, that also means the 18-year-old isn't close to the big leagues. The Orioles have had their eyes on the Florida prep product for some time, though, and believe he's a buy-low option at this spot with plenty of upside. If Baltimore takes Rojas at No. 7, expect them to spend some of their savings later in the draft with a big swing.

–MP

8. Athletics: Ryder Helfrick, C, Arkansas

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 210

: 210 Age: 21

Ryder Helfrick just keeps moving up our board. As FanSided prospect expert Eric Cole told us a few weeks ago, Helfrick is now a good bet to go in the top 10. Catcher is quickly becoming the most exciting position to watch in this class, and Helfrick and Lackey are the cream of the crop. Helfrick called his own pitches at Arkansas and could be fast-tracked to the Majors on the right team. Yes, the A's have an established catcher in Shea Langeliers, but by the time Helfrick is MLB-ready, the Athletics will (allegedly) be in Vegas and Langeliers on the wrong side of 30.

–MP

9. Atlanta Braves: Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

COLLEGE BASEBALL: APR 15 Georgia vs Georgia Tech | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 5-9

: 5-9 Weight : 185 pounds

: 185 pounds Age: 21

The Braves have their eye on a pitcher at this spot, but with both Flora and Rojas off the board in our mock, Alex Anthopoulos would be wise to wait until later in the first round to take a swing on adding rotation depth. Instead, Atlanta could instead take a local product in Drew Burress. While Burress won't intimidate any in the box with his stature, he has immense power and five-tool potential. He'd immediately become a fan favorite.

–MP

10. Colorado Rockies: Justin Lebron, SS, Alabama

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 180 pounds

: 180 pounds Age: 21

Eventually the College World Series hype train had to come to an end. The more mock drafts and analysis I read, the more I realize there's little Lebron can do to recover from his poor spring. Yes, he's been excellent for the Crimson Tide in their run to Omaha — and we've gotten some glimpses of what MLB scouts saw in Lebron before the season to rival Cholowsky in 1.1 debates — but he'll be lucky to go in the top 10 now. Still, the Rockies make a lot of sense for Lebron, as he'll bring star talent and an elite swing to the high altitude in Denver.

–MP

11. Washington Nationals: Tyler Bell, SS, Kentucky

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 190 pounds

: 190 pounds Age: 20

From No. 17 to just outside the top 10, Tyler Bell is rocketing up draft boards. Much like Lebron, he has used the NCAA Tournament to better position himself a month away from the draft. Unlike Lebron, Bell did not lead his team to Omaha, but he still raked in the Morgantown Regional. Kiley McDaniel of ESPN reported that Bell could go as high as the top 10, and he possesses one of the highest floors of any college shortstop in this class. Whether he can break through his glass ceiling remains to be seen.

–MP

12. Los Angeles Angels: Cameron Flukey, RHP, Coastal Carolina

NCAA Division I Baseball Championships | Jay Biggerstaff/GettyImages

Height : 6-6

: 6-6 Weight : 210 pounds

: 210 pounds Age: 21

The Angels need pitching depth, and this is one of those rare cases in which need matches up with the best player available. Flukey is the second-best college arm in this class per most pundits. Last time around, we had the Braves selecting Flukey at No. 9, but if he falls past the top 10, the smart money is on the Angels acquiring a starter with a high floor who can make a quick run to the Major Leagues. Mike Trout will only be around for so long.

–MP

13. St. Louis Cardinals: Sawyer Strosnider, OF, Texas Christian

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 200 pounds

: 200 pounds Age: 20

If the Cardinals want a high-ceiling hitter who can make more tarps fly off at Busch Stadium, then Sawyer Strosnider is their guy. Of course, there's no guarantee he's available at this spot, as he's been mocked as high as the top 10 by some outlets. Strosnider has 60-grade power, and has worked hard to improve his all-around game this past season. Unfortunately for Texas Christian, Strosnider's efforts were not enough to lead them to Omaha this season, but that shouldn't impact his draft stock.

–MP

14. Miami Marlins: Ace Reese, 3B, Mississippi State

Height : 6-4

: 6-4 Weight: 220 pounds

220 pounds Age: 21

Mississippi State's exit from the Super Regionals may have actually done Ace Reese a favor. The Bulldogs third baseman slashed .500/.500/1.167 over his final week of the season and skyrocketed up draft boards as a result. Reese is one of the best pure third basemen in this class — don't worry, he is not a middle infielder in disguise — and offers elite power at the plate. The Marlins would know what they're getting with Reese. As simple as that sounds, it'll go a long way on draft day.

–MP

15. Arizona Diamondbacks: Hunter Dietz, LHP, Arkansas

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 22 SEC Baseball Tournament - Texas vs Arkansas | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-6

: 6-6 Weight : 235 pounds

: 235 pounds Age: 21

We mocked Dietz to the Diamondbacks last week and liked the fit so much we did it twice. Dietz is 60-grade almost across the board, and his fastball, slider and curveball make for a nasty three-pitch combination. Much like former Razorback Gage Wood last season, Dietz used a late-season Arkansas run to his advantage. The lefty had 131 strikeouts in just 85.2 innings of work this season after throwing just one inning in 2024 and 2025 combined due to injuries. He comes with some risk as a result, but Dietz has more upside than most college pitchers.

