Phillies vs. Braves player stats, live box score and match stats for NL Wild Card Game 2

The Philadelphia Phillies had to think that they had Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series against the Atlanta Braves in the bag, even on the road at Truist Park. Austin Riley, however, had other plans. After a dominant seventh inning of work from Jhoan Duran, the Phillies reliever came out for the eighth inning and put two runners on. Then, the ice-cold Riley flipped the Braves' one-run deficit with one swing, sending an opposite field homer just over the top of the Chop House in right field for the go-ahead three-run jack. That gave Atlanta the win, and set up an elimination game on Wednesday in Game 2 with the Phils down 0-1.

Cristopher Sanchez being on the bump for the Phillies will most definitely give his team a chance as the Braves combat that with trade deadline addition Tyler Mahle. The biggest keys may be the bullpen, though, who were responsible for the bulk of the runs being given up on Tuesday. But Philadelphia has no margin for error in the best-of-three series, which means the likes of Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are going to have to best the Matt Olson, Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies, Drake Baldwin and so on for the Braves. Fans can follow along with all of the action, player stats and game stats with us below.

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Box score: Phillies vs. Braves live player stats and team stats

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