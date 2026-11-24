The Toronto Blue Jays couldn't land the plane on Tarik Skubal, but it didn't take long to pivot. Japanese ace Kaima Taira will join the Blue Jays on a five-year, $80 million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. He gets an extra two years and $16 million compared to last winter's top-ranked Japanese pitcher, Tatsuya Imai.

Star Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $80 million contract with an opt-out after the third season, sources tell ESPN. The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus. On the news: @JonHeyman. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 24, 2026

Taira is sure to be a controversial signing; he's listed at 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds, two inches shorter than any starting pitcher in MLB last season. In fact, Taira spent much of his career in Japan as a reliever. While the lack of easy comparisons certainly worked against Taira, his eight-pitch mix — headlined by a fastball that can consistently touch the upper 90s — was enough for Toronto to buck convention. He finished this past season with a 1.36 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 23 appearances, with 141 strikeouts in 146.0 innings.

It's a great upside swing for the resource-abundant Blue Jays, with Taira only turning 27 nine days ago. There's risk, but it's a risk these six MLB teams will regret not taking.

Boston Red Sox

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The Boston Red Sox have a sturdy top four in their rotation with Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez and Jake Bennett. Unfortunately, Sonny Gray's departure in free agency — plus the Adley Rutschman trade, which cost top prospect Anthony Eyanson — leaves Boston without a ton of proven depth in-house. Brayan Bello is better suited to a bullpen role, while it's hard to trust the likes of Tanner Houck or Kutter Crawford to stay healthy.

Taira's price tag was not cheap, but it could be an underpay if he reaches his potential. It's rare for 27-year-old pitchers to hit the open market, much less those with Taira's mix of velocity, movement and command. The Red Sox are within striking distance of Tampa Bay, New York and the powerhouses of their own division. A deep rotation can paper over significant lineup concerns; this feels like a miss for Boston, especially since it makes another division rival in Toronto much stronger.

San Diego Padres

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The only everyday starters on the San Diego Padres roster at the onset of free agency are Joe Musgrove (didn't pitch last season), Yu Darvish (40-year-old coming off of UCL surgery) and Randy Vasquez (3.90 ERA with a 5.54 xERA). The Padres need to find their innings somewhere. Reunions with Michael King and Nick Pivetta aren't off the table, but even if San Diego signs a big-ticket starter or two, there will be holes in need of filling.

We can't speak to Taira's personal desires, but historically we've seen Japanese free agents gravitate toward West Coast markets. San Diego also has two Japanese pitchers on the roster in Darvish and reliever Yuki Matsui, which could be viewed as leverage in a certain light. San Diego also has the worst farm system in MLB, so there's not much taking coming up through the pipeline. In theory, that would make a pitcher with Taira's youth and upside all the more appealing. Oh well.

Baltimore Orioles

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The Baltimore Orioles gave Freddy Peralta five years and $125 million, which will probably serve as their marquee pitching addition for this cycle. It's an admirable expense, but the O's need more than one pitcher. They are also taking a grave risk with Peralta, who's 30 years old and already showing signs of decline. Peralta finished the season strong with the AL champs in Tampa, but he was borderline unplayable for New York before the trade deadline. He still finished with a 4.42 ERA (3.84 xERA) overall.

There's a good chance Peralta is not the true No. 1 ace Baltimore needs. He's durable and he has a loaded resume, but the signals are mixed and the O's track record with major pitching additions (Corbin Burnes notwithstanding) is less than ideal. Tampa has an equally strong track record of making players look better than they are in different contexts.

Chicago White Sox

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Dustin May received $17 million AAV from the Chicago White Sox, compared to Taira's $16 million AAV from Toronto. It's a three-year deal for a pitcher two years older than Taira, so the numbers stack up comparably. Given Chicago's inability to attract high-profile free agents, I'd probably roll the dice on Taira's potential. Mystery is a fickle friend in MLB free agency, but there's an element of the unknown with Taira that's very appealing for a team in need of star power.

May is more talented than his 4.70 ERA last season suggests, and there's always a chance he can finally put the pieces together to become the mid-rotation starter Boston, St. Louis and Milwaukee once thought he'd be. Then again, the White Sox can't be staking their hopes on May and May alone. Taira fits their timeline and wouldn't have broken the bank if May was in their price range.

Los Angeles Angels

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The Los Angeles Angels have a new owner, which hopefully means a higher payroll and a modernized front office approach. Anaheim has a strong one-two punch to potentially build around in Reid Detmers and Walbert Ureña, but the rest of their rotation is either injury-prone or entirely unproven. We've seen the Angels recruit Japanese stars in the past (see: Shohei Ohtani). Veteran Yusei Kikuchi is currently on the roster as well, with the potential to serve as a mentor to a newcomer like Taira.

It's time for the Angels to start acting like a serious organization. Taira alone would not propel Anaheim to the postseason, but it's better to take baby steps than no steps at all. If Mike Trout is healthy, and if Zach Neto continues on his current path, the Angels can probably hit enough to spark a Wild Card run. It all comes down to their pitching staff, which is — at present — far too volatile.

St. Louis Cardinals

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Chaim Bloom spent all of last winter bleeding the St. Louis Cardinals' payroll dry — preparing, in theory, for this exact moment. The Cards' young core blew past expectations and kept St. Louis in the Wild Card running for a good few months. Between Alec Burleson, Jordan Walker and J.J. Wetherholt, St. Louis has its franchise cornerstones in the lineup. What's missing is the pitching talent to match.

St. Louis has a long pipeline of minor league pitchers; there's a good chance Bloom will just play it slow and let the Cardinals build up from within. That's a lame approach for a team so close to making a leap. Kyle Leahy and Quinn Mathews look the part of quality starters, and Andre Pallante is a totally acceptable as an innings eater on the back end. If Michael McGreevy and Matthew Liberatoire are ever starting a playoff game, however, I'd be surprised. Taira fits the Cardinals' timeline and he wouldn't raise their payroll anywhere close to MLB's bigger markets. Let's call it what it is: a missed opportunity.