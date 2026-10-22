Ranking Mason Miller trade suitors by what they can offer the Padres

Speculation swirled around Mason Miller at this year’s trade deadline. Would the San Diego Padres keep the lockdown closer and attempt to win what would be the franchise’s first World Series title with him? Or would they trade Miller and rely on their bullpen depth to try to win a championship?

The Padres kept Miller and advanced to the National League Division Series, where they lost to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The offseason is nearly here, and that will likely spark another round of Miller trade speculation. Plenty of teams will be interested in a two-time All-Star closer who won't be eligible for free agency until 2029, and the Padres may be more willing to deal a reliever who will likely earn an $8 million salary next season through arbitration.

Miller is coming off his best season, as the 28-year-old led the NL with 38 saves while blowing just three opportunities. Miller also had a 1.66 ERA and 0.900 WHIP while striking out 129 batters in 70 innings. After consulting multiple baseball sources, these are the teams most likely to pursue Miller and what they can offer the Padres in a potential trade.

New York Yankees

David Bednar can become a free agent after converting 35 of 39 save opportunities in his first full season with the Yankees. As good as Bednar is, Miller would be an upgrade. And it would be one Pittsburgh guy replacing another.

The Yankees could make a very strong offer from three players who are ranked among FanSided's top 100 prospects. Baseball America also ranks Kilby No. 36, Rodriguez No. 78 and Lagrange No. 82. The Padres could plug the two 23-year-old pitchers into their rotation next season to try to reach the postseason for a fourth consecutive year. At the same time, the 19-year-old Kilby is a longer-term play.

Philadelphia Phillies

Closer Jhoan Duran had 33 saves and a 1.82 ERA this season, but adding Miller would give the Phillies a devastating combination at the back end of the bullpen. The Phillies will likely make a splash this winter, as the exhilaration of five consecutive playoff appearances is tempered by no World Series titles in that span.

Painter has been hampered by injuries and inconsistency, but he is still just 23 and feels like the perfect candidate to be helped by a change of scenery and develop into a No. 1 starter elsewhere. Renteria is just 17 and hasn’t played above rookie ball but is ranked as the Phillies’ No. 3 prospect. Pan is the No. 19 prospect, and the 24-year-old could be ready to help the Padres’ bullpen at some point in 2027.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers don’t necessarily need Miller, but they love to acquire star players. He would provide more certainty as the closer than Edwin Diaz or left-hander Tanner Scott.

Because of their outstanding outfield depth, the Dodgers could offer Sirota, their No. 3 prospect and No. 19 overall. The 23-year-old would likely begin next season as the Padres’ left fielder and provide a significant upgrade over the Dustin Harris/Samad Taylor platoon.

New York Mets

The Mets figure to be aggressive in the offseason following a massively disappointing season that saw them finish last in the NL East for the first time since 2003. Miller would allow the Mets to drop fading Devin Williams into the eighth-inning role.

The Mets would have to part with two top-100 prospects in Tong (No. 93) and Rojas (No. 95). They are also rated as the organization’s top two prospects. At the same time, Pena is No. 6. Tong has some MLB experience and would be ready for a regular turn in the rotation, while Rojas, 21, might also be ready to jump to the big leagues, and the 19-year-old Pena is likely two years away.

Seattle Mariners

The Mariners will likely look to make some splash moves in the offseason as they finished with a losing record one year after coming within one win of the first World Series appearances in franchise history. Miller would combine with Andres Munoz and Matt Thrash to give the Mariners a formidable threesome at the end of games.

The Mariners have outstanding starting pitching depth, which would enable them to part with Sloan, baseball’s No. 9 prospect and No. 2 in the Seattle system. He would be ready to begin next season in the Padres’ rotation.

Boston Red Sox

Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman is coming off an All-Star season, but the left-hander is 38. Miller would give the Red Sox ninth-inning insurance and add to a seemingly devastating left-right punch.

The Red Sox would not trade shortstop Franklin Arias, ranked as baseball’s second-best prospect behind Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Jesus Made. However, the Red Sox could put together a package that includes their No. 2 (Gonzales), No. 3 (Primera), and No. 6 (Schaffner) prospects. The payoff would not be immediate for the Padres because Gonzales and Primera are still teenagers.

Chicago Cubs

Miller would give the Cubs a much-needed top-flight closer as they try to run down the four-time defending NL Central champion Brewers next season. The Cubs don’t have a surefire closer on their roster, with the leading candidates being Daniel Palencia, Ryan Zeferjahn and oft-injured Shelby Miller.

The switch-hitting Hartshorn is just 19 but close to MLB-ready and is considered the Cubs’ top prospect and No. 27 overall. Wiggins is the Cubs’ No. 4 prospect and looks ready to pitch at the back end of a big-league rotation.

San Francisco Giants

The Giants may seem like an odd team on this list after going 65-97 this year, but pressure is on president of baseball operations Buster Posey to put a better team on the field next year. Miller would be a significant upgrade over Randy Rodriguez, an All-Star in 2025 who sat out this season while recovering from elbow surgery.

The Giants would need to part with their premier prospect, Gonzalez, who is also their game’s 18th-best prospect. However, Gonzalez is just 19 and hasn’t played above Low-A, and the Giants might have to sweeten the deal by adding a controllable MLB reliever like Butto.



