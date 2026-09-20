MLB Rumors: Red Sox-Randy Arozarena rumblings and what's next for the Pirates

Sure, the pennant race has taken centerstage the last few weeks, but soon enough 18 teams will start their offseasons earlier than expected. The Seattle Mariners, somehow, are one of those teams. It'll likely cost Dan Wilson his job, and force former AL Postseason heroes off the roster. But the Mariners aren't alone in terms of disappointing campaigns from contenders who made the postseason just a year ago. What of the Detroit Tigers, or even Cincinnati Reds in the National League?

In essence, that's what this time of the season is about for 18 teams. Looking back at what went wrong, and adjusting their offseason plans from there. Unfortunately for all of baseball, we're staring down the barrel at a lockout, which could force teams to rush their plans or miss out altogether, especially when it comes to Randy Arozarena, Brandon Lowe and Torey Lovullo.

Brandon Lowe wants to sign a new contract with the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowe had a series of walkoff hits this past week to prove his importance to the Pirates, even as Pittsburgh misses the postseason once again. The Pirates properly addressed their lineup this past winter, in part by trading for Lowe on an expiring contract. You could argue he's been their most consistent player, especially at the dish. Pairing Lowe, who is 32 years old, with Konnor Griffin for the next few seasons would show Pirates fans the front office and ownership is committed to winning for a change.

“I think this team’s got a very bright future and a lot of good players, and there’s a lot of good baseball that’s going to be played in this park for a long time. [If] they want to talk, I’m all ears," Lowe said on a possible extension.

Yet, Lowe could be a little out of the Pirates price range after the season he's had. Lowe 33 home runs and an .826 OPS in the middle of Pittsburgh's lineup. Considering just how thin the free-agent market is in terms of proven infielders — especially those who can hit at the level Lowe can — could make it tougher to meet his asking price.

Torey Lovullo knows this could be it with the Diamondbacks

New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks | Chris Coduto/GettyImages

The Diamondbacks August surge has turned into a September lull. The Diamondbacks remain alive in the NL Wild Card standings and face the San Diego Padres to end the season. Thus, if they can keep their deficit to three games or less, then perhaps the Snakes can fight for Torey Lovullo's job after all.

It's not as though Lovullo's message has grown stale in Arizona, but the way he dealt with the Ketel Marte drama lacked conviction. Eventually, all managers must move on the greener pastures, and Lovullo knows this.

“I understand it, it’s the realities of this game," Lovullo said, “and you got to win. That’s what it comes down to. I think we won a lot here. Have we won enough."

If Arizona can sneak into the playoffs, perhaps he can change his fate.

Could the Red Sox sign Randy Arozarena?

Seattle Mariners v. Boston Red Sox | Natalie Reid/GettyImages

Arozarena is a free agent after the season and he's a fan favorite in Seattle. Despite Randy's World Baseball Classic kerfuffle with Cal Raleigh, the two seem to have a solid relationship at this point in the season. Arozarena rebounded and had a solid year, accruing a 5.3 bWAR and .861 OPS with 26 home runs as of this writing. Arozarena could be one of the best hitters on the open market. He's an above-average defensive outfielder, as well, with an arm we wouldn't recommend running on.

The 31-year-old was linked to the Boston Red Sox earlier this week by Ryan Divish, who is not a Boston sports media pawn, I can assure you. Still, the Red Sox have a lot of outfield depth as is, including in the farm system. Does it make sense to add Arozarena for a premium price?

For now, these are just rumblings. Arozarena can and should be connected to any number of teams this offseason, especiallty given the market lacks proven sluggers. Randy would be an upgrade for most teams, but the Mariners would be better off ponying up, barring there aren't any leftover issues between him and Raleigh.