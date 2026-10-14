Buyer beware: One MLB free agent at every position that teams should avoid

We’re still a few weeks away from the MLB offseason formally beginning, but the mounting likelihood of a work stoppage nonetheless has fans talking contracts and trades. Dodgers ace Tarik Skubal headlines the top pending free agents, and he still has a chance to hit the open market fresh off collecting his first World Series ring.

Most will argue that Skubal is a safe bet, at least in the short term. But what about the more divisive free agents, like Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. or Padres starter Casey Mize? Some will be overpaid; others will settle for far less than they feel they’re truly worth.

For this list, we’re evaluating these players far beyond their traditional counting stats. We’ve also offered a prediction for where these pending free agents will land, though we’ve held off on contract projections given the looming lockout.

SP: Kris Bubic, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kris Bubic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries have been an unfortunate hallmark of the 29-year-old Bubic’s career, and he missed much of this season with shoulder and elbow problems. The 2018 first-round pick has since rejoined the Dodgers as a reliever, though he allowed two runs and two walks over his first 1.1 playoff innings.

Signing Bubic means gambling on someone who impressed in 2025 but has also never pitched more than 130 innings. The talent is there, but so is a lack of durability.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers. We’ve repeatedly suggested that Roki Sasaki is best suited for a relief role, and it remains unclear whether Shohei Ohtani will return to the rotation next year. Keeping Bubic on a prove-it deal makes too much sense, especially if Skubal departs.

RP: Gregory Soto, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Gregory Soto | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did you know that the 31-year-old Soto has two All-Star Game nods on his résumé? The veteran lefty earned Midsummer Classic invites while with the Tigers in 2021 and 2022, but he’s come nowhere close to resembling that form since. Such is the life of a journeyman reliever.

Soto’s 1.2 bWAR marked his highest since 2021, and his 27.7 percent strikeout rate was considerably above his 24.8 lifetime average. However, we’re concerned about his 10.2 percent walk rate, his worst in four years.

Prediction: Texas Rangers. The AL West has become extremely mediocre, and the Rangers need bullpen depth. Soto wouldn’t be the splashiest signing for a Texas organization known for noteworthy additions, but we like the fit. The Rangers could do far worse when seeking a late-inning reliever.

C: Austin Hedges, Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 34-year-old Hedges’ 0.9 bWAR was the third-highest of his 12-season career, so do with that what you will. We’re nonetheless sure that there’ll be at least one team that sees his .702 OPS and improved plate discipline — his 18.2 percent strikeout and 10.1 percent walk rates were easily career bests — as signs of a potential late-career breakout.

Good luck with that one. Hedges profiles as a competent defensive-minded backup, and trusting him as an everyday starter is a recipe for disaster.

Prediction: New York Yankees. Outside of an ugly base=running error during the ALDS, embattled catcher Austin Wells played well enough down the stretch to likely remain in the 2027 lineup. Hedges would be a fine right-handed complement to Wells, who reached base at an above-average .351 clip in the second half.

1B: Jake Bauers, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Jake Bauers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bauers entered the 2026 season having recorded -1.2 bWAR and a .672 OPS over nearly 2,000 plate appearances for five teams. Whatever is in the Milwaukee air helped Bauer finish with 26 home runs, 86 RBI, an .874 OPS and 3.3 bWAR in 144 games this year.

Only the Astros’ Yordan Alvarez (.432) and the Rockies’ TJ Rumfield (.390) had a higher on-base percentage than Bauer’s .389, and he played a pivotal role in the Brewers’ latest NL Central title. These seasons often lead teams to offer expensive multi-year contracts, hoping they’re getting a player at the perfect time.

Prediction: Milwaukee Brewers. Bauers will likely draw the qualifying offer, and we urge him to accept, guaranteeing himself roughly $23.1 million. Gleyber Torres and Trent Grisham (more on him shortly) did so last year, and they’re almost certainly grateful for that choice.

2B: Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York Yankees

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’ve said enough about Chisholm lately, and our stance hasn't changed. He’s coming off an incredibly underwhelming 2026 season, and his colorful, outspoken personality didn’t work in the Bronx. Even if the Yankees give him the qualifying offer, we’re extremely skeptical he’d take it before the mid-November deadline.

Any team interested in Chisholm must understand he likely won’t change how he expresses himself. We imagine that’ll be a sticking point for some franchises, even in the modern baseball climate where (most) clubs have embraced bat flips and colored gloves.