–MP

16. Texas Rangers: Cole Carlon, LHP, Arizona State

Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight: 230 pounds

230 pounds Age: 21

Carlon's case as a top-20 draft prospect has officially been taken up by yours truly. The left-hander from Arizona State has a fastball that can run up inside hitters at 98 MPH, but his true out pitch is his slider, which grades out at 55 and is more dangerous than it looks. Carlon comes with a four-pitch mix most starting pitchers have to learn in the Minor Leagues, which gives him a leg up on some of his contemporaries — even if those pitches must be tweaked.

–MP

17. Houston Astros: Derek Curriel, OF, LSU

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 192 pounds

: 192 pounds Age: 20

Curiel has been projected as a first-round pick since high school. Rather than declare for the draft early, Curiel committed to LSU and won the College World Series in 2025. The 21-year-old has an impressive approach at the plate and brings a 60-grade hit tool to the big leagues. While Curiel projects to develop more power as time goes on, he's already a threat on the base paths and has an impressive arm.

–MP

18. Cincinnati Reds: Chris Hacopian, 2B, Texas A&M

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 22 SEC Baseball Tournament - Texas A&M vs Auburn | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 210 pounds

: 210 pounds Age: 21

Plate prowess runs in the Hacopian family. Chris's father, Derek, won the ACC triple crown and the Player of the Year Award at Maryland in 1992. Then, Chris and his brother Eddie teamed up with the Terps for the 2024-25 season. After registering twice as many walks than strikeouts and slashing .375/.502/.656 with 14 homers, Chris transferred to Texas A&M. Hacopian has a similar hitting profile to Curriel, albeit with more power. He'd be a great fit in Cincinnati.

–MP

19. Cleveland Guardians: Liam Peterson, RHP, Florida

Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight: 225 pounds

225 pounds Age: 20

There should be a crime against letting the Guardians land Liam Peterson. But for now, I'm a free man, as are the 18 MLB teams picking above Cleveland in the draft. Peterson is considered by some to be the second-best college starting pitcher in this class and as close to pro-ready as any arm his age. In our last mock, we had Peterson going 12th to the Angels. He hasn't done anything to merit dropping in that time since, but every mock comes with unpredictable scenarios — such as Emerson going No. 1, which could set the whole board ablaze. Peterson can hit the upper-90's (if not 100) with regularity, and has the breaking pitches to match. Where he struggles is control and mechanics.

–MP

20. Boston Red Sox: Jared Grindlinger, LHP/OF, Huntingdon Beach

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight : 190 pounds

: 190 pounds Age: 17

Nothing like a two-way player this high on the board. If the Boston Red Sox and Craig Breslow select Grindlinger, it'll likely be as a pitcher, where he has a 60-grade fastball and changeup paired with a 55-grade slider. Grindlinger's four-pitch mix is rare for his age: At just 17 years old, he is raw but comes with an impossibly high ceiling. He will not be the next Shohei Ohtani, but there can only be one of those.

–MP

21. San Diego Padres: Brody Bumila, LHP, Bishop Freeman

Height : 6-9

: 6-9 Weight : 255 pounds

: 255 pounds Age: 18

I've written at least half a dozen mock drafts by now. There are always plenty of changes in the first round, but one certainty I have landed on is that if Brody Bumila is available, AJ Preller will take him. As Robert Murray reported last week, scouts and executives are infatuated with this high schooler, and it's easy to see why: He's 6-foot-9 and can throw the ball over 100 MPH on a good day. Speed kills, and velocity is king in today's game. Bumila also has a 50-grade changeup and slider, along with better control than you might expect for someone so raw.

–MP

22. Detroit Tigers: Cade Townsend, RHP, Ole Miss

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 24 SEC Baseball Championship Semifinals - Ole Miss vs LSU | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 185 pounds

: 185 pounds Age: 21

Townsend may lack the velocity of a Bumila or even Peterson, but he can still reach the mid-90s with regularity. Add in an impressive 60-grade curveball, slider and cutter, and he already has the hard part figured out. Townsend can strike anyone out on a good day; the only question is if he can control those pitches with regularity against big-league hitters, and if he offers enough velocity to keep those same hitters honest. If so, the Tigers could get a steal.

–MP

23. Chicago Cubs: Daniel Jackson, C, Georgia

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight: 200 pounds

200 pounds Age: 21

I have watched more of Daniel Jackson than I care to admit during the College World Series, and it's why he keeps moving up my draft board on a weekly basis. Jackson is the third-best catcher in this class, make no mistake about it. He will not jump Helfrick or Lackey, and could even be selected behind Will Brick. Jackson is a question mark defensively. He also won the SEC triple crown this season with a 25-25 campaign. The Cubs will take the good with the bad, and figure the rest out later.

