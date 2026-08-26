Sources: Austin Slater to opt out of contract with Tampa Bay Rays

Veteran outfielder Austin Slater is opting out of his minor-league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays in hopes of landing a major-league deal elsewhere, sources tell FanSided. On the season, Slater has a .588 OPS in 65 at-bats for the Rays, but hasn't played in an MLB game since June 17, when he recorded a walk against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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