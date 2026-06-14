Pirates' losing skid is putting their trade deadline status in jeopardy

The next seven weeks will test GM Ben Cherington's strategy as the team balances short-term playoff hopes with long-term roster needs.

Their recent struggles have raised questions about whether they will remain buyers or turn sellers to reshape the roster.

It would be patently unfair to write off a team that has a .500 record with still 90 games left in the season.

Many managers, executives and scouts I have spoken with in recent weeks believe the Pirates can win one of the three National League Wild Card spots and play in the postseason for the first time since 2015.

Yet the Pittsburgh Pirates fell to 38-38 on Sunday when they lost to the Miami Marlins 4-2 at PNC Park. They have dropped seven of their last nine games, and a season that started with such positive vibes is starting to feel like it's slipping away. Even though no one would say so after the game, there was a feeling in the clubhouse that the air is going out of the tires of the Bucco Pennant Express.

The MLB trade deadline is still seven weeks away, but with a .500 record in the middle of June, it is hard not to think of scenarios where the Pirates could be buyers or sellers by Aug. 3. It also wouldn’t be surprising if GM Ben Cherington tried to balance both deadline approaches, even if it's not what fans want to hear.

What if the Pirates are buyers?

Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates | Justin K. Aller/GettyImages

At the very top of the Pirates’ wish list are high-leverage relief pitchers.

Pittsburgh has reached the point where they don’t feel great about using any of their relievers; closer Gregory Soto seems to be the only pitcher manager Don Kelly trusts. It’s a similar situation to the New York Yankees, where manager Aaron Boone holds his breath when any reliever other than Fernando Cruz enters the game.

Three times on this most recent six-game homestand, the Pirates were tied 2-2 at the start of the seventh inning, only for Kelly to put a rookie on the mound — Wilbur Dotel twice and then Brandan Bidois on Sunday. The rookies got rocked for 12 runs in 2.1 innings, and Pittsburgh lost all three games.

The Pirates have other needs, too, like a right-handed hitter with thump to replace fading designated hitter Marcell Ozuna. Even though they have four catchers with at least some MLB experience on their 40-man roster, Pittsburgh could use an upgrade over Henry Davis, Joey Bart, Endy Rodriguez and Rafael Flores Jr.

The Pirates could still reach the postseason with their current starting rotation, but an unfixed bullpen would dash their hopes of playing in October.

What if the Pirates are sellers?

Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

Owner Bob Nutting and Cherington both bristle at the word “rebuild.” However, the low-budget Pirates are always in some form of a rebuilding phase.

The Pirates have 12 players on their 26-man active roster who began the season with two years or less of big-league service time. Phenom shortstop phenom Konnor Griffin is one of two rookies on the IL, along with Dotel. Yet if they drop out of contention, the Pirates do have some players they could trade and possibly receive a decent return.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe is having an outstanding first season with the Pirates, setting himself up for a good contract as a free agent over the winter. He would undoubtedly be the Pirates’ top trade chip. Soto and right-handed reliever Dennis Santana are both on expiring contracts. The former has regained the form that landed him in two All-Star Games, while the latter has struggled this season after excelling last season as the closer following David Bednar's departure.

Time will tell how the Pirates will handle the deadline, as it is seven weeks away. If they don’t snap out of their current funk, though, they will clearly be sellers.