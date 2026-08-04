The MLB Trade Deadline passed, but these 10 blockbuster deals may only be delayed

The offseason could see dramatic shifts as teams aim to capitalize on CBA uncertainty and reshape their rosters for 2026.

Whether it be Francisco Lindor or Mike Trout, several key stars could be traded this winter.

The MLB trade deadline included plenty of action. Some predictable and some not, there were plenty of blockbusters that did happen yet many which didn’t. The MLB blockbuster trade is usually reserved for the offseason. Uncertainty with the upcoming CBA should have some teams scrambling to make deals and others holding steady.

All 10 of these MLB star players were at least perceived candidates to get moved prior to the deadline. Some made less sense to swap uniforms before August 3. The offseason may be the more conceivable time for them to get moved.

Still viable matches for someone, these 10 blockbuster trades are lurking for anyone willing to pay the price.

Francisco Lindor to the Blue Jays

Aug 2, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) doubles during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Toronto Blue Jays made one thing clear at the trade deadline, they’re not rebuilding. The acquisition of Jose Soriano cleverly set themselves up for a better 2027. More blockbuster deals should be on the way with one possibility being a trade with the New York Mets for Francisco Lindor.

Lindor was never eliminated fully from the trade conversation. The most interesting trade of all would be for the Mets and Blue Jays to swap him with Andres Gimenez plus some additional pieces. The two were traded for each other prior to the 2021 season and for it to happen again, maybe even pairing Gimenez up alongside Bo Bichette if he sticks in Queens, adds some additional irony.

Jeremy Pena to the Braves

The Houston Astros have two choices with Jeremy Pena and it’ll end up being the Kyle Tucker route they take with him. Heading into his final season before free agency, selling him to the Atlanta Braves for a year could benefit both ball clubs.

The Astros can reload and the Braves get a shortstop they can immediately offer an extension to. While well-known and highly regarded, Pena still feels like one of the league’s more underrated players.

George Kirby to the Cubs

Aug 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starter George Kirby (68) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Cubs ended up with rentals Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes at the trade deadline. George Kirby is a name which was floated out there as a potential option. The Seattle Mariners settled with only sending Luis Castillo to the Chicago White Sox while holding steady with the rest of their rotation. When they come to realize in the offseason they need more offense, trading Kirby for a major league hitter is one direction to go.

Sandy Alcantara to the Phillies

Because the Miami Marlins were so close to a Wild Card spot prior to the trade deadline, they didn’t go into major sell mode. Liam Hicks was traded away. This offseason, selling Sandy Alcantara feels like an appropriate action to take after such a good season (at least so far). The Philadelphia Phillies who’ll inevitably, once again, come up short in their chase for a World Series would be a match. As loaded at their 2026 rotation has been at the top, Zack Wheeler is getting older and they can’t wait forever on Andrew Painter.

Mason Miller to the Yankees

Jul 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller (22) celebrates after defeating the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mason Miller to the New York Yankees would move mountains. When they’re eliminated in October because of a bullpen implosion, Aaron Boone getting the brunt of blame for it, the only way for Brian Cashman to save the wrath of fans is to sell everything they can for Mason Miller. Considering how inept Anthony Volpe has been as a major leaguer, would they be so wrong to have George Lombard Jr. headline the deal?

The Yankees always have the powerplay of lessening how much prospect capital they surrender if they’re willing to take on a bad contract. Welcome to New York Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, or anyone else making way more money than their stats say they deserve.

Reid Detmers to the Rays

No, Reid Detmers was not traded to the Cubs. He was one of the last men standing with the Los Angeles Angels as Mike Trout tries to hide from the spotlight and keep his Octobers free. Detmers is definitely someone who could get moved in the offseason and the Tampa Bay Rays feel like a team capable of unlocking him.

First, they’ll get a test of trying to see if they’re able to get more out of Freddy Peralta whose stint with the Mets should left a sour taste in every New Yorkers’ mouth. Detmers is the kind of guy who, in the right situation, feels like he could become a star.

Hunter Goodman to the White Sox

Aug 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) looks on during the game against the Kansas City Royals Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being one of the 2026 season’s most pleasant surprises, wouldn’t it be something if the Chicago White Sox ended up with Hunter Goodman? Their catcher situation has been by far the worst in baseball with young prospect after young prospect underachieving.

Swinging a deal with the Colorado Rockies for Hunter Goodman would give them some extra thump. With several young backstops they could deal and a farm system that didn’t subtract too much at the deadline, using some young talent to add another monster into their lineup would be a fun way to legitimatize a club that was at the very bottom not so long ago.

Fernando Tatis Jr. to the Tigers

Rather than keep Tarik Skubal, the Detroit Tigers ended up trading him to the Los Angeles Dodgers. They shouldn’t be overlooked as a contender to steal away a player. After dedicating $36 million to Framber Valdez in free agency and approaching the end of Javier Baez, wouldn’t it be something for them to trade for Fernando Tatis Jr.? They need the outfield help and have the payroll space if they want to keep up with an AL Central ready to leave them behind. The Tigers tend to be one of those teams that flip a coin when deciding on payroll. Minus Skubal, it's time to re-make the image of this team.

Zach Neto to the Twins

Aug 1, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) reacts after strikes out during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Twins were aggressive early ahead of the trade deadline then seemed to forget there was a 6pm deadline. With Zach Neto remaining on the Angels roster, we can fully expect a few fresh trade rumors involving him in the offseason. It seems like they’ve had young players at the position forever with a brief pit stop from Carlos Correa covering shortstop. No one has taken the job. Neto, already established, would be a nice way to remind Byron Buxton why he doesn’t want to waive his no-trade clause. Let prospect Kaelen Culpepper move to another position or notify Neto you think he belongs at third base.

Mike Trout to anyone but the Dodgers

He can’t be happy, can he? No buzz on a potential deal at this year’s deadline, offseason movement is always one way to make the living legend relevant again. No matter how old you are, you were a decade younger when he last played in the playoffs. Probably best in a corner outfield spot part-time and DH’ing regularly, seeing Trout go anywhere but Los Angeles (this includes the Dodgers) is something baseball needs.

