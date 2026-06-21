MLB standings by record vs. winning teams: Braves, Brewers are for real

It's one thing to beat up on bad teams. Sure, beating up on the bad teams can get you to the MLB playoffs, but are you going to win a World Series without beating the quality clubs? In most cases, the teams that play well against winning teams in the regular season are the best bets to do so in October.

For example, the Milwaukee Brewers had the best record in the majors last season, but were only the fourth-best team against winning teams. Sure enough, they were blown out in the NLCS by a Dodgers team that had consistently been better than them against winning teams. With that in mind, let's take a look at how each team is going against winning teams as of Saturday, June 20.

AL East

New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Rank Team Record vs. >.500 Teams Current Record 1 Tampa Bay Rays 17-17 42-31 2 New York Yankees 14-15 46-29 3 Toronto Blue Jays 19-26 38-39 4 Boston Red Sox 13-20 30-43 5 Baltimore Orioles 18-28 35-42

The AL East, the division that's always among the best in the sport, doesn't feature a single team with a winning record against winning teams. While the New York Yankees are bound to change that with more opportunities (their 29 games against winning teams are the fewest in the majors), for now, this division has some explaining to do. All Boston Red Sox fans can do when looking at this is wonder how they've been almost as good against winning teams (seven games under .500) as they've been against sub-.500 opponents (six games under .500).

AL Central

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Rank Team Record vs. >.500 Teams Current Record 1 Detroit Tigers 17-18 32-44 2 Chicago White Sox 19-22 39-36 3 Cleveland Guardians 17-20 40-36 4 Kansas City Royals 17-26 32-45 5 Minnesota Twins 13-22 36-41

Well, well, well, what do we have here? Yes, the Detroit Tigers, arguably the most disappointing team in the sport to this point, have the best record against winning teams in the AL Central. Now, this isn't saying much, as every team in this division is under .500 against winning teams, but it's hard to believe that the Tigers have been mostly solid against formidable foes yet are 12 games under .500 and are likely to trade Tarik Skubal. Baseball can be a cruel sport sometimes.

AL West

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jacob Latz | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Rank Team Record vs. >.500 Teams Current Record 1 Texas Rangers 23-19 36-40 2 Seattle Mariners 19-18 39-38 3 Athletics 16-23 38-38 4 Houston Astros 14-22 36-41 5 Los Angeles Angels 15-31 30-47

The Texas Rangers are a tough team to evaluate. Their 23-19 record against winning teams isn't only the best in the AL West, but it's the best in the American League, yet they're four games under .500 and in third place in arguably the worst division in the league. This goes to show that Texas can be tough to beat in the postseason, but might not even be consistent enough to get there. Time will only tell.

NL East

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Rank Team Record vs. >.500 Teams Current Record 1 Atlanta Braves 30-16 48-27 2 Miami Marlins 25-22 39-38 3 Philadelphia Phillies 26-24 40-35 4 Washington Nationals 25-27 40-37 5 New York Mets 20-30 34-41

Nobody has been better against winning teams than the Atlanta Braves, who are a whopping 30-16 against the best the league has to offer. For reference, Atlanta won just 39 games against winning teams last season, going 39-55 against teams that finished above .500 in the regular season. If you had any doubts about whether this Braves team is legit or not, perhaps you shouldn't anymore.

NL Central

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Rank Team Record vs. >.500 Teams Current Record 1 Milwaukee Brewers 30-19 45-29 2 St. Louis Cardinals 23-20 40-34 3 Chicago Cubs 23-24 40-37 4 Pittsburgh Pirates 19-26 38-38 5 Cincinnati Reds 14-28 36-39

The Milwaukee Brewers have lost their last two games to the Braves, but are still the second-best team against foes with winning records. Say what you want about how this team has consistently underperformed in October, but the Brewers were just 46-38 against winning teams in 2025. They've been much better against the best teams this season, and that could lead to different results in the postseason.

NL West

Diamondbacks second baseman Ildemaro Vargas | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rank Team Record vs. >.500 Teams Current Record 1 Los Angeles Dodgers 26-17 49-27 2 San Diego Padres 19-23 39-36 3 San Francisco Giants 27-36 31-45 4 Arizona Diamondbacks 11-26 39-36 5 Colorado Rockies 13-36 29-47

The Los Angeles Dodgers, to the surprise of absolutely nobody, are the class of the NL West against winning teams, but can we talk about the Arizona Diamondbacks? Arizona is currently tied for the third Wild Card spot in the NL, but they have the fewest wins against winning teams of anybody in the league. They deserve credit for beating up on subpar competition, but it's hard to take them seriously when they've performed this poorly against the caliber of teams they'd run into in the postseason.

More MLB news and analysis: