MLB Draft rumors: Why White Sox might lean Cholowsky and a top-five dark horse

The draft's second week brings intense speculation around several high-profile prospects and where they might land.

One college standout stands out for his immediate impact potential, appealing to teams with both contention and budget concerns.

With the top pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, the Chicago White Sox face a pivotal decision that could shape their playoff push this season.

Less than three weeks remain until the 2026 MLB Draft, and we still lack a consensus No. 1 pick.

The surging Chicago White Sox own the top selection and have repeatedly been linked to three players: UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky, Texas high school shortstop Grady Emerson and Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey.

Who will the AL Central-leading White Sox go with? What about the Pirates, who are on pace for their best season in nearly a decade? Let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB draft rumors.

MLB Draft rumors: White Sox still leaning towards Roch Cholowsky?

Roch Cholowsky belts his 18th HR of the year.



Homered in 3 straight games with 4 HR during that stretch. pic.twitter.com/JMfqoWPoDi — FutureSox (@FutureSox) April 28, 2026

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel mocked Cholowsky to the White Sox at No. 1, and for good reason. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound infielder hit .329 with 52 home runs, 167 RBI and a 1.072 OPS over three seasons at UCLA. However, McDaniel noted that both Cholowsky and Lackey might appeal to the White Sox for reasons beyond their raw talent.

“With the White Sox contending right now and running a lower payroll, the lean is toward college players, so that gets us to Cholowsky and Lackey,” McDaniel wrote.

At some point, Major League Baseball must consider taking a cue from the NFL and having contracts and salaries assigned to a respective draft spot. New York Jets rookie edge rusher David Bailey signed a four-year, $54.67 million contract, with those numbers determined based on him going No. 2 this past April.

MLB Draft rumors: Jacob Lombard and Konnor Griffin, the Pirates’ new star infield duo?

‘26 SS Jacob Lombard (FL) how about a third?? He makes it three straight ABs 💣💣💣; just unbelievably dialed in right now. #UBCEast @Florida_PG @USAPrimeNat https://t.co/oqmIGScQRa pic.twitter.com/uKnB8vCNfl — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) June 16, 2025

ESPN mocked Lombard to the Pirates at No. 5, while MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis predicted the Giants would select the high school shortstop one pick earlier. The Lombard-Giants projection comes as the Giants will reportedly take calls on veteran shortstop Willy Adames ahead of the trade deadline.

“Some teams think Lombard may have the highest ceiling in the Draft while others worry about his hitting ability,” Callis wrote.

Lombard ended his senior season with a .477 average, 10 home runs and an incredible 1.471 OPS at South Florida powerhouse Gulliver Prep. His older brother, George, is a top shortstop prospect in the Yankees’ system. Their father, George, is the Tigers’ bench coach.

Callis suggested the Pirates “may not be as high on Lombard” and would instead target Mississippi high school outfielder Eric Booth Jr. The son of a former standout college kick returner, Booth hit an incredible .481 with a 1.591 OPS and struck out only four times in 127 plate appearances.

McDaniel has the Royals taking Booth at No. 6.

MLB Draft rumors: Drew Burress and the Orioles are a trendy fit

Georgia Tech Yellowjackets outfielder Drew Burress | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

McDaniel and Callis both projected the Orioles will take Burress at No. 7. Undersized at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, Burress hit .357 with 60 home runs, 189 RBI, 60 doubles and a 1.204 OPS in nearly 900 college plate appearances. He also stole 28 bases in 35 tries, though it's worth noting that he’s almost exclusively played center field.

“His stance became very open and led to struggles in his second stint with the U.S. collegiate national team last summer, but he made the necessary adjustments to recover from a slow start this spring,” his MLB Pipeline scouting report reads.

Under Mike Elias, the Orioles have loved taking hitters like this whose swings they can help optimize for more pull-side power — a description that fits everyone from Gunnar Henderson to Colton Cowser in recent years. Baltimore clearly has an M.O., one that could lead them to Burress despite a need for fast-moving pitching.