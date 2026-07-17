Paul Skenes, Mike Trout and 10 MLB players who desperately need a new home at the trade deadline

The MLB Trade Deadline is sometimes the most exciting day on the sports calendar, with superstar players getting new homes and super teams becoming even more super, setting off an arms race to the World Series. This season could follow suit. There are some superstar names that are in rumors right now, but for every Tarik Skubal that’s being floated around, the top guy might end up being Mason Miller.

Let’s pretend the wheels come off this trade deadline. Let’s only assess which players deserve a new home. Whether they are players in their prime in desperate need of a playoff appearance, superstar players trying to hold onto their final effective years, or a player who clearly needs a change of scenery, these trades should happen for the betterment of baseball.

Let’s start with the most obvious name on this list. Loyalty hurt this man’s legacy, and it’s time to rectify the situation.

1. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout deserves better. He was the best player in baseball for close to a decade, and yet, he’s been to the postseason once. There are plenty of players who missed out on a chance to play in the World Series because they were committed to their terrible franchises, but this situation with the Angels is beyond comprehension.

The Angels have spent while Trout has played for the “other” LA team, but almost every single one of those contracts has worked out terribly. Anthony Rendon became 10% as good the second the ink was dry on his massive deal. His career started with the Albert Pujols deal, and the disastrous Josh Hamilton deal came right after that. Trout has seen so much bad with the Angels, and it’s time to go to a competent front office.

The most obvious move would be to go to the Philadelphia Phillies, but we’re open to other options. He’s a player the New York Yankees would love to have, and his contract would be easy to swallow. Heck, he could move across town and play a few seasons in Dodger Blue, as much as that would break some hearts. He is still an effective baseball player, and he deserves to play for a franchise where he can solidify his Hall of Fame career.

2. Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one hurts because the Pittsburgh Pirates have something working for them this year. At the time of this writing, the Pirates are 50-47 coming out of the MLB All-Star Break. They are three games above .500. That’s progress! And they are even in the Wild Card conversation with a scrappy team everyone should love. Unfortunately, this is good for just fourth in the NL Central.

The Pirates are doing it without the best of Paul Skenes. The third-year pro is 8-8 with a 3.57 ERA. A devastating recent outing against the Philadelphia Phillies, where he allowed seven earned runs, probably skews his numbers, but winning just half of his decisions is not a good look for the 24-year-old flamethrower.

If the Pirates didn’t have the reputation they’ve had for decades of being the cheapest franchise, then we’d think differently about this entry, but Skenes deserves to be on the biggest stage with his stuff. Pittsburgh is a great city, but the Pirates have not put out a product that makes them a must-see attraction. Skenes is an attraction, and he should go to a franchise that treats him like the superstar he is.

3. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are countless of players who left their franchise and fell off the map. Whether it’s bad chemistry with a new coach, the pressure that comes with a massive contract, or just breaking routine when baseball is such a routine-based sport, these players instantly regret leaving. However, it’s rare that a player turns into a pumpkin while playing for the same franchise.

Francisco Lindor went from superstar to liability for the New York Mets this season. Honestly, the Mets have been a tough watch all year. Outside of a series sweep against the Yankees, there’s nothing worth discussing with them. That is, except how we can cut their losses and sell their pieces for parts. Everyone on the Mets is for sale.

Lindor was once considered the heart and soul of this franchise. Now, with a .216 batting average and just 12 RBIs through the All-Star Break, a trade to a different city makes sense. Or, maybe a trade to the same city. Many have Lindor’s most likely destination as those same Yankees. That would certainly be an interesting decision by new Mets management, but they have to prioritize the return for their star, even if the trade happens with their cross-town rival.

4. Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Elly De La Cruz has been the topic of discussion as of late when he was left off the National League All-Star team . The Cincinnati Reds shortstop has 15 home runs, 13 stolen bases, and 44 RBIs despite missing a month this season. He’s clearly one of the best players in baseball, but he isn’t getting the respect he deserves for the way he plays.

The Reds' season started off well, but it quickly went into the dirt. Out of nowhere, the Reds find themselves 15.5 games out of the NL Central lead. They are the only team in their division that’s under .500. This was a team with promise, but they watched everything disintegrate in front of them, and now, De La Cruz should get himself out of Ohio.

This is too good a player to get stuck on a Reds team that’s not going anywhere. The Reds are going to be sellers at the deadline, just like they are almost every season. De La Cruz will probably still wear those red pinstripes on August 1st, just like he does every season. Sometimes, we have to think about what’s good for the player and the sport. De La Cruz having a chance to play for a franchise that’s actually competing is compelling even as a thought. Let’s make it happen.

5. James Wood, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals right fielder James Wood | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Recently, it came out that the Washington Nationals want to build around James Wood. It almost makes us question what took them so long, but also, what does that even mean? How are you going to build around Wood if you’re the Nationals? Conventional wisdom says a team that’s been mostly bad since it came into existence should be building however it can. This still has fans uneasy about the status of leadership in the nation’s capital.

