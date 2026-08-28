Red Sox-Yankees box score: Live stats, updates, odds and more as the rivalry renews

Baseball's most ballyhooed rivalry returns this weekend, and while we'll be the first to admit that Yankees-Red Sox doesn't always live up to its reputation (and its media attention), there will be no shortage of juice in the Bronx on Friday night.

The last time these two teams met, a four-game set at Fenway Park back in late June, New York was cruising while Boston was floundering. But four straight Red Sox wins flipped the script — and helped Boston go on a two-month heater that now has them just two games back of their hated rivals from down I-95. The Red Sox have been pitching lights out over that stretch, getting just enough offense to survive without Roman Anthony and playing an awfully exciting brand of baseball.

New York, meanwhile, is just fighting to keep its head above water right now. That's largely due to injury, as Cody Bellinger just returned from a lengthy IL stay, Aaron Judge has been out for months and Giancarlo Stanton is likely done for the year with not one but two different calf injuries. It's to Aaron Boone's credit that the team hasn't fallen apart over that stretch, but one bad weekend against Boston will have the Yankees pressing the panic button.

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Odds and player props for Red Sox vs. Yankees

With Cam Schlittler taking the mound at home against Red Sox lefty Patrick Sandoval, it shouldn't come as too big a surprise that New York enters Friday's game as a 1.5-run favorite. Schlittler has been sensational pretty much all season long, and he's posted a 0.96 ERA in three starts against Boston this year. Sandoval, meanwhile, didn't make his 2026 debut until July as he recovered from injury, and he's allowed four or more runs three times across eight outings en route to a 4.54 ERA. Then again, the Red Sox enter the weekend as one of the hottest teams in baseball, while the Yankees are just looking to stay afloat amid injuries to Aaron Judge and other key names.

Anytime Home Run Odds

Red Sox

Hitter Odds Wilyer Abreu +417 Willson Contreras +489 Jarren Duran +587 Mickey Gasper +720

Yankees

Hitter Odds Ben Rice +430 Heliot Ramos +516 Trent Grisham +522 Paul Goldschmidt +569

Odds to record a hit

Red Sox

Hitter Odds Ceddanne Rafaela -208 Willson Contreras -168 Caleb Durbin -156 Adley Rutschman -154

Yankees

Hitter Odds Cody Bellinger -249 Paul Goldschmidt -239 Heliot Ramos -185 Ben Rice -183

Strikeout prop bets

Head-to-Head

Pitcher Odds Cam Schlittler -258 Patrick Sandoval +182

Note: Prop odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.