Prediction: San Diego Padres. The new ownership group sent an email promising fans the team is “all-in,” and Chisholm’s enthusiastic individuality should mesh perfectly with Fernando Tatis Jr. As for whether that’ll lead to a long-awaited World Series appearance, now is the time to remind you the Padres share a division with the Dodgers.

3B: Eugenio Suárez, Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suárez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming the Reds decline their part of Suárez’s $16 million mutual option, he’ll hit free agency for the second consecutive year. To his credit, the two-time All-Star hit 15 home runs and posted an .823 OPS in nearly 250 second-half plate appearances, but we’re not buying high on him moving forward.

Suárez’s 33.9 percent strikeout rate was well above his 27.8 percent career average, and that concerns us as he enters his age-35 season. We’ll see whether his next team views him as a full-time DH or someone who can also play third base multiple times per week.

Prediction: Athletics. What better place for a homer-happy third baseman to land than a team that plays 81 games in a Minor League ballpark? Suárez is only 49 home runs away from 500, and calling Sacramento home — even if it’s only until the trade deadline — sounds good to us. We must note, though, that he'd make more sense as a designated hitter in that situation.

SS: J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news is that Crawford’s 14 homers were the second-most in his 10-year career. Otherwise? The positives were few and far between, and his .687 OPS was his lowest since 2022. We’ll give him credit for an impressive 13.1 percent walk rate, but it’s hard to get excited about the veteran infielder’s long-term future.

Crawford quietly played 33 games at third base, and we’re curious whether teams think he’s best suited for a full-time move to the hot corner.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies. For once, we don’t really care about the reunion aspect. Crawford, a 2013 Phillies first-round pick, is a better shortstop option than Trea Turner, who is expected to move to the outfield. Alternatively, perhaps the Phillies could experiment with Crawford replacing Alec Bohm at third.

LF: JJ Bleday, Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds outfielder JJ Bleday | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bleday had a fine bounce-back season for the Reds, hitting a career-high 24 home runs in nearly 550 plate appearances. He also showed impressive plate discipline, with his 13.2 percent walk rate marking his highest since 2023.

Don’t read too much into his 22.2 percent strikeout rate, which was right in line with his 23.0 percent lifetime average. We still wouldn’t give him anything more than a one-year, prove-it deal, though we doubt other front offices intend to listen.

Prediction: Houston Astros, assuming that Yordan Alvarez will remain the everyday designated hitter. Whatever keeps the likes of Taylor Trammell or LaMonte Wade Jr. as far away from the 26-man roster as possible. Things are sometimes that simple.

CF: Trent Grisham, New York Yankees

New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He might not have an Ivy League degree or an incredible stock portfolio, but Grisham is arguably the smartest man in baseball. Rather than test the open market last winter, the two-time Gold Glove winner played this year on the $22 million qualifying offer.

Nothing says brilliance more than locking in that much guaranteed money after an uncharacteristic 34-homer, and .811 OPS season. You have to love it, unless you’re a Yankees fan who wondered why he made the playoff roster.

Prediction: Rangers. We initially considered the Marlins, but Grisham grew up in Burleson, Tex., which is roughly 29 miles south of Arlington. This reunion sounds good to us, though we caution the Rangers against giving him anything beyond a one-year contract.

RF: Adolis García, Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Adolis García | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

García was dreadful for the Phillies, contributing a .599 OPS and -0.8 bWAR before suffering a severe lat injury in June. His 32.4 strikeout rate was easily his lowest since 2021, and it represented a nearly eight-point jump from 2025.

Honestly, we’re not sure whether we’d even give García anything greater than a spring training invite. He’s recorded only a .662 OPS since the start of 2024, and he was awful defensively before getting hurt.

Prediction: Miami Marlins. At this point, why not? García should come cheap, and we know how Bruce Sherman and Peter Bendix love a bargain. Wake us up if the Marlins make any noteworthy additions this offseason.

DH: Miguel Andujar, San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres designated hitter Miguel Andujar | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andujar missed nearly the entire second half with a fractured wrist, and he hasn’t played more than 100 games since his one-off 2018 campaign. At this stage in his career, he’s a versatile corner outfielder who can play third or DH when needed.

We were surprised that Major League Baseball listed him as a DH, but he did play 61 of his 74 games there. Other teams will likely feel the same way, especially if they can get him on an extremely low base salary.

Prediction: Padres. Andujar wasn’t bad when healthy, even if he only had -0.3 bWAR. Sometimes it’s better to stick with what you have instead of hitting (pun not intended) the reset button, and that goes both ways.