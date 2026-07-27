One trade the Pirates and Diamondbacks can make to keep from selling at the deadline

The next moves will test each franchise's willingness to part with top prospects while racing against rivals like the Cubs and Phillies.

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks meet a week before the MLB trade deadline and wouldn’t you know, the winner might come away with the third NL Wild Card spot. Action opens on Monday with the Diamondbacks holding a one game lead over the Pirates.

Both teams are for real and should actively do what it takes to build a nest within the playoff picture. They could easily battle for a single spot at the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies appear superior to them in nearly every way. To keep from selling at the trade deadline, the Pirates and Diamondbacks should each jump on these trades.

The Pirates should trade for Luke Weaver and Tyrone Taylor

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets | Adam Hunger/GettyImages

New York Mets reliever Luke Weaver is very much available as long as whoever pursues him is willing to part with something big. Ken Rosenthal had a “well, duh!” moment by suggesting the Mets should only trade Weaver if they get the right offer. Well, duh!

The Mets should only trade Luke Weaver if they get the right offer, says @Ken_Rosenthal.



"If I'm the Mets, I'm taking another swing next year." pic.twitter.com/VpFqnFnEd2 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 27, 2026

New York has more than just that one piece to sell them. The recent injury to Oneil Cruz opens them up to chase after an outfielder. The Mets have Luis Robert Jr. available and also the scorching hot Tyrone Taylor.

For this Mets duo, this is what they should offer.

The Pirates add a closer option to potentially upgrade over Gregory Soto with an alternative plan being that Weaver simply slots in as his setup man. Taylor can share center field duties with Jake Mangum in a platoon situation.

What they give up is a promising catching prospect, but they have a few of them. Easton Carmichael is ranked right in the middle of a trio. Levi Sterling was the 37th overall pick from 2024 but with an ERA of almost 5.00 since going pro, it’s going to take a while before he climbs up their prospect rankings rather than down it. Finally, there’s Tony Blanco Jr. whose massive 6-7 frame should appeal to anyone looking for young first base help. He’s only 21 and a very hit or miss type of young player. All three of these Pirates prospects are top 30 according to MLB Pipeline with Carmichael at seventh leading the way.

Alternatively, the Pirates should be willing to swap Taylor for Robert if the Mets would prefer to guarantee they shed the remainder of his salary. The Mets shouldn't hesitate to demand Murf Gray, a current top-100 prospect, instead of Carmichael if they prefer.

The Diamondbacks should trade for Clay Holmes

We’re not leaving New York yet. The Diamondbacks could use a starting pitcher and Clay Holmes is a guy whose high ground ball rate might be able to survive playing in the desert. Currently injured but working his way back on a rehab assignment, they’re giving up a recent first-round pick as the headliner in a trade to rent Holmes for two months before he opts out.

The Diamondbacks send the Mets their fourth and 26th ranked prospects. JD Dix, a 20-year-old second baseman, has posted an .846 OPS this year in A-Ball. Sandro Santana is a 21-year-old lefty reliever with a 2.21 ERA in his time in High-A and Double-A this season. Huge strikeouts numbers at 13.8 K/9, he’d be of much interest to a Mets organization that has had a lot of trouble developing relievers.

The Mets gain a guy who becomes maybe their second best infield prospect as well as an intriguing reliever with big upside. Arizona has a stud starting pitcher they can build a relationship with and maybe re-sign in the offseason.

Not only does acquiring Holmes help the Diamondbacks, it ensures he doesn't go to the Los Angeles Dodgers who, if they want to, could blow the Mets away with an even more ridiculous offer. If the Mets come back to you and say the Dodgers made a better offer, you swap Dix for your number one prospect, Demetrio Crisantes.

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