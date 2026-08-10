Ranking MLB division leaders by how safe their lead is down the stretch

Less than two months remain in the 2026 MLB season, and the division standings are quite literally a tale of two leagues. None of the three American League division leaders have more than a five-game lead, whereas all three National League teams are at least 5 ½ games up.

However, that’s not to say that the six division leaders should plan on a champagne party come September. Let’s take a glance at each division to determine which teams have the best chance of maintaining their lead and earning the crown.

For this list, we’re ranking each division from weakest to strongest separation between the first- and second-place teams. We’ve also predicted which team we believe will finish atop its respective division.

6. AL West: Houston Astros

Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s look at the AL West standings.

Team Record Games back Houston Astros 60-59 N/A Texas Rangers 59-59 0.5 Seattle Mariners 56-63 4.0 Athletics 47-71 12.5 Los Angeles Angels 45-73 17.5

Only four games separate the Astros and third-place Mariners, making this one of the closest divisions. Credit to the Astros for gradually turning into the mid-2010s Yankees, holding off injuries, financial commitments, and Father Time to remain in the playoff race this late in the year.

Speaking of contracts, the Mariners must be kicking themselves over the Cal Raleigh deal. Not only is he 3-for-24 in August, but his lack of leadership and accountability have presented massive problems dating back to the World Baseball Classic.

Projected winner: Mariners. I keep wanting to talk myself into the Rangers, but they’re lacking the impactful players who can carry a mediocre team to the postseason. At least the Mariners have Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena, though we’ll see how much Raleigh continues to drag them down.

5. AL Central: Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox catcher Edgar Quero | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s look at the AL Central standings.

Team Record Games back Chicago White Sox 61-56 N/A Detroit Tigers 58-60 3.5 Minnesota Twins 58-61 4.0 Cleveland Guardians 58-61 4.0 Kansas City Royals 56-63 13.0

Sticking with historical comparisons, the AL Central has become the 2000s NL West. At least three teams are clustered near the top, and there will always be at least one 90-loss team occupying the cellar.

Neither the Guardians nor Twins sold at the deadline, though the latter had far greater assets. But how about the Tigers? The Tarik Skubal trade must have lit a fire, because they’re only one game out of the third Wild Card spot.

Projected winner: White Sox, but only because they’re not currently overly grouped in with the other three. I wouldn’t say the White Sox are the best of the four teams, and I still have concerns about their starting pitching.

This is why I’ll forever argue that every game matters, though. Just ask the Tigers how they feel about their underwhelming April and dreadful May. Had they won a few more games during that period, they’d potentially be atop the AL Central.

4. AL East: Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Let’s look at the AL East standings.

Team Record Games back Tampa Bay Rays 71-46 N/A New York Yankees 66-52 5.5 Boston Red Sox 64-53 7.0 Baltimore Orioles 57-61 14.5 Toronto Blue Jays 56-63 16.0

Look how close things have gotten in the AL East! The Red Sox are surging yet again and are well on pace for their second consecutive playoff berth. By now, you have to think that interim manager Chad Tracy is the overwhelming favorite to earn the full-time job, right? Whether or not Craig Breslow and ownership feel that way remains to be seen.

And we can’t rule out the Yankees, who are surviving the recent rash of injuries thanks to a reliable bullpen and Gerrit Cole’s resurgence. But how badly will their extended summer swoon come back to hurt them?

All signs point to these two battling it out for the AL’s top Wild Card seed, meaning that the AL East will go to…

Projected winner: Rays. Last year saw the Yankees and Blue Jays finish tied atop the AL East, but the Blue Jays won the division because of head-to-head. As of Aug. 10, the Rays are 5-5 against the Red Sox and 6-3 against the Yankees. They must get to seven wins to clinch the season series.

3. NL Central: Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s look at the NL Central standings.

Team Record Games back Milwaukee Brewers 74-44 N/A Chicago Cubs 69-50 5.5 St. Louis Cardinals 59-59 15.0 Pittsburgh Pirates 58-62 17.0 Cincinnati Reds 56-61 17.5

No shock that this division is down to the Brewers and Cubs, though I’m admittedly surprised Milwaukee has the smallest lead of any NL Division leader. That’s a testament to the Braves, who have continued to hold off the Phillies despite their stellar turnaround.

Back to the Brewers for a second. Jacob Misiorowski is the consensus favorite to win the NL Cy Young Award, and I’m especially interested to see how close he comes to 300 strikeouts. He’s already at 204, and he should have at least seven starts left. Can he pass Ben Sheets, who holds the Brewers’ single-season record with 264 strikeouts?

Projected winner: Brewers. The key will be the seven remaining games against the Cubs, because Milwaukee already has a 4-2 head-to-head advantage. All they need is three more victories to earn the tiebreaker.

2. NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s look at the NL West standings.

Team Record Games back Los Angeles Dodgers 70-48 N/A Arizona Diamondbacks 63-56 7.5 San Diego Padres 62-57 8.5 San Francisco Giants 49-69 21.0 Colorado Rockies 46-72 24.0

Don’t let the recent anti-Dodgers narratives fool you into thinking they’re about to blow the NL West. We promise that we’re not dismissing the Dodgers’ continued offensive problems and apparent lack of focus. But there is no reason to believe that the Padres or Diamondbacks could swipe the division crown in less than two months.

The Giants still rank among baseball’s most disappointing teams, though there have been no credible reports about lead baseball executive Buster Posey or rookie manager Tony Vitello landing on the hot seat.

Projected winner: Dodgers. By now, you know why the Dodgers are all but guaranteed to win the NL West. My attention is on the Diamondbacks, who opted not to trade veteran second baseman Ketel Marte at the deadline despite some late rumors. Arizona owns the NL’s second Wild Card spot and would face the Cubs if the postseason began tomorrow.

1. NL East: Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s look at the NL East standings.

Team Record Games back Atlanta Braves 71-47 N/A Philadelphia Phillies 63-56 8.5 Miami Marlins 60-59 11.5 Washington Nationals 59-61 13.0 New York Mets 52-67 19.5

It’s been business as usual for the Braves, even amid another season marred by various injuries to their pitchers. Matt Olson is closing in on his second 40-home run season, and Michael Harris Jr. has continued his breakout season. But the big storyline is Ronald Acuña Jr., who returned to the lineup in late July following a hamstring injury.

The Phillies have stayed afloat and have a one-game lead over San Diego for the NL’s final Wild Card spot. But what’s going on with Kyle Schwarber, who has managed only three home runs in 20 second-half games?

Projected winner: Braves. No one is realistically expecting Acuña to channel his MVP self, but the Braves are built for a World Series run. If he can be even an above-average hitter, then I’d advise those in Atlanta to prepare for another championship parade.