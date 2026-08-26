Skip to main content
Fansided

Sources: Austin Slater to opt out of contract with Tampa Bay Rays

Austin Slater is back on the market.
ByRobert Murray|
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Google Discover
Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Angels
Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Angels | Orlando Ramirez/GettyImages

Veteran outfielder Austin Slater is opting out of his minor-league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays in hopes of landing a major-league deal elsewhere, sources tell FanSided. On the season, Slater has a .588 OPS in 65 at-bats for the Rays, but hasn't played in an MLB game since June 17, when he recorded a walk against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

We'll have more on this story shortly.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Home/Tampa Bay Rays