Wood is one of the league’s growing stars, but just like so many others, he’s stuck in a bad situation. He’s putting up superstar numbers despite the lineup around him. Even when things go right for Washington, the bullpen blows the save. They are on a record pace for blown saves.

Do the Nationals trade for a closer? If the answer is “no,” then nothing else matters. The Nationals want to build around James Wood, but that could take years. His prime is only so long, and he’ll want to cash out. Playing well on a contender, similar to what Juan Soto did, will only help him in the long run.

6. Michael Wacha, Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Wacha | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Wacha had way more in the tank than any one of us expected. After a strange end to his Cardinals career and terrible stops in Tampa Bay and New York, Wacha salvaged his value during a short stint with the Boston Red Sox. Since joining the Kansas City Royals, he is hitting his late-career stride.

Wacha made another All-Star team, dominating with two strikeouts of the three batters faced. His 3.77 ERA and 1.19 WHIP are even more impressive when understanding that Wacha has faced more batters than any pitcher in the American League. He is showing up for the Royals, but they are not showing up in return. At one time, the Royals looked like they were building a contender, but that hasn’t worked out, and now it’s time to let the veteran find a new home where he can spend the rest of his career.

We also bet Wacha wants another chance to redeem himself in the playoffs. He did help the Cardinals win a World Series as a spry 21-year-old, but he has been pretty bad in the postseason since then. He will want to salvage his 5.21 career playoff ERA.

7. Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Byron Buxton already came out and said that he has no inclination to waive his no-trade clause to leave the Minnesota Twins. He wants to stick around despite all the destruction happening around him. The Twins' ownership was trying to sell the franchise, moving pieces off the payroll to make the “business” seem more desirable. See, that’s why one shouldn’t trust the owners. Owning a baseball team is not about ROI or EBITA. This is about passion and being a fan.

Buxton sticking around is great for Minnesota fans, but many of them are still boycotting ownership. They love Buxton, but have no intention of lining ownership’s pockets with their hard-earned money. Minnesota is still near the bottom of the league in attendance, so Buxton is playing in front of fewer fans than most other stars.

So, despite his commitment, the Twins should still have a long, hard talk with their star. They might constantly fight for playoff contention, but true contention is not happening with this franchise. It’s only a matter of time before the next sell-off comes. Then the next one, and the next one. We just can’t see Buxton being a Twin for his entire career, so he might as well leave in his prime.

8. Luis Arraez, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s rare that we see someone speak as openly as Luis Arraez has about his trade rumors. His impending move is starting to really weigh on the infielder. Yet, it hasn’t hurt his on-field performance. Arraez has been dominant at the plate, with the second-best batting average in all of baseball.

Arraez isn’t going to hit for power, so don’t put him in Yankee Stadium, but he is a master at getting the ball into holes across the defense, getting himself on base at a very high clip. He hits for contact, and he’s been very, very successful. Moneyball is still a concept used across baseball, and getting on base is considered valuable.

This isn’t like many of the others on the list. We just want Arraez to be able to focus on baseball instead of where his next home is going to be. The Giants should trade him as soon as they get an acceptable offer. We wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up being the first major shoe to drop on the trade market, just to put him out of his misery (although he still seems like a pretty happy guy).

9. Antonio Senzatela, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Your team’s wins leader should not be a relief pitcher. Obviously, there are some interesting aspects of the statistic when a guy who comes in from the bullpen has nine wins. That’s the case for Rockies’ reliever Antonio Senzatela. He has been great for the Rockies, probably the hardest team to pitch for in the history of the league. Good pitchers go there and see their ERAs balloon to insane numbers. At some point, the money isn’t worth it.

Kyle Freeland and Michael Lorenzen are veteran pitchers, but they are sporting a 7 and a 6 ERA, respectively. Meanwhile, Senzatela is over here with a 3.31 ERA, half of what the top starters are putting out there.

Just like every year, teams will be pursuing relievers on the market, and getting one who has performed under the hardest conditions could lead to dominance under pressure. Colorado relievers don’t always play well when moved midseason, but Senzatela deserves a shot to try. The Rockies aren’t going anywhere, but Senzatela sure should.

10. Clay Holmes, New York Mets

New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Clay Holmes decided to leave the New York Yankees for the New York Mets after a disastrous postseason which saw Luke Weaver steal the closer’s role from him on the way to a World Series appearance, many fans looked at it sideways, as if the secondary team was taking on their rival’s scraps. Then, when they announced they were signing Holmes as a starting pitcher, fans were up in arms. They were paying this man $38 million over three years when he has very little starting experience in the big leagues.

What’s crazy is the experiment worked. As of this writing, Holmes has a ridiculous 2.39 ERA this season. He’s been one of the only reliable Mets in the clubhouse. While the rest of the team is falling apart, Holmes is quietly putting together his best season.

Holmes says he’s open to an extension, and he still holds a $12 million player option to remain in Queens, but we’d imagine he’d decline that option to sign a massive contract elsewhere. For the sake of his money, if the Mets aren’t going to pay him, he should ask to be moved. It’s one thing to want to be part of the solution, but that solution has to commit to you first.

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