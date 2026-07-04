Predicting the full MLB All-Star Game rosters after voting concludes

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- Projected full rosters for the upcoming MLB All-Star Game feature a mix of fan-voted starters and predicted reserves for both the NL and AL.
- The National League roster is heavily carried by Phillies and Braves stars, while Toronto fans successfully spammed voting to secure starting bids in the AL.
- These predictions showcase the league's top-performing talent and reveal how fan voting biases clash with objective player merit ahead of the game.
The MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 14 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The starters will be announced on Saturday, July 4, with the fan voting window now closed. Fans will determine the starters. Players and the Commissioner's Office will determine the reserves.
Let's take a stab at predicting the full National League and American League rosters, using MLB's published (but not finalized) voting results and a combination of merit and reputation to determine who might snag a spot on the bench.
Projected National League All-Star Team
Starters
Position
Name
Team
C
Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves
1B
Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers
2B
Ozzie Albies
Atlanta Braves
3B
Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers
SS
CJ Abrams
Washington Nationals
LF
Juan Soto
New York Mets
CF
Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves
RF
Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies
DH
Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
The latest round of fan voting pointed in this direction, with the Braves and Dodgers especially well-represented (and not undeservedly). All these players are deserving All-Stars. It feels a bit strange for Brandon Marsh to (probably) be the only Phillies starter, but that's how the cookie appears to be crumbling. Marsh has enjoyed a breakout season and, when factoring in his defense, is probably Philadelphia's second-best positional player this season behind Kyle Schwarber.
Ozzie Albies — with all due respect — is probably the most fraudulent of the fan favorites, but he's enjoying a productive campaign on the first-place Braves, and his pedigree goes without saying. That he has figured out how to bounce back after a couple years of aimless wandering is a credit to him. Same for Michael Harris II, who rebounded from a disappointing 2025 campaign to become one of the most fearsome outfield bats in MLB.
Drake Baldwin has struggled since his return from injury and missed time might count against him in a more objective setting, but the fans want what the fans want. Talent-wise, it's certainly hard to dispute his presence here.
Pitchers
RHP/LHP
Name
Team
LHP
Cristopher Sánchez*
Philadelphia Phillies
RHP
Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers
RHP
Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies
RHP
Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds
LHP
Kyle Harrison
Milwaukee Brewers
RHP
Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates
RHP
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers
LHP
Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves
LHP
Jesús Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies
RHP
Mason Miller
San Diego Padres
RHP
Jhoan Durán
Philadelphia Phillies
LHP
Dylan Lee
Atlanta Braves
Jacob Misiorowski or Cristopher Sánchez? Assuming Dodgers manager Dave Roberts does not let Shohei Ohtani start — and he shouldn't — that appears to be the debate. Sánchez and Misiorowski both lead MLB in pitching fWAR (4.3) and are enjoying historically dominant seasons. Miz has set the velocity record multiple times over and he's probably the more dominant force these days, but Sánchez's durability, steadfastness, and the fact that he's the hometown hero, all make him equally worthy, if not the objective right choice.
The Phillies' rapid ascent lands them four total pitchers and by far the most All-Stars overall in the National League. That may or may not be "fair," but the thing about the Phillies is... once you move past their stars, the roster falls off a cliff. So Philadelphia's stars are truly carrying their weight this season.
Chris Sale and Dylan Lee represent a Braves pitching staff that has fallen off in recent weeks. Bryce Elder was on track for a surprise second All-Star berth for months, but that no longer feels justified. Dodgers fans probably want more than one representative, and Justin Wrobleski has put his name in the hat with a standout season, but Yoshinobu Yamamoto's résumé is the only one that really stands up to scrutiny.
Reserves
Position
Name
Team
C
Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
1B
Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies
1B
Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves
2B
JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals
3B
Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants
SS
Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds
SS
Otto Lopez
Miami Marlins
OF
James Wood
Washington Nationals
OF
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs
OF
Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
DH
Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies
We get into a real roster crunch here, as very deserving candidates — Jordan Walker, Sal Stewart, etc. — miss the cut, largely due to positional needs and the requirement for every team to be represented. Casey Schmitt over Luis Arráez as San Francisco's infield representative does not sit well in my stomach, but he can more credibly claim third base, which is a black hole in terms of deserving candidates behind starter Max Muncy.
