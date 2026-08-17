Even before the trade deadline realistically moved into sight, several MLB teams proved they were more than willing to be aggressive. The Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Mets all made first-half managerial changes, and the first two entered Aug. 16 in position to make the playoffs.

As for the Mets … well, they’re still the Mets.

Neither the Red Sox nor the Phillies have confirmed the long-term plans for interim skippers Chad Tracy and Don Mattingly. The Mets are widely expected to hire Carlos Beltrán and previously announced that they’ll find a new full-time manager rather than give the position to interim Andy Green.

Which MLB managers are possibly on the hot seat?

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported on Sunday that three additional managers — the Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo, the Astros’ Joe Espada, and the Mariners’ Dan Wilson — are likely to lose their jobs if they miss the postseason. Houston entered Sunday with a two-game lead over Texas in the AL West, and the Diamondbacks are tied for second in the NL Wild Card standings. Unfortunately for the Mariners, they’re five games behind in the West and three games back of the AL’s third and final Wild Card spot.

So, where could those six teams turn in finding their next manager? For this list, we have included the three teams that have already fired their manager, as well as the three that Bob Nightengale included in Sunday’s column. We have also omitted the Padres’ Craig Stammen, who Nightingale says has the “best job security” between the trio of himself, Mattingly, and Lovullo.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Top candidate: Rocco Baldelli, former Minnesota Twins manager

Initially, I’d considered having the Diamondbacks simply promote bench coach Jeff Banister, but it’s time for a complete reboot. Baldelli, who turns 45 in September, went 527-505 in seven seasons managing the Twins from 2019 through last year.

Baldelli also brings postseason experience, having reached the playoffs three times in Minnesota. Nost notably, the Twins’ 2023 Wild Card Series victory marked their first first playoff win since and first series victory since 2002. Let’s also not forget that Baldelli played on the 2008 and 2010 Rays teams that managed to win the AL East despite fielding far smaller payrolls than the Yankees and Red Sox. Could that help him help the Diamondbacks overcome the Dodgers?

Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Top candidate: Chad Tracy, interim manager

There’s no need for any in-depth analysis here. Tracy has engineered one of the greatest midseason turnarounds in modern baseball history, and the Red Sox could realistically steal the AL’s top Wild Card spot from the Yankees. If that’s not enough to land Tracy the full-time job, then what would?

As for the argument that Craig Breslow might want to hire his own manager, that felt like it applied far more to Cora’s inevitable dismissal. Let’s nonetheless keep our eyes on the Red Sox, especially if they don’t announce Tracy’s status before the postseason.

Houston Astros

Arizona Diamondbacks bench coach Jeff Banister | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Top candidate: Jeff Banister, Arizona Diamondbacks bench coach

Banister remains an excellent choice for Immaculate Grid, as he recorded a hit in his lone at-bat for the 1991 Pirates. In other words, he’d work for one team only, a lifetime average above .300, and a single-season average above .300, whether it applies to the Pirates or what I call the “hybrid” category.

As for his managerial career, Banister went 325-313 with the Rangers from 2015 through 2018. He earned AL Manager of the Year in his first season, leading Texas to an AL West title and an ALDS appearance. Although he turns 63 in January, the Astros shouldn’t worry too much about his age, especially as what remains of their championship core themselves get older.

New York Mets

Carlos Beltrán | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Top candidate: Carlos Beltrán, Hall of Fame outfielder

When the Mets fired Carlos Mendoza in June, they also immediately made it clear that interim manager Andy Green would return to the front office upon season’s end. That alone should have been definitive proof that Steve Cohen and David Stearns will name Beltrán their next manager.

We might not need to wait too long for an announcement, either. Beltrán will have his No. 15 retired in September, and wouldn’t that be the best time to inform fans that he’ll be back in the dugout beginning next spring? Assuming that things go as planned, this would mark Beltrán’s second time managing the Mets, though he resigned before spring training in 2020 for his alleged role in the Astros’ cheating scandal.

Philadelphia Phillies

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Top candidate: Alex Cora, former Boston Red Sox manager

As with Beltrán, this feels like all but a done deal. Cora has been linked to the Phillies for months and even reportedly passed on an offer to take over midseason. His familiarity with lead baseball executive Dave Dombrowski only makes this fit more obvious.

Dombrowski’s presence means that Cora should have remarkably strong job security, but the Phillies’ championship window is tightening. Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner aren’t getting any younger, nor is veteran All-Star starter Zack Wheeler. And that’s not even considering that the Dodgers, Brewers, and Braves remain atop the National League.

Seattle Mariners

Washington Nationals interim manager Miguel Cairo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Top candidate: Miguel Cairo, Baltimore Orioles infield coach

This might be a surprising fit, but don’t sleep on Cairo finally earning a full-time managerial position. He went 18-16 as the White Sox’s interim manager in 2022 while filling in for Tony La Russa. The 17-year MLB veteran also served as the Nationals’ interim skipper last year, going 29-43 amid an organizational restructure.

Whether it’s Cairo or someone else, I’m especially interested to see how a new manager would handle Cal Raleigh, whose emotional immaturity has only grown far more concerning throughout the season. Wilson has seemingly enabled Raleigh’s lack of accountability going all the way back to the World Baseball Classic.