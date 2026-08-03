Projected Mariners lineup and trade grades after adding Taylor Ward

The deal sent three low-level pitching prospects to a rebuilding franchise, but the GM still feels he got the best option available without sacrificing future depth.

The addition of a professional hitter should provide immediate help against one specific pitch type where the team has struggled.

The Seattle Mariners' slide since the All-Star break left some wondering what path Jerry DiPoto might take as the trade deadline loomed. It took a while, but on Monday we finally appear to have gotten our answer, as the team has reportedly acquired outfielder Taylor Ward from the Baltimore Orioles. Three prospects will be headed back to Baltimore, which appears to be cutting bait on 2026 as they also look to move star catcher Adley Rutschman.

Ward isn't the flashiest addition, and he won't single-handedly fix what's ailed this team — and in particular this offense — just a year after they came within a game of the World Series. But he's a professional hitter with a .383 OBP and 117 wRC+, which is a massive improvement over some of the other right-handed hitters the Mariners have been running out recently.

Projected Mariners lineup after much-needed Taylor Ward trade

Player Position Cole Young 2B Randy Arozarena LF Dominic Canzone DH Julio Rodriguez CF Josh Naylor 1B Cal Raleigh C Taylor Ward RF Colt Emerson SS Weston Wilson 3B

This is the projected lineup against right-handed pitching, with Ward slotted beneath Seattle's other established stars to add even more length to what is — on paper, at least — a pretty imposing group. But Ward wasn't added to hit righties; he was added to hit lefties, which the Mariners have been among the worst in the league at doing this season.

Ward should be a big help there, with a lifetime .827 OPS against southpaws and an .839 mark so far this season. For a team that's been forced to give significant at-bats to guys like Rob Refsnyder and Victor Robles, the difference should be substantial. It could also have a force-multiplying effect, where Ward's presence in the middle of the order against lefties helps lift up the hitters around him.

The Mariners may still not be done at this deadline, with a pitching surplus to dip into and more needs both offensively and in the bullpen. But priority No. 1 was to find an every-day righty bat to set and forget in the lineup, and DiPoto got arguably the best option available — all without making much of a dent in his farm system.

MLB trade grades: Who won the Mariners-Orioles deal for Taylor Ward?

Headed back to the O's are a trio of low-Minors pitching prospects in Hoppe, Moore and Kreiling. The former two have already been converted into relievers in the pros, while Kreiling is just getting back into game action after missing 2025 due to injury.

Ward never projected to have an overly robust market as a veteran rental whose power has more or less evaporated this season after hitting 36 bombs with the Angels last year. But it still has to count as just a little disappointing that Mike Elias wasn't able to command at least one prospect of more note here, considering the need around the league and the relative paucity of proven righty hitters (outfielders especially). Clearly he and his staff have identified things to like in all three arms, and lord knows Baltimore needs as much pitching and relief depth as it can get its hands on right now.

Still, this feels like a win for Seattle, which addresses its clearest need without giving up really anything that they project to miss moving forward. Now, if they can just figure out how to translate all of this on-paper talent into wins, we might just be able to salvage this disappointing season yet.

Mariners grade: B

Orioles grade: C+