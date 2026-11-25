Free-agent pitcher Foster Griffin and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a three-year, $48 million contract, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the deal.

Last offseason, Griffin came back to Major League Baseball after pitching three seasons in Japan, signing a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Washington Nationals. He was one of the best values of the entire winter, posting a 3.06 ERA in 22 starts with Washington. He was traded to the Guardians at the deadline for left-handers Will Dion and Josh Hartle, right-hander Kendeglys Virguez and outfielder Nick Mitchell.

Griffin, 31, marks the second significant pitching addition for the Guardians this winter, with the team signing left-hander Kris Bubic to a one-year, $17.5 million contract earlier this week.

Projected Guardians rotation after Foster Griffin deal

With Griffin back and Bubic now in the fold, Cleveland boasts a strong top four alongside aces Gavin Williams and Parker Messick. Add in Tanner Bibee and Joey Cantillo, and you have what should be one of the sturdier rotations in baseball next season.

Role Pitcher SP1 Gavin Williams SP2 Parker Messick SP3 Kris Bubic SP4 Foster Griffin SP5 Tanner Bibee SP6 Joey Cantillo

Williams and Messick are one of the better duos in the sport, and Bubic has shown mid-rotation upside when healthy. Griffin's 5.19 ERA down the stretch with Cleveland might not seem like much, but his 3,54 FIP suggests he was pretty unlucky, largely due to an inflated BABIP. It should be once again be pretty tough to score on the Guardians.

Whether they can score runs themselves remains the most pressing question as they look to finally get over the hump and back to the World Series for the first time since 2016. A bounce-back season from Jose Ramirez would certainly help, as would improvement from young pieces like Angel Genao and top prospect Ralphy Velazquez. But it remains to be seen whether the team will pursue a trade involving center fielder Steven Kwan (set to enter his final season of team control).

The Guards are once again a bat or two away from shaping up as a true AL contender. Plenty of potential fits remain in free agency, from Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena at the top end to supplementary pieces like Michael Conforto or even trade targets like Teoscar Hernandez.