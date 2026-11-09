Sources: Yankees to promote Aaron Gershenfeld to more prominent role on staff

The New York Yankees are promoting Aaron Gershenfeld to a more prominent role on the coaching staff, multiple sources say.

Gershenfeld, currently the run prevention and catching coordinator with the Yankees, is expected to work heavily with catching and fielding with the franchise. He's highly regarded within the organization and in league circles and was a key part in improving Austin Wells and others' receiving behind the plate. He helps replace former catching coach and field coordinator Tanner Swanson, who departed to become the Seattle Mariners' bench coach last week.

Yankees begin crucial offseason by promoting Aaron Gershenfeld

Washington Nationals v New York Yankees | New York Yankees/GettyImages

Elsewhere on the Yankees' coaching staff, the team reached a three-year contract extension with pitching coach Matt Blake through the 2029 season. Brad Ausmus, the bench coach, has interviewed for the Houston Astros' managerial opening. It's unclear if the organization is considering any potential changes to the staff.

During Swanson's time in the Bronx, New York had developed a reputation for strong catching development, particularly behind the plate — Wells faced real questions about his ability to stick behind the plate when he was drafted, only to grow into one of the better framers and receivers in the Majors. Gershenfeld undoubtedly played a major role in that process as well, and the Yankees are confident that they can promote internally without missing a beat.

It's once again a pivotal offseason for Brian Cashman and the Yankees, with the team expected to be heavily involved in the bullpen market. David Bednar, the team's prized trade deadline acquisition two years ago, thrived in the Bronx and should be a high priority to retain. A right-handed hitting catcher to pair with Wells is something the organization will strongly consider. And with Jazz Chisholm now a free agent, figuring out the plans at both second and third bases is something that Cashman and manager Aaron Boone must do.

New York is even reported to be flirting with a pursuit of Tarik Skubal, despite a wealth of starting pitching with Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Ryan Weathers and Will Warren, with the idea that they could then use their arms to acquire an impact hitter on the trade market. George Lombard Jr. and Anthony Volpe figure to play a significant role in the infield picture, but with Ryan McMahon's future up in the air, the Yankees need to add someone who can both play credible defense and lengthen the lineup.