Only Rob Manfred and MLB could ruin the Field of Dreams Game in such a way that it leaves a bad taste in your mouth. The same day the Twins and Phillies are set to face off in Dyersville, Iowa — the setting for the movie Field of Dreams, one of the most iconic baseball movies of all time — the league's media arm set out to remind us all of our impending doom.

In an informational post about the game itself, MLB.com used AI to create an intriguing cover photo. Like most AI photographs, when you did a little deeper, it gets creepy.

MLB's AI preview for Field of Dreams Game didn't work as planned

Let's do some digging, shall we. Here is the image that once appeared on MLB.com's homepage. Again, on the surface it's quite normal, but also doesn't make a ton of sense as neither Twins nor Phillies players took part in a cornfield photoshoot wearing new uniforms.

Field of Dreams Game AI | MLB.com

Innocent enough, right? Minus the data centers churning through our entire water supply, I'd be willing to let this one slide from a pure artistic perspective, were it not for a couple of obvious errors. First, there is creepy Brandon Marsh, staring at me near the cornfield like a serial killer. I heard he's on his way, upset with me for writing this article in the first place.

AI Brandon Marsh | MLB.com

Does AI Brandon Marsh have eyes? Is he Slenderman? You tell me, but he looks like one of the baseball greats who shouldn't have been let out of the cornfield, much like the Black Sox didn't invite Ty Cobb to the party in the original Field of Dreams. Whatever Marsh did to deserve such treatment I do not want to know.

Next we have the Twins uniforms. While most appear just fine, someone didn't do their full due diligence, or perhaps just grew tired of telling ChatGPT how to spell 'Twins' in cursive. When the tech overlords say we're all going to be replaced by AI someday, this is why you shouldn't believe them.

Minnesota Twins AI | MLB.com

There are good and bad uses for artificial intelligence. AI can help doctors treat patients by properly summarizing their medical history and records, something that would otherwise take trained professionals a lot of time to do. What AI cannot do, at least not yet, is reliably recreate photographs. Hire a graphic designer, I beg of you.