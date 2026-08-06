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MLB prospect rankings with Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. off the board

FanSided's top 40 MLB prospects after George Lombard Jr., Max Clark and others earn their MLB call-ups.
ByChristopher Kline|
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George Lombard Jr. - New York Yankees
George Lombard Jr. - New York Yankees | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Disappointment in the New York Yankees' quiet trade deadline quickly fell away when it was announced that George Lombard Jr., their No. 1 prospect, would be promoted to the majors. Lombard gets a two-month runway to cement his claim as the Yankees' full-time starting shortstop — and to end the Anthony Volpe experience once and for all.

He first MLB hit? A home run, naturally. Lombard, who tore through Double-A and Triple-A this season, is the son of Tigers assistant coach George Lombard Sr. He's a smart ballplayer, with strong fundamentals in the field and at the plate. More exciting than the home run are the defensive highlights. It's been a while since Yankees fans could feel good about who's defending up the middle.

Updated MLB prospect rankings after George Lombard Jr.'s Yankees debut

Lombard was FanSided's No. 36-ranked prospect nationally, the highest of four Yankees in MLB expert Eric Cole's top 100. He is joined on the list by right-handers Elmer Rodriguez (No. 40) and Carlos Lagrange (No. 50), plus fellow shortstop Dax Kilby (No. 73).

Let's update our top 40 prospects still in the minor leagues. Of note, Lombard still hasn't technically graduated from prospect status, but the Yankees clearly view him as their everyday shortstop moving forward, so he will shed prospect status soon enough. (The same can be said for Detroit outfielder Max Clark and other recent call-ups.)

1-10

Rank

Name

Position

Team

1

Jesús Made

SS/2B

Brewers

2

Leo De Vries

SS

Athletics

3

Seth Hernandez

RHP

Pirates

4

Walker Jenkins

OF

Twins

5

Kade Anderson

LHP

Mariners

6

Josue De Paula

OF

Dodgers

7

Eduardo Quintero

OF

Dodgers

8

Roch Cholowsky

SS

White Sox

9

Eli Willits

SS

Nationals

10

Ryan Sloan

RHP

Mariners

Brewers 19-year-old Jesús Made has established himself as the consensus top prospect in all of baseball. He flashes all five tools, with incredible speed and the defensive instincts to effectively man shortstop. His refined plate approach, emerging power and aggressive base-running could mean he's a 30-30 threat in the majors before long.

Leo De Vries, whom the A's poached from San Diego in the Mason Miller trade, is on a similarly accelerated timeline. Both are 19-year-olds producing in Double-A; both were in spring training earlier this year. Don't be shocked if both are on Opening Day rosters come March 2027.

Seth Hernandez and Kade Anderson will both hope to scale the minor league ladder very quickly next season. Heck, depending on how the Mariners' rotation shakes out down the stretch, we could see Anderson called-up before the playoffs.

The Dodgers managed to keep Josue De Paula and Eduardo Quintero, their two best outfield prospects, out of the Tarik Skubal trade, which is a massive victory for an organization that really does not need such breaks.

Roch Cholowsky and Eli Willits, the first overall MLB Draft picks in 2026 and 2025, won't touch the majors for at least a couple more years. But both are extremely talented, giving two underserved fanbases something to look forward to.

11-20

Rank

Name

Position

Team

11

Josuar Gonzalez

SS

Giants

12

Edward Florentino

1B/OF

Pirates

13

Grady Emerson

SS

Rays

14

Sebastian Walcott

3B/SS

Rangers

15

Jamie Arnold

LHP

Athletics

16

Vahn Lackey

C

Twins

17

Thomas White

LHP

Marlins

18

Raniel Rodriguez

C

Cardinals

19

Bryce Rainer

SS

Tigers

20

Eric Hartman

OF

Braves

Josuar Gonzalez moves up to No. 11 with Max Clark, Detroit's top-ranked prospect, earning his MLB promotion — and, much like Lombard, making a very strong first impression. Given the extent to which Detroit has struggled to find consistent offensive production in center field, Clark's talent is a pleasant boon.

