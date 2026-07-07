MLB mock draft 2026: Projected first-round shakeup and insider analysis on draft week

Welcome to draft week. A three-horse race has emerged for the No. 1 overall pick between Vahn Lackey, Grady Emerson and Roch Cholowsky. What the Chicago White Sox do with that selection is anyone's guess, with ESPN's Kiley McDaniel suggesting GM Chris Getz should flip a coin. Lackey is a fast riser who offers a proven college bat at a premium position, Emerson has the most upside and the reigning Gatorade High School Player of the Year, and Cholowsky could be the best of the bunch and has received comparisons to Troy Tulowitzki. Chicago really can't go wrong with any of the three.

Beyond the No. 1 pick, though, this draft class offers more questions than answers. How much will executives value the College World Series, and the abundance of collegiate bats in particular? Will Gio Rojas and prep arms like him fall in the first round? How does Brody Bumila's injury impact the Padres and Red Sox plans? All of those questions and more were answered in our most recent MLB mock draft.

What to expect from the 2026 MLB Draft, from the experts

The top six picks or so seem pretty set in stone, but the order could be all over the place. We have reached the point of the pre-draft festivities where teams are trying to make bonus pool plans and that means trying to figure out who they can get to take less between similarly valued players.

As is customary this time of year, we are starting to hear that teams are looking to retreat to less risky waters in the first round, with college bats being seen as a safe haven. Some beneficiaries of this shift may include Virginia OF AJ Gracia, Louisville OF Zion Rose and Mississippi State 3B Ace Reese.

No one seems to have a great handle on Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron. The tools are top-10 worthy, but there is a world where he falls to the bottom of the first round. Where he goes is one of the draft's biggest wild cards.

Assuming the pre-draft chatter is accurate, where the draft can start going off-script is probably with the Braves at No. 9. The top six will go in some order, and the Orioles and A's a likely to grab whichever bats don't fly off the board in the first few picks. That leaves Atlanta with a lot of paths they could take. If you are betting as to where the first weird under-slot deal could get cut, here it is.

While Brody Bumila's injury is a bummer, it feels like he should still go in the back half of the first round or in the comp pick round immediately afterwards. The arm talent is just too big to ignore, although he might have to settle for an under-slot bonus to go that high now.

Wherever Roch Cholowsky gets picked, he could rocket through the Minor Leagues. The defense is ready for the big leagues right now and the offensive skill set is very polished. College righty Jackson Flora is another guy who could move quickly.

1. Chicago White Sox: Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

Height: 6-2

6-2 Weight: 215 pounds

215 pounds Age: 20

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft is a coin flip. Your guess is as good as mine as to who the White Sox will take between Lackey, Emerson and Cholowsky. In this case, I'm betting on Lackey, who led the Yellowjackets to the college baseball postseason and batted .397/.519/.772 as a junior. Lackey is no slouch defensively, either, and is unlikely to last longer than the first three picks. If the White Sox take him, it'll shake up the board, but he'll also be ready to contribute to a young, contending team as early as next season.

-Mark Powell, FanSided.com MLB director

2. Tampa Bay Rays: Grady Emerson, SS, Fort Worth Christian (TX)

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight : 185 pounds

: 185 pounds Age: 18

Draft and develop is the name of the game for the Rays, and Emerson is the top prep bat in this class. He's just 18 years of age, but Emerson's swing is more polished than most players his age, and he offers 60-grade tools defensively. There's a reason Emerson has surpassed Cholowsky as the top draft prospect in MLB Pipeline's rankings. For a prep bat, it's surprisingly tough to find any flaws in Emerson's game. Not only is he a safe pick for the Rays, but one who comes with a ton of upside.

-MP

3. Minnesota Twins: Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA

St. Mary's v UCLA | Ric Tapia/GettyImages

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 202 pounds

: 202 pounds Age: 21

There's a chance the White Sox and Rays are overthinking things when it comes to Cholowsky, who could have four plus tools when all is said and done. Cholowsky is the most gifted player in this class, and should he fall to the Twins, they'd be wise to take him. MLB Pipeline projects Cholowsky to have a 70-grade power tool in the minor leagues, and he could make his way through Minnesota's system quickly. One way or another, the Twins should have the easiest choice to make in this entire draft.

