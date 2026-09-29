Red Sox vs. Yankees: AL Wild Card schedule, expert picks, where to watch and playoff X-factors

For many decades of their famous rivalry, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox could not meet in the postseason. Before the Wild Card era, the two either battled for the American League pennant or the AL East crown, which meant an instant trip to the ALCS.

Now imagine telling that to those who spent their childhood watching them face off in the 1999, 2003 and 2004 ALCS. This week’s Wild Card Series marks the seventh time in less than 30 years that two of the sport’s premier franchises will duke it out in the playoffs.

As was the case during last September’s Yankees-Red Sox meeting, the former finished as the AL’s No. 4 seed and earned the right to host every game in the best-of-three Wild Card series. Following a rough start that resulted in longtime manager Alex Cora’s dismissal, the Red Sox went 50-28 from July 1 through the end of the season.

The 93-79 Yankees won the season series, 7-6, and topped the 90-win mark for the eighth time in nine years, excluding the shortened 2020 campaign.

“I think it’s going to live up to the billing,” Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe said last Friday. “Growing up, it’s Yankees-Red Sox, that’s what October baseball is.”

Here’s everything that you need to know about the Wild Card Series between the Yankees and Red Sox.

Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees Wild Card schedule

Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock (22) and catcher Adley Rutschman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game Date and time How to watch How to listen Game 1 Sept. 29, 8 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock ESPN Radio Game 2 Sept. 30, 8 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock ESPN Radio Game 3 (if needed) Oct. 1, 8 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock ESPN Radio

International viewers, excluding those in Canada, can watch every postseason game through MLB.TV.

Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees projected Wild Card lineups

New York Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's begin our lineup talk with the Yankees, who will likely be without some familiar names. As of Monday morning, the team had not confirmed whether Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton or Trent Grisham would make the playoff roster as they battle injuries.

As a result, here’s how the Yankees’ lineup should look without two starting outfielders and their oft-injured designated hitter.

Batting order spot Player 1. Ben Rice, DH 2. Cody Bellinger, LF 3. Heliot Ramos, RF 4. Luis García Jr., 1B 5. Spencer Jones, CF 6. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B 7. George Lombard Jr., SS 8. Ryan McMahon, 3B 9. Austin Wells, C

The Yankees have already announced their playoff rotation; Cam Schlittler will start Game 1, with Max Fried and Gerrit Cole behind him.

As for the No. 5 seed Red Sox, their lineup should look as follows.

Batting order spot Player 1. Roman Anthony, DH 2. Ceddanne Rafaela, CF 3. Adley Rutschman, C 4. Willson Contreras, 1B 5. Wilyer Abreu, RF 6. Trevor Story, SS 7. Caleb Durbin, 3B 8. Jarren Duran, LF 9. Isiah Kiner-Falefa OR Nick Sogard, 2B

Payton Tolle will start Game 1, with Sonny Gray likely following on Wednesday night. Veteran lefty Ranger Suárez would take the mound in Game 3 if needed.

Cubs vs. Padres expert picks and Wild Card predictions

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Red Sox X-factor: Adley Rutschman, C

The Red Sox had high hopes for Rutschman upon his arrival at the trade deadline, yet he mustered just a .688 OPS in 126 plate appearances in Boston. Although the three-time All-Star had a delayed start following an elbow injury, he has since recovered and is good to go for the playoffs.

To his credit, Rutschman finished strong and recorded an .845 OPS — well above league average — over 17 September games. Red Sox fans should nonetheless be concerned about Rutschman’s declining walk rate, which plummeted from 10.6 to 7.1 percent after joining his new team.

Yankees X-factor: Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B

We recently argued that Chisholm Jr. tanked his free agency value after a disappointing regular season, though we also noted that the postseason is an excellent time to change the narrative. He likely knows that there’s no changing the opinions of those who hate his jewelry and enthusiasm, nor should he care, given that they’re not the ones signing his contracts.

Chisholm Jr. finished with a career-high 41 stolen bases, but his .711 OPS marked his lowest since becoming a full-time player in 2021. So which version of the two-time All-Star will we get in the Wild Card series? Ideally for the Yankees’ sake, it’ll be the one who takes full advantage of the short porch in right field.

Who wins the AL Wild Card series: Yankees or Red Sox?

New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seeing as we believe the Yankees will reach the World Series, our answer should be fairly obvious. The three-headed monster of Schlittler, Fried and Cole atop the rotation is as imposing a trio as we’ll see this postseason, and that’s not even including All-Star lefty Carlos Rodón, who will be available out of the bullpen. We imagine Rodón, who had a 2.67 ERA over 84.1 innings, could potentially start Game 1 of the ALDS.

Credit to the Red Sox, who refused to wave the white flag following Cora’s firing and a dreadful 32-46 start. The White Sox’s Will Venable should be the unanimous AL Manager of the Year, but Tracy absolutely deserves to be the runner-up. He’s also secured the permanent position for 2027, which shouldn’t have been overly surprising.

Series prediction: Yankees win 2-1 (again)