Vahn Lackey, the reigning No. 3 overall pick out of Georgia Tech, was viewed as a potential candidate to supplant Cholowsky at No. 1. He didn't in the end, but the Twins will be grateful for a rare catcher prospect with plus athletcism and a major bat.

Southpaws Thomas White and Jamie Arnold can be tentatively slated for major league debuts in 2027. Arnold could be the A's long-awaited ace, giving more support to a potent young lineup. The Marlins have a more immediate need for big arm talent, as Miami is still in the postseason hunt. That said, White needs to clean up his command to fully weaponize his high-90s heat and "hammer changeup," to quote FanSided's Eric Cole.

Braves outfielder Eric Hartman is the season's biggest riser, unlocking new pull-side power to complement a smart approach and game-breaking speed on the base paths.

21-30

Rank

Name

Position

Team

21

Joshua Baez

OF

Cardinals

22

Robby Snelling

LHP

Marlins

23

Mike Sirota

OF

Dodgers

24

Ralphy Velazquez

1B

Guardians

25

Luis Peña

SS

Brewers

26

Theo Gillen

OF

Rays

27

Tyler Bremner

RHP

Angels

28

Aiva Arquette

SS

Marlins

29

Brody Hopkins

RHP

Rays

30

Aidan Miller

SS

Phillies

Guardians first baseman Ralphy Velazquez joins the procession of movers up, with White Sox outfielder Braden Montgomery (FanSided's No. 25-ranked prospect post-Draft) becoming a staple in the Southsiders' lineup. Velazquez has limited defensive utility and will probably stick at first base, which creates conflict with Cleveland's Kyle Manzardo. Still, he's a big lefty bat who works deep into counts and flashes excellent pull-side power.

Southpaw Robby Snelling briefly tasted the majors this season, making one start for the Marlins before Tommy John surgery put him on the shelf for another year-plus. Shortstop Aidan Miller still hasn't swung a bat for the Phillies after suffering a back injury in spring training. He underwent surgery in June. There is an alarming lack of clarity around his recovery, but the Phillies are confident Miller will return to full strength sooner than later. At least, the organization is projecting confidence.

Luis Peña, another toolsy 19-year-old shortstop in the Brewers pipeline, was reportedly the centerpiece of Milwaukee's failed Tarik Skubal negotiations. That will become a fascinating what-if to monitor in the years to come.

31-40

Rank

Name

Position

Team

31

Zyhir Hope

OF

Tigers

32

Franklin Arias

SS

Red Sox

33

JoJo Parker

SS

Blue Jays

34

Jaxon Wiggins

RHP

Cubs

35

Billy Carlson

SS

White Sox

36

Elmer Rodriguez

RHP

Yankees

37

Eric Booth Jr.

OF

Orioles

38

Ethan Salas

C

Padres

39

Kaelen Culpepper

SS

Twins

40

Emmanuel Rodriguez

OF

Twins

Zyhir Hope, a 21-year-old outfielder, was the centerpiece of Detroit's return in the Skubal trade. He was packaged alongside 27-year-old River Ryan and 21-year-old Brady Smith, both right-handed pitchers. Hope is an elite defender in the outfield, with 23 homers and 18 stolen bases in the minors this season. He could join Max Clark and Riley Greene as Detroit's full-time outfielders in 2027, which is a very tantalizing proposition. There's a lot of talent there.

In addition to George Lombard (FanSided's No. 36 prospect) joining the Yankees, the Guardians recently called up Angel Genao (FanSided's No. 38 prospect). He went 4-for-5 in his major league debut after hitting .309 with a .395 on-base percentage in Triple-A. He will do just fine as the latest Guards Ball installment. They join the aforementioned Max Clark and Braden Montgomery on the path to prospect graduation.

As a result, Cubs right-hander Jaxon Wiggins and White Sox shortstop Billy Carlson both jump up three spots, spearheading that procession. Wiggins will probably wait another year to his call-up on the North Side, as Chicago added both Clay Holmes and Kevin Gausman at the trade deadline. Carlson, 20, was the White Sox' first-round pick in 2025. He probably needs a longer gestation period than 2026 first-round pick Cholowsky, but that is Chicago's middle infield of the future, if all goes to plan.

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