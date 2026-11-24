Outside of a one-year Corbin Burnes cameo in 2024 (which went extremely well), the Baltimore Orioles have lacked an established ace they can rely on every fifth day for quite some time. Don't get me wrong, guys like Kyle Bradish and Trevor Rogers, to name a few, have had good moments, but they haven't had the consistency that's required from the No. 1 spot in a rotation. Freddy Peralta, the newest Oriole, might be able to provide that.

The Orioles are expected to sign Peralta to a five-year deal, making him their ace in 2027 and beyond. This is far from a risk-free signing, as Peralta had his share of ups and downs in 2026, but he's as durable a starting pitcher as you can find, and he certainly has been an ace in the past. If he can recapture the form he had with the Brewers, this has a chance to be a home run signing, making their projected rotation in 2027 look that much better.

Free agent starter Freddy Peralta in deep talks with the Baltimore Orioles on a 5-year deal, which is expected to be finalized today, as @bnicholsonsmith reports — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 24, 2026

Orioles' projected with Freddy Peralta faces similar questions

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rotation Order Pitcher SP1 Freddy Peralta SP2 Kyle Bradish SP3 Shane Baz SP4 Brandon Young SP5 Cade Povich

Peralta has made at least 30 starts and thrown at least 165 innings in each of the last four seasons, which is valuable by itself. The fact that he finished fifth in the NL Cy Young balloting in 2025 shows that he isn't too far shy of being one of the best pitchers in the sport. He did not generate nearly enough whiffs in 2026, but perhaps newfound contract stability can help Peralta revert to his All-Star form.

It's far from a guarantee that Peralta will ever be as good as he was in 2025, though, which makes this contract a risk and this rotation one that is still pretty hard to trust. I mean, is he really an upgrade over Rogers? Who else can you trust? Kyle Bradish has had some good stretches, but he's made 30 starts just once in his career and had a 4.12 ERA (4.36 FIP) in 2026. Shane Baz was once a top prospect who has also shown some flashes, but he's had injury woes in the past and has a 4.47 ERA in 62 starts since the start of the 2025 campaign. Bradish and Baz both have a boom-or-bust feel to them, which can lead to very good or very disappointing results.

And it's not like there's much stability on the back end either. Brandon Young was a bright spot in 2026 with his 3.56 ERA, but he had a 4.47 FIP and an underwhelming 19.9 percent strikeout rate. Cade Povich has a career 5.07 ERA in parts of three big-league seasons and probably shouldn't be in a big-league rotation.

So, while there's certainly some upside with the trio of Peralta, Bradish and Baz, all three of those starters have question marks too, and the back end of the rotation isn't special either. The Peralta signing can prove to be a good one, but if the O's don't continue adding to this rotation, it'll be tough to trust them to take a major leap in 2027.