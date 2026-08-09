Gerrit Cole and the 5 Yankees keeping the Red Sox at bay amid injury plague

Gerrit Cole and the injury-ravaged New York Yankees aren’t going down without a fight, not that you’d expect any different from a team with nearly $300 million in payroll.

Considering that the Yankees are paying $140 million in salary to five players currently on the IL, it’s objectively impressive that they entered Sunday only 4.5 games back in the AL East. Cole in particular stepped up in Saturday’s 5-4 victory over the Braves, striking out nine and allowing only two runs in seven innings.

But he isn’t the only one keeping the Yankees afloat. As slugger Ben Rice and rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr. draw attention, here are some other names to know amid the Yankees’ playoff chase.

Gerrit Cole has reminded Yankees fans just how special he can still be

Credit to Cole for leaving a difficult June behind him, which featured a 6.12 ERA and seven home runs allowed in 25 innings. He’s gone 4-2 with a 2.72 ERA and an impressive 53-7 K-BB ratio over his last 43 innings.

The advanced stats shine favorably on Cole, too. He’s already at 2.0 bWAR, and his 5.2 percent walk rate is a career-best. But above all else, he looks the most confident and comfortable that he’s been since his 2023 Cy Young season.

However, Cole’s 3.3 percent home run rate is his worst since 2022 and considerably above his lifetime 2.8 percent mark. Should the Yankees be concerned about how he’ll fare in October?

David Bednar and Brent Headrick have been phenomenal

New York Yankees pitcher David Bednar | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bednar is the last man standing from last summer’s bullpen additions, and for good reason. Unlike the since-departed Camilo Doval and Jake Bird, Bednar has mastered the pressure of pitching in the Bronx. The veteran closer remains incredibly steady, recording a 2.31 ERA and eight saves since returning from the All-Star Break.

Bednar, who turns 32 in October, is slated to hit free agency this winter. Given how much the Yankees value continuity at closer, he might be their most important pending free agent.

As for Headrick, he entered Sunday with a 1.52 ERA and 2.4 bWAR in 59.1 innings. He’s also only allowed three home runs all year. If Bednar were to leave in free agency, we’ll see whether Boone and Cashman would turn to Headrick as next year’s closer.

Ryan Weathers has quietly boosted the Yankees’ rotation

New York Yankees pitcher Ryan Weathers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like Cole, the 26-year-old Weathers had a June to forget. He’s since bounced back, though, allowing no more than one run in four of his last five starts. Weathers has also dropped his ERA from 4.40 to 3.79 over the last month, largely because of a career-best 26.2 percent strikeout rate.

Barring any further injuries, Weathers will likely pitch out of the bullpen as a long reliever during the playoffs. For his sake, he should hope Boone doesn’t have him face a future Hall of Famer with the bases loaded.

Austin Wells may have figured things out at the plate

New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did we judge Wells too early? It’s an unexpectedly fair question because he’s gone 5-for-15 with a home run, two doubles, and three RBI in August. It’s nothing fancy, yet it already represents one of his best months of this season.

We’re not being sarcastic, either. Wells has never had more than five RBI in a single month this year despite having nearly 270 plate appearances. Somehow, he went 2-for-33 in June without being demoted to Triple-A. Talk about having incredible job security. But after not trading for a catcher at the deadline, the Yankees will take whatever they can get from Wells.