–MP

24. Seattle Mariners: AJ Gracia, OF, Virgina

Height: 6-3

6-3 Weight : 195

: 195 Age: 21

Most of the time I'd say any team should just take the best player available. But the Mariners need a little more pop and have plenty of arms, so if Seattle is going to take the next step towards actual World Series contention, a bat not far from the big leagues could make all the difference. Gracia has a high floor and a low ceiling. He has 55-grade hit and power tools, and should be able to contribute in Seattle sometime in the next two seasons if all goes right. Gracia projects better as a corner outfielder because of his average speed, but some scouts think he can stick in center for now.

–MP

25. Milwaukee Brewers: Carson Boleman, LHP, Southside Christian

Height: 6-4

6-4 Weight : 215

: 215 Age: 19

The Brewers taking on a prep project? This pick fits like a glove. Boleman is just 19 years old and committed to Wake Forest. He has a complete pitch arsenal, with a 55-grade fastball along with a 60-grade curveball and slider. Best of all, Boleman has his mechanics down pat, as evidenced by his plus control. Milwaukee, as they have with so many starting pitchers before, will take Boleman's game to the next level.

–MP

Prospect promotion incentive picks

General Views of Charles Schwab Field | Steven Branscombe/GettyImages

Ah, the age old question for the basic baseball fan: What am I looking at? A prospect promotion incentive isn't all that complicated, actually: Essentially, these next few picks at the end of the first round are reserved for teams who promote top prospects to the Opening Day roster rather than manipulate their service time. Sure, that means the team loses a year of control, but they also gain a draft pick ... said player wins Rookie of the Year or finishes top-three in MVP or Cy Young voting prior to the end of their arbitration years.

26. Atlanta Braves: Mason Edwards, LHP, USC

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 210 pounds

: 210 pounds Age: 20

Edwards has a three-pitch mix and is as pro-ready as anyone in this class. While his stuff may not be as elite as, say, a Bumila, Edwards has proven himself on the college game's greatest stage already. The left-hander is legit, as he can regularly hit the mid-90s with his fastball and has a 60-grade curveball and slider. Edwards' control needs some work, which is likely due to some poor mechanics, but all of that is fixable in the Braves pitching factory.

–MP

27. New York Mets: Aiden Robbins, OF, Texas

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 205 pounds

: 205 pounds Age: 21

I trust David Stearns to build a good farm system, which is why I bet he'll have his eye on Aiden Robbins of Texas. While much of the art of scouting is finding diamonds in the rough, the same cannot be said of Robbins, who has performed at every level. At Seton Hall, he won Big East Player of the Year. In the Cape Cod League, Robbins led the league in hitting (.307), slugging (.545) and OPS (.936). And now he's doing more of the same down in Austin (and Omaha).

–MP

28. Houston Astros: Taylor Rabe, RHP, Ole Miss

Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight : 200 pounds

: 200 pounds Age: 21

Speaking of diamonds in the rough, Rabe is flying up draft boards thanks to the Rebels' postseason run. He's also ranked No. 90 on MLB Pipeline's draft board. So, why the disconnect? Rabe's fastball grades out at 70, his cutter at 60 and slider at 55. Rabe doesn't struggle with his control, either, as he logged just a three-percent walk rate this spring. I'm not sure I understand the issue some scouts have with him, but the Astros can prove a lot of people wrong.

–MP

Competitive balance picks: Cardinals and Giants land MLB Draft steals

UCLA Bruins v Rutgers Scarlet Knights | Diamond Images/GettyImages

Unlike prospect promotion incentives, the competitive balance picks are pretty self-explanatory if you're familiar with the trials and tribulations of the current financial system in baseball. There are a few ways to gain a competitive balance pick. The first is if a team extends a qualifying offer to one of their free agents and that free agent opts to sign elsewhere. Clubs from the 10 smallest markets (or ones that have the 10 lowest revenues) are also eligible to receive a selection. Only 20 teams are eligible for competitive balance picks each year, and MLB keeps the system under wraps. These picks can also be traded, as the San Francisco Giants demonstrated by acquiring pick No. 29 from Cleveland in exchange for catcher Patrick Bailey last month.

In our competitive balance pick projections, the selections really worth paying attention to are at the top of the table. Logan Schmidt has been much higher on our board, while Logan Reddemann of UCLA was projected to go in the top 15 just a few weeks ago. Schmidt is a rising star who comes with some question marks. Reddemann, meanwhile, had some injury issues this past season for the Bruins.

Order Team Player Position School 29 San Francisco Giants Logan Schmidt LHP Ganesha 30 Kansas City Royals Tegan Kuhns RHP Tennessee 31 Arizona Diamondbacks Zion Rose OF Louisville 32 St. Louis Cardinals Logan Reddemann RHP UCLA 33 Tampa Bay Rays Coleman Borthwick RHP South Walton 34 Pittsburgh Pirates Will Brick C Christian Brothers 35 New York Yankees Archer Horn SS St. Ignacius 36 Philadelphia Phillies Bo Lawrance 3B Christ Church Episcopal 37 Colorado Rockies Gavin Grahovac 1B Texas A&M

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