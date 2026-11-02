The MLB free agents most likely to sign before the lockout, ranked by desperation

Welcome to what could be one of the longest MLB offseasons on record, as barely a month remains until a likely work stoppage sets in on Dec. 2. Time is quickly running out for the owners and the players’ union to reach a compromise, though both sides have seemingly publicly admitted they’re prepared for an extended lockout.

But until the transaction freeze begins, teams can make whatever acquisitions they want. Whether we’ll see the likes of Tarik Skubal or NLCS MVP Jake Bauers sign before the lockout remains to be seen, though they’re among those we urge to ink a new deal within the next 30 days.

For this list, we’re limiting ourselves to only one use of a player accepting the qualifying offer, and you’ll immediately understand our pick. Although there are multiple pending free agents who are possibly better off accepting the QO ahead of the Nov. 17 deadline, it’d be far too easy to suggest that outcome for every player here.

Honorable mention: Teruaki Sato, 3B; Kaima Taira, SP; Hiromi Otah, SP (Japan)

Team Japan third baseman Teruaki Sato | Gene Wang - Capture At Media/GettyImages

Our prediction: Otah to the New York Mets; Taira to the Boston Red Sox; Sato to the Los Angeles Angels

We’re looping these three together because they’re all on a legitimate deadline. The trio is expected to be formally posted on Monday, and while the posting system usually grants you 45 days to negotiate, MLB has already confirmed that a deal needs to get done by Dec. 1 — otherwise, the next wave of potential Japanese imports must return to NPB for the 2027 season.

9. Ryan Jeffers, C, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Our prediction: Pittsburgh Pirates

Jeffers is easily the best free-agent catcher if he hits the open market. Given the narrow window to sign free agents, we imagine teams will move aggressively in hopes of adding a long-term option behind the plate.

The Pirates are in a position to be uncharacteristically aggressive, and Jeffers marks a massive upgrade over Henry Davis and the young prospects behind him. But would he sign with a team that, at best, could be the No. 2 option behind Milwaukee in the NL Central?

And speaking of the Brewers ...

8. Jake Bauers, 1B/OF, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Our prediction: Milwaukee Brewers

We’ve repeatedly suggested Bauers accept the qualifying offer, and him earning NLCS MVP didn’t change our opinion. He just turned 31 and is coming off easily the best year of his seven-season career, so why wouldn’t he take a fully guaranteed one-year contract worth roughly $23.1 million?

And for those expecting Bauers to build off his impressive 2026 campaign, just know he entered the year with -1.2 bWAR over his first 613 games. We like the veteran slugger and appreciate his journey, but his smartest play is to collect his money and prepare for the likely lockout.

7. Casey Mize, RHP, San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres pitcher Casey Mize | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Our prediction: Toronto Blue Jays

Mize turns 30 next May, and he’s fresh off an ugly 7.46 ERA over 44.2 innings with the Padres. He’s a perfect candidate for a one-year, prove-it deal, and the Blue Jays have the budget and win-now situation to give him that opportunity.

But which version of Mize would the Blue Jays get? The one who had a 2.70 ERA in 86.2 innings with the Tigers, or the man who has a lifetime 4.22 ERA in nearly 600 innings?

6. Sonny Gray, RHP, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Our prediction: San Diego Padres

Gray publicly called out the Red Sox after their Wild Card Series loss, so we don’t expect him to return to Boston. Given how sharp he looked throughout his age-37 season, that could prove to be a massive blow for Chad Tracy and Craig Breslow … or it could work in their favor, depending on whether age-related regression hits the three-time All-Star hard next year.

If the Padres lose Mize and Michael King, then there’s no reason not to pursue Gray on a one-year deal. Even if he proves to be only a solid back-of-the-rotation starter, he still fits their need for rotation depth.

5. Michael King, RHP, San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Our prediction: San Francisco Giants

King posted a 3.15 ERA over 432 innings with the Padres, and an extension definitely makes sense for all sides. That said, we would understand if the Padres are reluctant to offer the veteran righty a deal exceeding three years, especially with him turning 32 next May.

Buster Posey is positioned to take the Yankees approach of spending big to reach the playoffs, and King checks every box the Giants likely need. He’s familiar with the NL West, has experience pitching for big-time organizations and held opponents to a .653 OPS in 185 innings this season.

4. Seiya Suzuki, RF, Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Our prediction: Chicago Cubs

Does Suzuki want to stay in Chicago? That’s the main question here, because he shouldn’t have much trouble commanding a multi-year deal in free agency. But the Cubs have the likely NL MVP in Pete Crow-Armstrong, and they’ve also been Suzuki’s home since he arrived Stateside ahead of the 2023 season.

Suzuki has emerged as a reliable middle-of-the-order bat capable of providing 20 home runs, 75 RBI and an .840 OPS, numbers every contender would take in a heartbeat. If the Dodgers didn’t have Kyle Tucker, we’d suggest them as the perfect fit.

3. Freddy Peralta, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Our prediction: Chicago White Sox

Momentum is Peralta’s friend, and he spent the season’s final two months completely rewriting the narrative on what had been an immensely disappointing contract year. Recency bias works wonders in free agency!

The White Sox desperately need a top-tier ace, and Peralta makes too much sense. We’re still concerned by his postseason control issues, and he’d be wise to sign before teams start feeling similarly.

2. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B, New York Yankees

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Our prediction: Toronto Blue Jays

Chisholm should be desperate to sign solely because once the pen hits the pad, teams can’t have immediate buyer’s remorse. Look, we’re not as down on Chisholm as a player or person as others are, and the bat flips don’t bother us as much as the lack of maturity and accountability.

But with how frustrating their 2026 campaign turned out, would the Blue Jays even care about his antics if he’s an above-average second baseman?

1. Tarik Skubal, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Our prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers

Skubal’s situation is simple: He’s likely to command a massive contract, and a salary cap would drastically affect his earnings. So if a team offers Skubal anything north of $300 million, his response should be to ask where and when the press conference is.

And yes, we truly believe the Dodgers will go all in on retaining Skubal. Sorry, baseball fans, and sorry to those who truly believe a cap would solve competitive balance.