-MP

4. San Francisco Giants: Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep (FL)

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight: 195 pounds

195 pounds Age: 18

Buster Posey has used just about every tactic at his disposal to force Cholowsky to fall to No. 4. Unfortunately for the Giants, that is incredibly unlikely, as all three teams in the top-3 have plenty of bonus pool money to work with. Lombard, the brother of Yankees top prospect George Lombard Jr., is a great consolation prize, however. Lombard is universally-renowned as the second-best middle infield prospect in this class. He offers impressive athleticism at shortstop with plenty of room to grow.

-MP

5. Pittsburgh Pirates: Jackson Flora, RHP, UC Santa Barbara

Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight : 205 pounds

: 205 pounds Age: 20

You can never have too much starting pitching. The Pirates rotation features Paul Skenes and Braxton Ashcraft, among many others, and they have Seth Hernandez waiting down on the farm. Why not add Jackson Flora to the mix? Flora is the best starting pitcher in this class and he has proven college experience at UC Santa Barbara, which made the college baseball postseason this season. Flora offers plus velocity and multiple breaking pitches to match.

-MP

6. Kansas City Royals: Eric Booth Jr., OF, Oak Grove (MS)

Height : 6-0

: 6-0 Weight : 207 pounds

: 207 pounds Age: 17

The Royals could benefit from mistakes at the top of the draft board. If Flora or Lombard fall to Kansas City, expect them to act accordingly. However, we project the Royals to select the next-best player on most big boards in Eric Booth Jr., While the Oak Grove product is still a few years away from making the major leagues, he's also one of the top prep bats in this class and can wreck havoc on the basepaths. Booth Jr. could develop into a real weapon in the years to come.

-MP

7. Baltimore Orioles: Tyler Bell, SS, Kentucky

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 19 SEC Baseball Tournament - Vanderbilt vs Kentucky | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 190 pounds

: 190 pounds Age: 21

There is no faster riser in this draft than Tyler Bell of Kentucky. Yes, Bell has some injury concerns, but expect some team in the top-10 to take a chance on him anyway. The Orioles could lose Gunnar Henderson to free agency in the years to come. Bell won't be a 1-for-1 replacement (Jackson Holliday could be, though), but he provides the Orioles with a college bat who can contribute in the majors sooner rather than later. Baltimore would love to nab Lombard at this spot, but that feels a bit unrealistic. Justin Lebron is another option, though that could open another can of worms for Mike Elias. Bell is the safe choice.

-MP

8. Athletics: LHP Gio Rojas, Stoneman Douglas (FL)

Height : 6-4

: 6-4 Weight : 195 pounds

: 195 pounds Age: 19

Rojas is the best prep arm in this draft class, and he comes shockingly polished for a pitcher of that variety. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has produced seven big leaguers in recent memory, including Roman Anthony. Rojas has positioned himself well, and is arguably the top left-handed starter available. His fastball can reach 98 MPH, and he has a nasty wipeout slider to match. The A's need starting pitching, and even though Rojas won't be throwing in Vegas anytime soon, he could be a future frontline starter.

-MP

9. Atlanta Braves: Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

Height : 5-9

: 5-9 Weight : 185 pounds

: 185 pounds Age: 21

The Braves value a high contact rate in their draftees, and Burress fits the bill in that regard. While Burress is undersized, he makes up for it with a big bat. Expect the Georgia Tech product to be fast tracked through the Braves system if selected here. The No. 7 overall draft prospect per MLB Pipeline is also the top college outfielder available. His 60-grade power tool and arm could make Burress a mainstay in the Atlanta outfield for years to come.

-MP

10. Colorado Rockies: Derek Curiel, OF, LSU

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 20 SEC Baseball Tournament - LSU vs Auburn | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 192 pounds

: 192 pounds Age: 21

If Tyler Bell or Drew Burress makes it this far, expect the Rockies to pounce. In recent weeks, we projected the Rockies as the first team to really consider Justin Lebron, but that would not be the smartest choice. Rather, Derek Curiel is atop the second tier of collegiate hitters. The LSU product didn't make the college baseball postseason through no fault of his own. He's an overlooked college bat who has a 60-grade hit tool from the left side. While not the flashiest pick, the Rockies need more players like Curiel to build from the ground up.

-MP

11. Washington Nationals: Ryder Helfrick, C, Arkansas

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 210

: 210 Age: 21

As hard as I try, I cannot mock Helfrick into the top-10, as much as he deserves to be there. While Lackey is the top overall catcher in this class, Helfrick is right behind him, especially defensively. Helfrick called pitches for this Arkansas team in 2026, including for fellow projected first-round pick Hunter Dietz. Helfrick has some work to do offensively. His hit tool is just 45, while his power tool is a 55. However, his bat speed at Arkansas suggests he can be a lot better than that with the right tweaks to his mechanics.

-MP

12. Los Angeles Angels: Chris Hacopian, 2B, Texas A&M

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 210 pounds

: 210 pounds Age: 21

The Angels are entering a new frontier with Perry Minasian ousted from the front office, which makes this draft fascinating. But Hacopian feels like a bankable piece for this offense and infield moving forward. While he’s not going to wow with power, this is a guy who had a .502 and .405 OBP in his final two college seasons. The hit tool is legit, as is his defensive versatility, though his glove isn’t his strongest suit at this point. But for an organization that needs to simply start stacking sure pieces to build with, Hacopian’s bat and approach at the plate are a terrific starting point for the Halos.

-Cody Williams, FanSided.com director

13. St. Louis Cardinals: Liam Peterson, RHP, Florida

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAR 02 Florida at Miami | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight: 225 pounds

225 pounds Age: 20

Taking Peterson with the 13th pick might be seen as a reach for some, but the Cardinals would reasonably be banking on the potential for the Florida right-hander. Peterson has some of the best pure stuff in the draft class, with a fastball we’ve already seen getting quite close to triple digits and two breaking offerings in a slider and curveball that entice scouts. Not only does that likely mean that St. Louis could mine more from him just in terms of the stuff, but they have the chance to mold him into a better pitcher in the more nuanced sense of the position. For an organization arriving earlier than expected after a facelift, adding an arm with Peterson’s upside makes complete sense.

-CW

14. Miami Marlins: Trevor Condon, OF, Etowah (GA)

Height : 5-11

: 5-11 Weight : 178 pounds

: 178 pounds Age: 18

When the Marlins draft position players, they generally come with outlier power tools or outlier contact ability. Condon very much falls into the latter category, earning some Kevin McGonigle comparisons as an undersized lefty who just knows how to get the barrel on the ball. The combination of hitting ability and speed in the outfield should give him a very high floor for a prep prospect.

–Chris Landers, FanSided.com Sports Editor

15. Arizona Diamondbacks: Jared Grindlinger, LHP/OF, Huntingdon Beach (CA)

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight : 190 pounds

: 190 pounds Age: 17

The Boston Red Sox wish Grindlinger, the ultimate experiment in this MLB Draft, falls to them. That's unlikely to happen, as the two-way prospect is creating a lot of buzz in the leadup to this week's showcase. Grindlinger projects as a pitcher, rather than a slugger, but that could always change on his journey to the majors. He is one of the youngest players in this draft class and oozing with talent. Can the Diamondbacks make the most of it?

-MP

16. Texas Rangers: Justin Lebron, SS, Alabama

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAR 15 Alabama at Kentucky | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 202 pounds

: 202 pounds Age: 21

The Rangers aren't afraid to make a big splash, especially when it comes to selecting a big name in the MLB Draft. Look no further than Jack Leiter, son of Al, and Kumar Rocker. If Lebron pans out, he could be the steal of this draft class. Unfortunately, he is also prone to swinging at pitches outside the zone, which is surely something he'll have to work on before the Rangers promote him. Lebron's tools are undeniable. He offers immense power and speed on the basepaths. He's an elite fielder up the middle. If he gets his plate discipline right, watch out.