Projected American League All-Star Team
Starters
Position
Name
Team
C
Shea Langeliers
Athletics
1B
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays
2B
Ernie Clement
Toronto Blue Jays
3B
Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays
SS
Bobby Witt Jr.
Kansas City Royals
LF
Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees
CF
Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
RF
Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels
DH
Yordan Álvarez
Houston Astros
Toronto fans spammed their starting votes, landing Ernie Clement the most votes in the entire American Leauge in phase one, which guarantees him a start at second base. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. straight up is not an All-Star caliber player this season — not on paper, at least — but it's hard to get too upset given the star power he supplies to the event.
Aaron Judge won't return until August at this rate, so we are going to look past him and place his Yankees teammate, Cody Bellinger, in the starting outfield instead.
For the most part, the voters are on the money this season. Junior Caminero is the right representative for the underrated Rays. Mike Trout, assuming he's ready to play, is Mike Trout (although there's a good chance the AL DHs him and bumps a different outfielder up, or Trout can simply rest out of an abundance of caution).
Yordan Álvarez, the current AL MVP frontrunner, is the set-and-forget DH to start the game, though. There is not a more dangerous hitter in MLB at the moment.
Pitchers
RHP/LHP
Name
Team
RHP
Cam Schlittler*
New York Yankees
LHP
Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers
RHP
Dylan Cease
Toronto Blue Jays
LHP
Ranger Suárez
Boston Red Sox
LHP
Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians
RHP
Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox
LHP
Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels
RHP
Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays
RHP
Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins
LHP
Jacob Latz
Texas Rangers
RHP
Louis Varland
Toronto Blue Jays
LHP
Aroldis Chapman
Boston Red Sox
Cam Schlittler was knocked around by Detroit earlier this week, but he's clearly the most deserving candidate to start on the mound for the American League. Tarik Skubal has missed too much time; Dylan Cease's Blue Jays just aren't competitive. Reid Detmers has flown under the radar in Anaheim, but even the most stats-pilled, analytics-coded argument could not rightfully place him ahead of Schlittler.
Aroldis Chapman has dominated in limited innings and probably gets the nod on pedigree, but Cleveland's Cade Smith and Tampa's Bryan Baker also deserve strong consideration on the relievers front. Louis Varland is the best closer in the AL, team record be damned. Jacob Latz is the lone Rangers representative, and rightfully so. He has proven unhittable with a 1.71 ERA and 0.62 WHIP in 42.0 innings.
Reserves
Position
Name
Team
C
Adley Rutschman
Baltimore Orioles
1B
Ben Rice
New York Yankees
1B
Nick Kurtz
Athletics
1B
Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox
2B
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
New York Yankees
2B
Travis Bazzana
Cleveland Guardians
3B
Miguel Vargas
Chicago White Sox
SS
Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers
OF
Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers
OF
Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners
DH
Yandy Díaz
Tampa Bay Rays
Three extra first basemen is a stretch — and it puts the AL in a bind when it comes to substitution patterns — but it would not feel right to exclude any of Willson Contreras, Ben Rice or Nick Kurtz. Those are three of the best hitters in baseball this season, period. Contreras is a model of consistency. Rice has tapped into new power stores. Kurtz is on base virtually every night; there's a reason opponents pitch around him.
Second base is a fairly weak position this season, but Jazz Chisholm and Travis Bazzana both have a chance to sneak through. Bazzana has been Cleveland's best offensive player since his call-up (José Ramírez, of course, is hurt). Chisholm is a lightning rod for annoying discourse, but he's still extremely productive and impactful across the board.
Yandy Díaz joins Junior Caminero and ace Drew Rasmussen as first-place Tampa's All-Stars. There's a strong case for Jonathan Aranda, but first base is too crowded.
Randy Arozarena was Seattle's only All-Star wasn't on anyone's bingo card coming into the season, but that could be how the cookie crumbles.