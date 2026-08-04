Scott Boras’ attack of Tigers over Tarik Skubal doesn’t quite add up

Boras used this technique to discredit the Tigers' intentions of ever keeping Skubal, but something doesn't add up.

Regardless of where he signs this coming offseason, there has seemingly never been a doubt that former Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal would test free agency. History doesn’t favor Skubal changing his mind and re-upping with the Los Angeles Dodgers anytime soon. Clients of super-agent Scott Boras, especially those in an elite tier like Skubal, almost always see what teams are willing to pay for their services. Alex Rodriguez, Bryce Harper, and Juan Soto are all living proof of what can happen when you have Boras by your side.

When speaking with reporters on Monday night, Tigers lead baseball executive Scott Harris said they previously proposed an extension to Skubal and Boras. However, Skubal allegedly informed Harris that he was “intent” on becoming a free agent.

Boras confirmed the initial extension talks and told The Athletic that the offer came following Skubal’s 2024 Cy Young season. He added that the extension was for $74 million over four years. “I advised him that a great deal for the Tigers would be something with an eight-year length where he had two years to go until arbitration and another six (before) free agency,” Boras said.

Scott Boras publicly disclosing the Tigers’ Tarik Skubal contract offer was a curious decision

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anyone who took basic math in school knows that Skubal would have averaged over $18 million per year had he accepted that extension. It is also unclear whether the contract would have included incentives or a no-trade clause.

What was the point in disclosing that information now, though? Even if Skubal were to suffer an elbow setback before the season ends, he’s almost certainly not signing for anything less than $25 million in yearly salary. The possibility of a salary cap makes it difficult to realistically make an in-depth contract prediction.

We must also note that Harris didn’t call out Boras or imply that he ruined any hopes of a Skubal extension. Harris even said that “nobody should be upset” about Skubal’s desire to become a free agent.

“It was very clear from the exchange what the intentions were,” Harris said. “He deserved it.”

Scott Boras and Tarik Skubal were always destined for MLB free agency

So what’s the beef, if there is one? All parties handled the Skubal trade as best as they could have, unless you’re among those who believe the Tigers should have gone above and beyond to avoid trading Skubal to the Dodgers. In which case, tough luck.

With or without a salary cap, Skubal might not command the $300 million deal that some are expecting. But as long as Boras is representing him, he’ll always be in a position to do quite well for himself financially. Boras clients, especially those as talented as Skubal, tend to reach free agency unless they receive an extension of equal value well ahead of time. That wasn't the case for the Tigers' reported extension, end of story. What's the point of dragging them through the mud after Boras got exactly what he wanted?

Skubal and Boras won’t need to wait long before trying to prove that the Tigers should have come to the table with a greater offer. Detroit hosts the Dodgers in a three-game set beginning Aug. 28, and Skubal could take the Comerica Park mound in a road uniform for the first time.

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