-MP

17. Houston Astros: Daniel Jackson, C, Georgia

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 200 pounds

: 200 pounds Age: 21

Houston is in desperate need of adding future framework for their roster in a number of areas, so taking the Golden Spikes winner from 2026 in Daniel Jackson seems right in line with what this franchise needs. Jackson exploded with the power this season at Georgia, smashing 32 homers and 14 doubles with 87 RBI while slashing .379/.473/.803. He has swing-and-miss to his game, but the pop and approach are still pluses for Jackson. The big question is whether he’ll stick at catcher or move to the outfield, but that’s not really an issue when considering his future with the Astros as they could use him at either spot, whichever he lands in.

-CW

18. Cincinnati Reds: Hunter Dietz, LHP, Arkansas

Height : 6-6

: 6-6 Weight : 235 pounds

: 235 pounds Age: 21

The Reds love drafting big lefty starters, and Dietz certainly fits that mold. He hardly pitched across 2024 and 2025 due to injuries, but he dominated the SEC this season, with a 3.57 ERA and a whopping 131 strikeouts across just 85.2 innings. This is a big, powerful arm with a diverse arsenal and plenty of upside left to reach in the right environment, and given Cincy's track record in that department of late, they'll likely be thrilled if Dietz falls to them here.

–CL

19. Cleveland Guardians: Ace Reese, 3B, Mississippi State

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 21 SEC Baseball Tournament - Mississippi State vs Georgia | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-4

: 6-4 Weight: 220 pounds

220 pounds Age: 21

What have the Guardians needed for years now? Power. When do they need it? As soon as possible, preferably. Reese faces real questions about his long-term defensive home (can he hack it at third, or is he destined for first?), but he's a very large man who can hit the ball a very long way — as evidenced by his 45 homers across the last two years in Starkville. With any luck, there's a 30-homer bat in here, and that's a swing well worth taking for Cleveland.

–CL

20. Boston Red Sox: Bo Lowrance, 3B, Christ Church Episcopal (SC)

Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight : 200 pounds

: 200 pounds Age: 18

In all honesty, the concerns about Bo Lowrance make him a fascinating match with the Boston Red Sox. He’s a guy who’s likely to move to third base at the pro level because of average athleticism and potentially a move to first base in the long-term future. While he does need to work to lift the ball more to tap into his power, he attacks all fields at the plate quite well for his age. Outside of the power concerns, that sounds a lot like Rafael Devers in some ways, hence the fascination. That being said, the hit tools for an 18-year-old are hard to ignore, and could play into the future of the Red Sox offense one way or another.

-CW

21. San Diego Padres: Taj Marchand, SS, James Island (SC)

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 200 pounds

: 200 pounds Age: 17

The Padres would've taken Brody Bumila in this spot, but unfortunately he suffered another UCL injury that could lead to Tommy John. Brumila is just 17 and could have two major elbow surgeries on his resume. Ouch. Marchand was linked to the Padres by McDaniel this week, and he's another intriguing prospect, albeit of a different variety. The ball jumps off Marchand's bat, and he has surprising plate discipline for his age.

-MP

22. Detroit Tigers: Cole Prosek, 3B/C, Magnolia Heights (MS)

2026 Draft Combine | Jill Weisleder/GettyImages

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight: 195 pounds

195 pounds Age: 19

We're going to keep finding ways to mock lefty high school bats to Detroit, as Scott Harris has shown he has something of a type — with Kevin McGonigle the foremost example. Prosek doesn't have quite that sort of bat-to-ball ability, but it's superlative all the same, and there's more power than you'd think with room to grow. He probably doesn't stick in the middle infield, but he should wind up at some sort of valuable position that will take some pressure off his bat.

–CL

23. Chicago Cubs: Taylor Rabe, RHP, Ole Miss

Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight: 200 pounds

200 pounds Age: 21

Rabe has undergone one Tommy John surgery, and comes with severe injury risk. All that said, if he is healthy he could be one of the best college pitchers in this class. Rabe has an elite fastball that tops out around 100 MPH alongside a cutter and slider in the mid-80's. Rabe's command is what makes him most impressive, has he has 60-grade control, better than most pitchers available. The Cubs need pitching, and fast. Rabe could make his way through their farm system in short order.

