MLB Rumors: Braves-Tarik Skubal gains steam and Red Sox overvalue Jarren Duran

The MLB trade deadline is just over two months away. This is when the industry's top insiders, including FanSided's own Robert Murray, do their best work. Whether it be rumblings about Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal or the deadline plans for contending teams like the Dodgers, Padres and Braves, the newsworthy nature of trade season is only just beginning.

Skubal in particular will be discussed to death in the months to come. Should the Tigers trade him? And if so, what can they expect back in return? There is no limit to the number of contenders that could use a pitcher like the defending two-time AL Cy Young winner, but in this case, we'll start with the best team in the National League.

Braves could beat out the Dodgers for Tarik Skubal

Atlanta Braves Announce Manager | Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/GettyImages

Braves have emerged as a fit for Tarik Skubal.

Atlanta's core of young starting pitching should pique the Tigers interest.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Braves make sense as a natural fit for Skubal. Yes, Atlanta has a litany of young arms that could rejoin the rotation late this season, but that's also why they should trade for the left-hander. Alex Anthopoulos can afford such a move.

"So why Skubal? Because he's Skubal. And because all those young arms -- not to mention J.R. Ritchie and Cam Caminiti in the minor leagues, and Didier Fuentes at the big league level -- give them the firepower to get him. To beat the Dodgers, teams need to assemble a wrecking crew that can go toe-to-toe with the first back-to-back World Series champions in a quarter-century," Passan wrote.

The point Passan is making is a valuable one. If any contender — especially one in the National League — intends to stop the Dodgers from a World Series threepeat, they can ill-afford to treat prospects and assets like gold. Whether it be Fuentes or other young pitchers in their system, the Braves can make their Skubal dream a reality, and get a critical edge over the Dodgers in the process.

Red Sox could struggle to trade outfielder Jarren Duran

Red Sox match their Fenway Park season-best in runs and hits in win over Orioles | Boston Globe/GettyImages

The Red Sox will likely sell at the MLB trade deadline.

They could struggle to trade Jarren Duran

The Boston Red Sox are not a very good baseball team, and as a result are expected to sell at the MLB trade deadline. This means Boston can say goodbye to the likes of Aroldis Chapman and even Garrett Whitlock. The Red Sox should also consider trading outfielder Jarren Duran, who's been on the block since he emerged from the womb. Unfortunately for Duran, his controversial stay with the Red Sox might not end anytime soon, as Boston and interested teams can't agree on his value.

"It's less prohibitive but still true for first baseman Willson Contreras, who could be a popular target considering the dearth of impact bats and has a full no-trade clause. And while teams will continue to ask about outfielder Jarren Duran, the difference between how Boston and potential suitors value him remains steep," Passan wrote.

This isn't 2024 Duran we're talking about, when the Red Sox star finished in the top-10 of AL MVP voting. Rather, Duran has struggled mightily at the plate in 2026. He has just a .694 OPS and a 1.0 bWAR through 55 games. That's not a player who's going to get the Sox a haul in return.

Pirates interested in a cure for their bad bullpen

Pittsburgh Pirates v Houston Astros | Alex Slitz/GettyImages

The Pirates have blown 12 saves so far this season.

Pittsburgh is in the market for bullpen help.

The Pirates bullpen ranks 17th in fWAR in the majors. They're near the bottom of the league in bullpen ERA. Outside of Gregory Soto, who ironically blew a save against the Houston Astros on Wednesday night, Pittsburgh doesn't have many relief pitchers they can rely on. Perhaps the move of Carmen Mlodzinski to the bullpen could help matters, but for now the Pirates are left reeling.

The Pirates have blown 12 saves so far this season. Most of those belong to Dennis Santana and pitchers not named Soto. Expect Pittsburgh to be in the market for high-end bullpen help, or else they risk missing the postseason altogether.

"One rival executive joked, 'That’s not news. Everyone is looking for ‘pen.' But the same exec said the Pirates are being more aggressive than most clubs in that search," Ken Rosenthal wrote.

Said executive is right. Most contenders look for bullpen upgrades at the deadline. The difference in Pittsburgh is it very well might be life or death.

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