The disgusting data behind Blue Jays fans eating 1 million hot dogs

Amid a disappointing season that is likely to end without a playoff berth, at least Toronto Blue Jays fans have their Loonie Dogs.

The Blue Jays announced earlier this week that they have already sold one million hot dogs, affectionately called the Loonie Dogs, throughout the 2026 season. Their regular promotion of $1 Loonie Dogs at all Tuesday home games certainly helped. Joey Chestnut would be proud of those in the Great White North.

As with anything related to food, though, the data and numbers are simultaneously fascinating and slightly nauseating.

What to know about the Toronto Blue Jays’ Loonie Dogs promotion

For our sake, we hope that you’re familiar with the basic layout of a hot dog. You have the piece of meat in a bun, and some people add toppings. Ketchup, mustard, and relish are typically the go-to options, though hot sauce is criminally underrated.

HOT DOG 🌭



Blue Jays fans have crushed a MILLION Loonie Dogs (and counting) this season! pic.twitter.com/BIfktKgqYs — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 26, 2026

Over 2.5 million Loonie Dogs have been sold since the start of 2024, but let’s keep things simple and focus on the 2026 season. Seeing as the Blue Jays have played 68 home games, that means they’re averaging nearly 15,000 Loonie Dogs per night regardless if it’s a Tuesday or a Saturday. The organization estimated that they sold 826,308 Loonie Dogs last season, which is roughly 10,201 a game. That is a significant rise in hot dogs sold.

Imagine telling a Blue Jays fan back in March that we’d be devoting our attention in a pennant race to discussing the Rogers Centre’s hot dogs.

Yes, that's a lot of hot dogs, Blue Jays fans

But here’s where things get interesting. As of Aug. 27, the Blue Jays have played 11 Tuesday night home games. Barring a schedule change, the final Loonie Dogs Night will come Sept. 15 against the Tigers in a battle of arguably the American League’s two most disappointing teams.

General view of Rogers Centre | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Realistically, the Blue Jays are averaging at least 90,000 Loonie Dogs sold on Tuesday nights. The Rogers Centre seats just over 39,000 people, and it’s hard to envision people who are working the game as vendors, security, or so forth are required to pay for a $1 hot dog.

The idea of that many people buying multiple hot dogs doesn’t sound so farfetched, though. That’s an easy meal for a family, and it’s far cheaper than the chicken fingers, fries, and soda combo. Affordability is key, especially with how many other things these stadiums nickel-and-dime you on everything else.

As some Blue Jays fans noted on social media, though, the team has far greater things to prioritize rather than the amount of hot dogs sold on Tuesday nights.

“Cool stat, would be cooler if you could crush some baseballs too,” one X/Twitter user quipped.