-MP

24. Seattle Mariners: Cameron Flukey, RHP, Coastal Carolina

Height : 6-6

: 6-6 Weight : 210 pounds

: 210 pounds Age: 21

Death, taxes and Seattle taking a college arm in the first round. Even beyond the Mariners having a type, though, Flukey is excellent value at this spot, as he could well prove to be the best pitcher in this class when all is said and done. He was neck-and-neck with Flora in the college ranks until a rib injury sent his 2026 season sideways, and while that's never what you want to hear, he did return toward the end of the year looking basically like his old self. He's got a projectable frame with a fastball/curveball combination that's ready to rock, and Seattle is the perfect place to help him fully actualize his potential.

–CL

25. Milwaukee Brewers: Zion Rose, OF, Louisville

COLLEGE BASEBALL: APR 07 Louisville at Kentucky | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 200 pounds

: 200 pounds Age: 20

Nine of Milwaukee's last 10 first-round picks have been bats. This organization loves offensive upside if it identifies a hitter it likes, and Rose has a lot to like after displaying a unique combination of contact and power at Louisville. His lack of defensive value in the outfield is going to put a lot of pressure on the bat, but at this point in the first round, it's well worth the risk for a Brewers team that will always bet on athletes. His top-line production is second to none.

–CL

Prospect promotion incentives

26. Atlanta Braves: Cole Carlon, LHP, Arizona State

Arizona State vs. UC Irvine | Carlin Stiehl/GettyImages

Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight: 230 pounds

230 pounds Age: 21

With Atlanta taking the safer route with the homegrown Burress at No. 9, it makes sense that they'd target a high-upside arm with their second first-round pick. He has a lot of work to do in terms of optimizing his fastball and getting his command under control, but he hasn't been focusing solely on pitching for very long, and the Braves should like their chances of developing a lefty with good velocity and a full pitch mix. Plus, he could be a heck of a reliever if it comes to that.

–CL

27. New York Mets: Cade Townsend, RHP, Ole Miss

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 185 pounds

: 185 pounds Age: 21

Townsend makes worlds of sense for the Mets, who have made real strides in the pitching development department under David Stearns (for whatever else you'd like to say about the Stearns era). The righty can really, really spin the ball, with a full complement of breaking stuff all waiting for a better fastball to play off of. If he lands with an organization that knows how to add velocity, he could take off, and that's a tantalizing proposition for New York.

–CL

28. Houston Astros: Logan Reddemann, RHP, UCLA

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 185 pounds

: 185 pounds Age: 21

Reddemann was dominant as a sophomore at San Diego before transferring to UCLA for his final college season, and the dominance continued. Not only did Reddemann post a blistering 2.87 ERA and 0.972 WHIP on the season, but he upped his strikeouts per nine from 8.7 in the 2025 season to 12.7 this past year, while facing better competition. UCLA helped him up his velocity, but his command of the strike zone is the star of the show, especially as he continues to develop secondary offerings outside of his four-seam and a cutter. Still, he profiles as someone who could help a major league club sooner than most prospects with upside to be a potential ace, which is exactly what the Astros need given their lack of pitching identity for the future.

-CW

Competitive balance picks

NCAA BASEBALL: JUN 07 Austin Super Regional - Oregon vs Texas | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Pick Team Player School 29 San Francisco Giants RHP Tegan Kuhns Tennessee 30 Kansas City Royals OF Aiden Robbins Texas 31 Arizona Diamondbacks OF AJ Gracia Virginia 32 St. Louis Cardinals Brody Bumila Bishop Feehan (MA) 33 Tampa Bay Rays OF Sawyer Strosnider TCU 34 Pittsburgh Pirates LHP Carson Bolemon Southside Christian (SC) 35 New York Yankees SS Archer Horn St. Ignatius (CA) 36 Philadelphia Phillies C Will Brick Christian Brothers (TN) 37 Colorado Rockies LHP Mason Edwards USC