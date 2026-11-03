Monday marked a massive moment on the MLB offseason calendar, as the New York Post's Joel Sherman broke the news that eight pending free agents — most notably the Seattle Mariners’ Randy Arozarena and the Milwaukee Brewers’ Jake Bauers — were set to receive the one-year, $23.1 million qualifying offer.

Those eight players now have until Nov. 17 to decide whether they plan to accept the QO or test free agency. Much of the free agency talk continues to focus on Dodgers ace Tarik Skubal, though we’re interested to see whether any top-tier names sign in the coming days, just to ensure they have a contract — and receive a signing bonus — ahead of the likely work stoppage.

Here are the latest MLB rumors as of Nov. 3.

Could the Texas Rangers sign Trent Grisham after Evan Carter’s surgery?

New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news is that a potential lockout means Carter, who had labrum surgery on his right hip last week, may not miss a delayed Opening Day. But considering that the veteran center fielder hit a career-worst .194 with a .602 OPS in 455 plate appearances, we doubt they’ll really miss his presence at the plate. Carter’s primary value comes from his defense, and he recorded a personal-best 17 stolen bases for the AL West runners-up.

MLB Trade Rumors’ Anthony Franco floated Grisham as a possible replacement, and we like the fit. The 30-year-old slugger has improved his power and cut down on strikeouts, and he’s exclusively played center field since 2020. All of those should check every box the Rangers have going into the offseason, and even more so if the two-time Gold Glove winner is open to signing a one-year, prove-it deal.

Franco also proposed the Rangers could move Gold Glove finalist Wyatt Langford from left field to center. Langford, who turns 25 on Nov. 15, has posted 13.3 bWAR and a .757 OPS since his March 2024 debut.

The Milwaukee Brewers wouldn’t trade Trevor Megill … or would they?

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you win a championship, you earn the right to temporarily get a pass for some questionable moves. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Monday morning that the Brewers could “at least listen” to trade offers for Megill, and that scenario makes far more sense than you’d initially imagine.

On the one hand, Megill turns 33 on Dec. 5 and is entering his final year of team control. But if you’re the Brewers, do you want to trade someone who has a 2.61 ERA and 81 saves since the start of 2024? They already picked up catcher William Contreras’ 2027 option, and he’s positioned himself to receive an extension this winter.

San Diego Padres reliever Adrián Morejón wants the big bucks

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrián Morejón | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 27-year-old Morejón was one of only eight players league-wide to receive the qualifying offer, and we’d personally probably accept it. Why wouldn’t he want to collect a guaranteed $23.1 million and possibly become baseball’s highest-paid reliever? Considering he made just under $4 million last year, that’s one heck of a raise.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that Morejón, who owns a 3.26 ERA in nearly 300 innings with the Padres, “surely” wants to be paid like a closer. There haven’t been many credible reports about teams potentially viewing him as a closer, though, and he only has eight saves over 261 appearances. Assuming that he accepts the qualifying offer, we imagine that he’d continue as a setup man to Mason Miller.