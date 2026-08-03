Projected Cleveland Guardians lineup and trade grade after acquiring Jo Adell

How this player fits into the everyday lineup could determine whether Cleveland holds its wildcard spot through the stretch.

Controllable assets are all the rage at this season's MLB trade deadline, and that was proven true once again when the Cleveland Guardians added outfielder Jo Adell to the roster. The Guardians are in possession of the final American League Wild Card spot on deadline day, but face stiff competition from the likes of the Twins, Rangers, Mariners and even Tigers. By adding at the deadline, the Guardians could set themselves apart from the teams chasing them in the standings, all of whom have been floated as possible sellers.

Adell is complicated. While the 27-year-old outfielder can hit the ball a country mile and is a capable defensive player as a corner outfielder, he struggled to do much of anything else with the bat in his hands. This season, he has a .682 OPS and 16 home runs, but a negative bWAR.

Projected Guardians lineup with Jo Adell in it

Player Position Steven Kwan CF Jose Ramirez 3B Chase DeLauter LF Travis Bazzana 2B Kyle Manzardo 1B Brayan Rocchio SS Jo Adell RF Rhys Hoskins DH Patrick Bailey C

This is merely a mock lineup and likely not what manager Stephen Vogt will go with once Adell is in the building. Adell made one of the highlight plays of the season in right field earlier this year when he robbed three home runs in one game. The dude can play, and thus should push DeLauter to left.

ONE GAME

THREE HOME RUN ROBBERIES



Jo Adell, ladies and gentlemen 👏 https://t.co/mRW2HFLxVN pic.twitter.com/mCwx03lk9C — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2026

MLB trade grades: Who won the Angels-Guardians Jo Adell swap?

• Guardians get: OF Jo Adell

• Angels get: C Jacob Cozart

The Angels and Guardians made a 1-for-1 trade involving Adell, as Cleveland sent catching prospect Jacob Cozart back in return. Cozart was the Guardians 18th-ranked prospect before he was traded to Los Angeles. The Angels happen to have a need at catcher, having just sent Logan O'Hoppe to the rival Texas Rangers.

Cozart has a lot of room to improve with his bat, as he doesn't grade above 50 in any aspect of his offensive game. Defensively, he has a 50-grade arm and 55-grade throw tool, so that should come in handy as Cozart tries to get some playing time right away. MLB Pipeline thinks the same:

"Despite being large for a catcher at 6-foot-3, 214 pounds, Cozart stands out most for his defense. Not only is he a strong framer and receiver, but he receives rave reviews for soft skills such as his communication with pitchers, game planning and leadership -- perhaps unsurprising since he comes from a baseball family. He has a strong throwing arm, although he only caught 23.9 percent of attempted runners last year because his throws were sometimes off the mark. Cozart may be no threat to steal bases, but he's plenty nimble behind the plate."

Cozart is scheduled to make his MLB debut in 2027. Adell, meanwhile, won't be a free agent after the 2027 season. For that reason alone, the Guardians won this deal.

Guardians trade grade: B

Angels trade grade: C