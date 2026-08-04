Phillies, Yankees among MLB fanbases demanding GM changes after the trade deadline

The MLB trade deadline has come and gone, with plenty of stars on the move. Tarik Skubal to the Dodgers. Adley Rutschman to the Red Sox. José Soriano to the Blue Jays. There was no shortage of shock and awe, even if the likes of Hunter Greene, Hunter Goodman and other controllable All-Stars ended up staying put.

There are clear winners from Monday's mad dash. The Dodgers and Red Sox pushed their chips in. The Blue Jays managed to perfectly thread the needle between 2026 and 2027. The Giants and Angels both recouped substantial prospect value for their respective rebuilds. On the other side of the coin, however, are the GMs whose seats just got hotter after failing to meet the moment.

Dave Dombrowski, Philadelphia Phillies

Luis Arráez - San Francisco Giants | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additions: INF Luis Arráez, RHP Caleb Kilian, LHP Brooks Raley, OF Colby Thomas

Another classic Dave Dombrowski trade deadline is in the books, in which he haphazardly papered over totally preventable flaws stemming from an offseason of inaction. Only this time, Dombrowski really didn't check all the boxes.

Luis Arráez is a fine addition in a vacuum, but the Phillies' labyrinthine defensive game plan — to move Bryson Stott to third base, Alec Bohm to first base, and Bryce Harper to right field — adds new layers of uncertainty to what was already the worst defense in the National League. The fact that Philadelphia added an infielder but couldn't manage to get Alec Bohm and his net-negative impact out of the lineup is beyond unfortunate.

The Phillies also did not add the right-handed power bat their lineup so desperately needs. Yes, Arráez' ability to never strike out will help a team that too often whiffs. But counting on Derek Hill and Bryan De La Cruz to move the needle is extremely disappointing.

Worst of all, the Phillies did not address the back end of their rotation, which leaves Aaron Nola or Andrew Painter to potentially start a high-stakes game in October. Painter's last start before the deadline was promising, but his fastball is still a work in progress. Nola has been getting tattooed all season. How the Phillies looked at their nonexistent depth beyond their ace trio of Cristopher Sánchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesús Luzardo, and decided nothing ought to be done about it, is beyond unforgivable.

It seems like Dombrowski will get a contract extension, but fans are fed up — and it feels like another early postseason exit is on the horizon, assuming Philly can even get there.

Brian Cashman, New York Yankees

Luis García Jr. - New York Yankees | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additions: INF Luis García Jr., OF Heliot Ramos

The Yankees added two impact bats in Luis García Jr. and Heliot Ramos. Both address short-term needs with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger all on the IL. García is a pull-happy lefty whose swing perfectly fits Yankee Stadium. Ramos gives them some right-handed pop, which is sorely lacking at the moment.

But what happens when the team is healthy? Both García and Ramos are controllable beyond this season, but neither has a clear home on the full-strength Yankees. García has played second and third base in the past, but he's almost exclusively a first baseman nowadays. Ben Rice can DH in the short term, but once Stanton comes back, Rice needs full-time reps at first. For Ramos, the Yankees' outfield has always been clogged. Trent Grisham might depart next winter, but between Judge, Bellinger, Spencer Jones and Jasson Domínguez, it's not like Ramos is a guaranteed everyday starter.

Moreover, the Yankees didn't really address the bullpen. In fact, Brian Cashman actively depleted what was already an extremely volatile group of relievers, trading Yovanny Cruz in the García trade and shipping Camilo Doval to the Pirates. The Yankees also missed out on Adley Rutschman and the catching market, which leaves a slumping Austin Wells to bleed at-bats in the nine spot the rest of the season.

How the Yankees, with a fairly deep farm system and even deeper pockets, left so many issues blatantly unresolved, and added two good players who fit like square pegs in round holes, is beyond me.

Scott Harris, Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal - Detroit Tigers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Subtractions: LHP Tarik Skubal, RHP Casey Mize, C Jake Rogers, OF Jahmai Jones

The Tigers ended up selling, which was probably the right decision. Sending Tarik Skubal to the Dodgers is a natural lightning rod for skepticism, however, even if it was ultimately the best business decision. The return was not nothing — Zhyir Hope and River Ryan are two very talented, consensus top-100 prospects — but the trade occured two days early and it feels like Detroit missed on an opportunity to exert leverage in the marketplace and drive up the price even higher.

Moreover, the Tigers did not trade either Gleyber Torres or Kenley Jansen, two veterans on expiring contracts who could've netted decent hauls. It feels like Detroit only went "halfway," to quote FanSided's Zach Rotman.

Scott Harris' management has been under the microscope for a while, even when the Tigers were in the playoffs. He often did not go far enough in free agency or at the deadline. Now, when the moment arrived to sell, he once again came up short. The Tigers lost their two best pitchers but did not completely tear it down. The goal, obviously, is to return to contention next season, but it's becoming harder to trust Detroit's brass to pull off such a swift recovery.

Nick Krall, Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer - Cincinnati Reds | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Subtractions: 1B Nathaniel Lowe, LHP Caleb Ferguson

The Reds have been in a tailspin for months, going from NL Central frontrunners to bottom-dwellers — and clear trade deadline sellers. And yet, Nick Krall and the front office didn't really sell all that hard. Brady Singer, a solid mid-rotation arm on an expiring contract, stuck around. So did third baseman Eugenio Suárez. And catcher Tyler Stephenson. And reliever Brock Burke. All of whom would have been worthwhile rentals for the right contending team.

Cincy's offseason was a total disaster. After the front office fell short in the Kyle Schwarber sweepstakes, the Reds basically put their checkbook away and settled for Suárez on a one-year deal, which has aged like milk. Cincy's financial cowardess only looks worse when the front office can't capitalize on a golden opportunity to backfill the farm system and reset for the future.

Not trading Hunter Greene and Elly De La Cruz was the right decision, but the fact that their names even surfaced as trade candidates to begin with is proof that Cincinnati is a deeply unserious organization. The Reds were in the playoffs a year ago, lest we forget. If the Reds weren't going to sell, then Cincy could have at least postured toward a desire to contend.

The Adley Rutschman trade exposed a ripe market for plus-hitting catchers. Stephenson will instead finish out the year and probably leave in free agency. Every team needs high-leverage bullpen arms. Burke stayed put, as did top-line names like Emilio Pagán and Tejay Antone, both of whom are valuable pieces with limited club control.

Cincy is a club without direction, and Krall figures to endure the brunt of criticism from an anxious fanbase.

More MLB news and analysis: