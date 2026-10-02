Phillies vs. Braves player stats, live box score and match stats for NL Wild Card Game 3

The Philadelphia Phillies are no strangers to having their backs against the wall. This is a team that started so slowly it got its manager fired before the end of April, that needed a win on the final day of the regular season just to avoid a historic collapse, that was six outs away from watching its season end in Game 2 of the Wild Card series against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. And yet, somehow, here they still are, one win away from a date with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS after three late homers from Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Now it's Atlanta who's feeling the pressure, as a season in which they led the NL East more or less wire-to-wire is now one bad night away from an all-too-abrupt end. The Braves are sending lefty Ray Kerr to the mound to start, likely as an opener for bulk man Grant Holmes as they try to cobble together a rotation behind Chris Sale and Tyler Mahle. Philly counters with Aaron Nola, though they have Zack Wheeler lurking on three days' rest (and Jesus Luzardo as well).

Which of these divisional rivals will get the last laugh, and which will be sent to an offseason full of uncomfortable questions (and potentially major change)? Fans can follow along with all of the action, player stats and game stats with us below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Phillies vs. Braves live player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary

Odds and player props for Phillies vs. Braves