The Atlanta Braves' postseason collapse came with a giant silver lining

No one can say that the Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. era potentially ended with a whimper, at least not if you heard the Truist Park crowd on Wednesday night.

Atlanta fans showered their once-beloved outfielder with boos during a 4-1, season-ending loss to old friend Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers. Having endured another injury-marred season, Acuña went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and managed only two hits in 17 NLDS plate appearances.

Numerous Braves players defended the 2023 NL MVP during postgame media scrums, but Acuña admitted he understood the fans’ frustration. Immediately following Michael Harris II’s two-out double, Acuña — who represented the tying run in a 3-1 game — ended the seventh inning with a groundout to short.

“They’re well within their rights to boo and to say what they think and feel,” Acuña told reporters. “I didn’t do anything. So they’re well within their rights to do that. … I didn’t do anything for the team. That’s it.”

As for whether he’ll do anything else for the Braves, that’s another conversation entirely.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Atlanta Braves should both be grateful they can potentially part ways

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acuña and the Braves drew immense criticism in April 2019 when the reigning NL Rookie of the Year signed an eight-year, $100 million extension. Pundits at the time angrily claimed the organization was taking advantage of a young player, and others directed their fury at Acuña for signing such a team-friendly deal.

Ironically, both sides should be grateful for how things turned out. Acuña has two club options, each valued at $17 million with a $10 million buyout, left on his deal. He also lacks a no-trade clause, meaning the Braves could theoretically pick up his 2027 option and immediately send him elsewhere; they’d avoid eating $10 million, and they could get something for the five-time All-Star’s services.

Imagine if Acuña, who turns 29 in December, was only two seasons into a 10-year deal. He’s already had two knee surgeries, missed part of this year with hamstring troubles and has only played at least 120 regular-season games once since the start of 2021. Braves fans previously booed him for not running out ground balls, and his lifetime .233 postseason average doesn’t earn much good will around those parts. Keep in mind Atlanta won the 2021 World Series months after losing their explosive right fielder to his first torn ACL.

The raw talent doesn’t outweigh the injury risk, even if he remains a potent power-speed threat when healthy. Acuña would have hit 30 home runs and stolen 32 bases if he’d played 162 games this year rather than 107, and that’s the story of his career.

“I think he’s one of the most, if not the most talented players I’ve ever been around or seen,” All-Star first baseman Matt Olson said. “The ability is 1,000 percent there. … Sometimes you turn on a Major League game, and you see yourself playing wiffle ball when you’re 11 years old. That’s always been him.”

No one should feel ashamed about hitting the reset button. Acuña has arguably done enough to eventually earn a spot in the Braves’ Hall of Fame, and he’s among the most important players of the post-Bobby Cox era. But it’s better to move on a year too early than a year too late, and that’s a reality worth facing ahead of the likely work stoppage.