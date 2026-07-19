The MLB records in real danger before 2026 ends, including one that already fell

The second half will deliver historic milestones for several stars, and fans who blink might miss them entirely.

Here is the worst feeling in baseball fandom: hearing about a record only after it falls. The chase is the whole product. The at-bat you could have flipped over to watch live, the ninth inning you would have stopped for, gone, replaced by a highlight you watch already knowing the ending.

It already happened this season, and odds are it happened to you. On July 3, Aroldis Chapman struck out the Angels' Denzer Guzman for career strikeout No. 1,364, passing Hall of Famer Hoyt Wilhelm for the most ever by a relief pitcher, a record Wilhelm held for over 50 years. The Red Sox closer took down a half-century mark two weeks ago and the moment came and went with barely a ripple. Consider that a warning. The 100-game mark is when record chases stop being pace math and start being real, and 2026 has more of them running than any season in memory. Here is the watch list, so nothing else sneaks past you.

The chase nobody wants to win

Washington Nationals pitcher Clayton Beeter leads active relievers with 41.6% blown save opportunities | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nationals lead MLB in slugging, are tied for the league lead in runs, and sit at .500 anyway, because they have blown 27 saves against just 27 converted. A coin flip, in a league that converts 63 percent. Convert at the league rate and this is roughly a 56-42 playoff team. The bullpen is not dragging a bad roster, it is disqualifying a good one.

The single-season record of 37 is shared by the 2024 White Sox, who lost 121 games, and the 2021 Nationals. Washington is on a pace of about 45, chasing a record it already co-holds, and this time it would not be breaking the mark so much as burying it.

The mechanism is the story. Twelve different Nationals have blown a save. Nobody has more than seven, and that man, Clayton Beeter, has blown five himself. Their relievers allow 43 percent of inherited runners to score against a league average of 32. A top-three offense chained to a bullpen with no closer at all is the most watchable heartbreak in the sport.

The year baseball started leaving a mark

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Anthony Kay leads MLB starting pitchers in the dubious category of most hit batters, with 18 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

League-wide fastball velocity, 94.7 mph, is set to break the record for a sixth straight season, and hitters are absorbing the consequences. Ivan Herrera has been hit 24 times in 96 games, a pace of roughly 40. Nobody this century has topped Ty France's 34.

The man throwing them is stranger still. Anthony Kay leads MLB with 18 hit batters and is on pace to blow past the century record of 24, set by reliever Austin Adams in 2021. Kay is doing it as a perfectly ordinary pitcher, a 101 ERA+ with a normal walk rate, which is somehow more unsettling than if he were simply wild. His teammate Sam Antonacci has worn 18 himself. Whatever is happening on the South Side, it bruises.

The hitters are answering the arms race, too. Junior Caminero's 79.9 mph average bat speed is the fastest Statcast has measured since tracking began in 2024, a full mile per hour past Oneil Cruz's year-old record, and he pairs it with a strikeout rate below league average. Maximum violence, minimal cost.

The triple lives, barely

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is on pace to break his own record of 17, he set last year | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Corbin Carroll leads MLB with 10 triples, chasing the Diamondbacks record of 17 he set himself last year, the most by anyone since 2008. His pace lands dead even with his own mark, a genuine coin flip. The reach goal is 20, untouched since Granderson and Rollins in 2007, when Carroll was seven years old.

The triple is a lost art for a reason. There is inherent risk of running from second to third base, as recording the first or third out on the basepaths is a cardinal sin in this sport. However, for those who can push that boundary to create an extra scoring opportunity of their own, it has rarely been as valued as it is this season.

Schwar-bombs

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber is on pace to beat his home run total from year and take down another Phillies record | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Schwarber reached 30 home runs in the Phillies' 84th game, faster than any Phillie ever. His pace clears last year's 56, which means the number that matters is Ryan Howard's franchise record of 58, standing for 20 years and now being stalked by the man who just launched balls out of his own park in the Derby final.

A stranger record hides inside the first. Schwarber has 217 homers in his first five seasons as a Phillie. Only Babe Ruth (235 as a Yankee) and Mark McGwire (220 as a Cardinal) hit more in their first five years with one franchise. McGwire falls this month. Ruth falls by September. Kyle Schwarber, ahead of Babe Ruth on a home run list. Sit with that.

History arriving on schedule

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez needs 5 home runs to be the next member of the 300/300 club | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three milestones land before October regardless of any race. Kenley Jansen sits 13 saves from 500, a number only Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman have reached. Jose Ramirez needs five home runs to become the ninth member of the 300-300 club and the second infielder in it after Alex Rodriguez, and he is 18 RBI from 1,000, so Cleveland could get both inside the same fortnight. He remains on the injured list but has resumed baseball activities and is ramping up for a return without a rehab stint, per manager Stephen Vogt, which puts the chase back on the clock within days. And Chapman, Wilhelm's record already in hand, needs four saves to pass Dennis Eckersley for ninth all-time.

The Nationals and Kay resolve by late August. Schwarber passes McGwire imminently and hunts Ruth and Howard into September. Jansen, Ramirez and Carroll go to the final weeks. The Chapman record is already gone, and if you missed it, that is the point of this piece: the second half of 2026 will make more history than any pennant race, and now you know where to look while it happens instead of after.

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