Realistic Joe Ryan trade packages the Braves, Cardinals and Cubs can afford

The Braves, Cardinals and Cubs can offer impressive trade packages in return. Here's what they might look like.

Joe Ryan is a frontline right-hander with a rocket for an arm. Ryan is really good, and I don't just mean Minnesota Twins good. This dude can throw, and has a strong arsenal that include a four-seamer, two-seamer, splitter, slider, sweeper and curve. No matter the situation or hitter he's facing, Ryan has a pitch to match. That's why he's expected to be one of the top trade assets available at the deadline.

To make matters better for the Twins, Ryan has a year left on his deal. Even if Minnesota opts against trading Byron Buxton — who by all accounts would love nothing more than to stay in the Twin cities — Ryan alone can bring back a solid haul. When it comes to possible suitors, the Cubs, Braves and Cardinals stand out, but they are not alone. Not every contender will be willing to meet the asking price for Tarik Skubal. Ryan will be expensive, but not two-time AL Cy Young expensive.

What a Cubs trade for Joe Ryan would look like

In this trade, the Cubs get Ryan in exchange for three top-20 prospects. Wiggins is the most-coveted of the bunch as a top-100 right-handed pitching prospect on the rise. In the next few years (if not sooner), Wiggins could take Ryan's place in the Twins rotation. Cabada, meanwhile, is just 18 years old and the Cubs No. 10 prospect. The Dominican infielder has a 55-grade hit tool and manages the strike zone better than most players his age. He has room to grow in the power department.

Reid, meanwhile, was the Cubs third-round pick in 2025. He is the Cubs No. 15 prospect, but needs to learn how to pitch to contact and get more ground balls, as his fastball only tops out around 93 MPH.

Considering Ryan has a year left on his deal beyond this season, this is how expensive it'll cost the Cubs to upgrade their rotation in 2026. Chicago has bounced back nicely from a recent losing spell. If they continue to do so, expect Jed Hoyer to trade from his prospect cupboard, even if it's not for Ryan.

Trading Joe Ryan to the St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are caught between a rock and hard place. Sure, Chaim Bloom could do what he always does and build for the future, but he's been gifted a contending team far sooner than expected. That's why the Cardinals should strike for Ryan if they can, especially since he is under contract for the 2027 season and could be open to an extension.

The Cards trade package is similar to that of the Cubs. Cjinte is a top-100 prospect and a right-hander who is quickly nearing the big leagues. He could take Ryan's spot in the rotation as soon as this season. Roby, another top-10 prospect in the Cardinals system, projects as a back-end starter or at worst a bullpen piece.

Peete is an intriguing fit. He's playing in A-ball right now, but at age 20 is a raw talent who has plenty of room to improve. His expected debut date is 2028, and that's if everything goes right.

Braves can afford Joe Ryan with this trade package

The Braves don't need Joe Ryan. Chris Sale, Spencer Strider and the rest of Atlanta's rotation are formidable. However, Strider was shut down for four weeks with an injury just this past weekend. While trading for Skubal would be a fun short-term solution for Atlanta, it would also cost them all the prospect capital they have.

Ryan will also come at a significant cost, but the Braves should be able to hang onto their No. 1 pitching prospect, Cam Caminiti. JR Ritchie has looked MLB-ready in his brief cameos this season. He's a top-60 prospect per MLB Pipeline. His inclusion also makes this deal cheaper for the Braves. Lucas Braun is a top-10 prospect, but he's also 24 years old and doesn't project to be more than a low-level starting pitcher, at best.

Clohisy is a throw-in, which the other contenders for Ryan listed in this article don't have the luxury of including. Clohisy is a top-30 prospect in the Braves system, but barely. He is best known for his 70-grade speed, which could make him a valuable pinch-runner should the Twins ever enter the postseason fray.

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