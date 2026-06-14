Predicting where MLB.com's rising trade candidates will be moved at the deadline

MLB.com has highlighted nine players who could dominate trade deadline discussions this summer, and predictions are forming about where they'll land.

We’re still a couple months away from the MLB’s trade deadline. That said, MLB.com has already highlighted nine players that could be the most popular names at the trade deadline.

We'll take it one step further and predict which teams turn into buyers at the trade deadline and try to stay in MLB playoff contention. There’s some surprise teams on this list that could be looking to sell, but that’s the nature of long term stability; making the tough decisions that ultimately work out in the end.

OF JJ Bleday, Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds outfielder JJ Bleday (22) high fives teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Potential landing spot: Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees are neck-and-neck in the AL East race. JJ Bleday could be the piece that separates the Rays from the Yankees in the divisional race. The Cincinnati Reds are below .500 and struggling to stay relevant. If things don’t get better, trading off Bleday could be a real possibility. It makes sense for the Rays to get aggressive for Bleday because they could use another power bat in the lineup. The top of their lineup is strong, but they don’t really have a lot of depth after. Adding Bleday gives them four really good hitters at the top of the order.

OF Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Potential landing spot: Pittsburgh Pirates

There’s been a lot of speculation around Jarren Duran and a possible trade for the Boston Red Sox star outfielder. I could see this going either way. He either gets traded to a contender or he gets traded to a team like the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates are finally seeing the light at the end of the rebuilding tunnel. That could force them to not only make a move to give them a boost this season, but also a future cornerstone in the lineup. If the Pirates want to avoid what the Detroit Tigers are dealing with Tarik Skubal, they’d better build a solid offense around Paul Skenes. That starts with the possibility of Duran.

LHP Reid Detmers

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Potential landing spot: Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have mastered the art of winning without being a power hitting team. While they don’t need to upgrade their bats at the deadline, they could turn to beefing up their starting rotation with Reid Detmers. The Los Angeles Angels could once again be selling at the deadline and Detmers is a good candidate. He has a 4.00 ERA with 97 strikeouts and a 1.05 WHIP. The Brewers adding depth could help them distance themselves from the rest of the NL Central division.

C Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) reacts after the final out of the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Potential landing spot: San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres need a reliable catcher and if the Colorado Rockies do explore trading Hunter Goodman, the Padres have to be in the mix. Luis Campusano has been battling injury all season and they don’t have a reliable everyday catcher below him on the depth chart. Goodman could be that for them. While he does have some defensive struggles at times, Goodman's reliable offense is worth the swing. Goodman is still under team control too, which could be attractive for San Diego for a potential long term answer.

RHP Sonny Gray, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Potential landing spot: Los Angeles Dodgers

You couldn’t have a list of trade candidates without the Los Angeles Dodgers as a team in the mix. The Dodgers have been hit with some untimely injuries to their pitching staff so adding a short-term fix isn’t a terrible idea. That’s what Sonny Gray is for the Dodgers’ pitching depth problem. Gray has been on a heater in Boston despite their struggles this year. He has a 3.03 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP. The best team in baseball always finds a way to land the right players and this feels as much as a Dodgers-like move as it can get.

SS Zach Neto, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Potential landing spot: Boston Red Sox

There’s a lot of belief that Jarren Duran will be on the move ahead of MLB’s trade deadline and if that’s true, the Red Sox will need to replenish his offensive production immediately. Zach Neto would be a great start. Yes, he’s a middle infielder, but it would give them a long-term answer at shortstop with Neto having three years of team control left. Trevor Story was put on the 60-day IL list last month meaning if the Red Sox want any shot at turning this around, they have to be swift and right. Neto has posted a 5.1 WAR in each of the last two seasons. He’s also had an OPS above .763 over the last three seasons, including this year.

RHP Riley O’Brien, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Potential landing spot: Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto has had their pitching staff decimated by injuries, which is why Riley O’Brien could be on their radar. Now yes, he is a closer, but he’s been having a really good season and the Blue Jays aren’t exactly in a position to be greedy. O’Brien has a 3.68 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP in 2026. He also has a career high 17 saves this season already. This is looking to be his first full MLB season and he still has four years of team control left at 31 years old. The Blue Jays could buy into O’Brien and have him as a steady, late-game contributor.

RHP Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan (41) throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Potential landing spot: Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have to think of this season as championship or bust at this point, right? I mean they’re one of MLB’s best in 2026 and have one of five best bullpens in Major League Baseball as well. The only thing that could hold them up is Spencer Strider’s durability. He was placed on the injured list with elbow inflammation. That’s why Joe Ryan should be a player the Braves go after if the Minnesota Twins finally deal Ryan amid a year of speculation. This would give the Braves the perfect addition in Strider’s absence and with Ryan not being a free agent until 2027, the Braves have the benefit of keeping him for another season.

INF/OF Casey Schmitt, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants left fielder Casey Schmitt (10) runs to first base against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Potential landing spot: Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia’s focus at this trade deadline is to find a right-handed batter to add to this lineup. How aggressive they get in finding that solution remains the question. Casey Schmitt is a safe yet aggressive move in the sense that it would give them a long term answer, but cost them a bit if the San Francisco Giants make Schmitt available. If you’re the Phillies, there’s no price too expensive for getting a much needed bat in the lineup.

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