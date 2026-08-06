MLB prospect rankings with Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. off the board

Disappointment in the New York Yankees' quiet trade deadline quickly fell away when it was announced that George Lombard Jr., their No. 1 prospect, would be promoted to the majors. Lombard gets a two-month runway to cement his claim as the Yankees' full-time starting shortstop — and to end the Anthony Volpe experience once and for all.

He first MLB hit? A home run, naturally. Lombard, who tore through Double-A and Triple-A this season, is the son of Tigers assistant coach George Lombard Sr. He's a smart ballplayer, with strong fundamentals in the field and at the plate. More exciting than the home run are the defensive highlights. It's been a while since Yankees fans could feel good about who's defending up the middle.

Updated MLB prospect rankings after George Lombard Jr.'s Yankees debut

Lombard was FanSided's No. 36-ranked prospect nationally, the highest of four Yankees in MLB expert Eric Cole's top 100. He is joined on the list by right-handers Elmer Rodriguez (No. 40) and Carlos Lagrange (No. 50), plus fellow shortstop Dax Kilby (No. 73).

Let's update our top 40 prospects still in the minor leagues. Of note, Lombard still hasn't technically graduated from prospect status, but the Yankees clearly view him as their everyday shortstop moving forward, so he will shed prospect status soon enough. (The same can be said for Detroit outfielder Max Clark and other recent call-ups.)

1-10

Rank Name Position Team 1 Jesús Made SS/2B Brewers 2 Leo De Vries SS Athletics 3 Seth Hernandez RHP Pirates 4 Walker Jenkins OF Twins 5 Kade Anderson LHP Mariners 6 Josue De Paula OF Dodgers 7 Eduardo Quintero OF Dodgers 8 Roch Cholowsky SS White Sox 9 Eli Willits SS Nationals 10 Ryan Sloan RHP Mariners

Brewers 19-year-old Jesús Made has established himself as the consensus top prospect in all of baseball. He flashes all five tools, with incredible speed and the defensive instincts to effectively man shortstop. His refined plate approach, emerging power and aggressive base-running could mean he's a 30-30 threat in the majors before long.

Leo De Vries, whom the A's poached from San Diego in the Mason Miller trade, is on a similarly accelerated timeline. Both are 19-year-olds producing in Double-A; both were in spring training earlier this year. Don't be shocked if both are on Opening Day rosters come March 2027.

Seth Hernandez and Kade Anderson will both hope to scale the minor league ladder very quickly next season. Heck, depending on how the Mariners' rotation shakes out down the stretch, we could see Anderson called-up before the playoffs.

The Dodgers managed to keep Josue De Paula and Eduardo Quintero, their two best outfield prospects, out of the Tarik Skubal trade, which is a massive victory for an organization that really does not need such breaks.

Roch Cholowsky and Eli Willits, the first overall MLB Draft picks in 2026 and 2025, won't touch the majors for at least a couple more years. But both are extremely talented, giving two underserved fanbases something to look forward to.

11-20

Rank Name Position Team 11 Josuar Gonzalez SS Giants 12 Edward Florentino 1B/OF Pirates 13 Grady Emerson SS Rays 14 Sebastian Walcott 3B/SS Rangers 15 Jamie Arnold LHP Athletics 16 Vahn Lackey C Twins 17 Thomas White LHP Marlins 18 Raniel Rodriguez C Cardinals 19 Bryce Rainer SS Tigers 20 Eric Hartman OF Braves

Josuar Gonzalez moves up to No. 11 with Max Clark, Detroit's top-ranked prospect, earning his MLB promotion — and, much like Lombard, making a very strong first impression. Given the extent to which Detroit has struggled to find consistent offensive production in center field, Clark's talent is a pleasant boon.

Vahn Lackey, the reigning No. 3 overall pick out of Georgia Tech, was viewed as a potential candidate to supplant Cholowsky at No. 1. He didn't in the end, but the Twins will be grateful for a rare catcher prospect with plus athletcism and a major bat.

Southpaws Thomas White and Jamie Arnold can be tentatively slated for major league debuts in 2027. Arnold could be the A's long-awaited ace, giving more support to a potent young lineup. The Marlins have a more immediate need for big arm talent, as Miami is still in the postseason hunt. That said, White needs to clean up his command to fully weaponize his high-90s heat and "hammer changeup," to quote FanSided's Eric Cole.

Braves outfielder Eric Hartman is the season's biggest riser, unlocking new pull-side power to complement a smart approach and game-breaking speed on the base paths.

21-30

Rank Name Position Team 21 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals 22 Robby Snelling LHP Marlins 23 Mike Sirota OF Dodgers 24 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians 25 Luis Peña SS Brewers 26 Theo Gillen OF Rays 27 Tyler Bremner RHP Angels 28 Aiva Arquette SS Marlins 29 Brody Hopkins RHP Rays 30 Aidan Miller SS Phillies

Guardians first baseman Ralphy Velazquez joins the procession of movers up, with White Sox outfielder Braden Montgomery (FanSided's No. 25-ranked prospect post-Draft) becoming a staple in the Southsiders' lineup. Velazquez has limited defensive utility and will probably stick at first base, which creates conflict with Cleveland's Kyle Manzardo. Still, he's a big lefty bat who works deep into counts and flashes excellent pull-side power.

Southpaw Robby Snelling briefly tasted the majors this season, making one start for the Marlins before Tommy John surgery put him on the shelf for another year-plus. Shortstop Aidan Miller still hasn't swung a bat for the Phillies after suffering a back injury in spring training. He underwent surgery in June. There is an alarming lack of clarity around his recovery, but the Phillies are confident Miller will return to full strength sooner than later. At least, the organization is projecting confidence.

Luis Peña, another toolsy 19-year-old shortstop in the Brewers pipeline, was reportedly the centerpiece of Milwaukee's failed Tarik Skubal negotiations. That will become a fascinating what-if to monitor in the years to come.

31-40

Rank Name Position Team 31 Zyhir Hope OF Tigers 32 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox 33 JoJo Parker SS Blue Jays 34 Jaxon Wiggins RHP Cubs 35 Billy Carlson SS White Sox 36 Elmer Rodriguez RHP Yankees 37 Eric Booth Jr. OF Orioles 38 Ethan Salas C Padres 39 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins 40 Emmanuel Rodriguez OF Twins

Zyhir Hope, a 21-year-old outfielder, was the centerpiece of Detroit's return in the Skubal trade. He was packaged alongside 27-year-old River Ryan and 21-year-old Brady Smith, both right-handed pitchers. Hope is an elite defender in the outfield, with 23 homers and 18 stolen bases in the minors this season. He could join Max Clark and Riley Greene as Detroit's full-time outfielders in 2027, which is a very tantalizing proposition. There's a lot of talent there.

In addition to George Lombard (FanSided's No. 36 prospect) joining the Yankees, the Guardians recently called up Angel Genao (FanSided's No. 38 prospect). He went 4-for-5 in his major league debut after hitting .309 with a .395 on-base percentage in Triple-A. He will do just fine as the latest Guards Ball installment. They join the aforementioned Max Clark and Braden Montgomery on the path to prospect graduation.

As a result, Cubs right-hander Jaxon Wiggins and White Sox shortstop Billy Carlson both jump up three spots, spearheading that procession. Wiggins will probably wait another year to his call-up on the North Side, as Chicago added both Clay Holmes and Kevin Gausman at the trade deadline. Carlson, 20, was the White Sox' first-round pick in 2025. He probably needs a longer gestation period than 2026 first-round pick Cholowsky, but that is Chicago's middle infield of the future, if all goes to plan.