This Cubs trade package for right-hander George Kirby could force the Mariners hand

The Chicago Cubs have yet to act on their need for an additional starting pitcher. In recent weeks, they’ve traded for David Peterson, DFA’d Jameson Taillon, and swung a deal to acquire Kevin Gausman from the Toronto Blue Jays. Seattle has already traded Luis Castillo to the Chicago White Sox. On the edge of buying or selling, they could theoretically still trade Kirby and compete. Any deal they make involving Kirby needs to, at minimum, bring them back something to immediately help them. Kirby has been a perceived match for the Cubs leading up to 6pm EST on Monday when the trade deadline bells chime.

With the Cubs lurking and Mariners falling to third in the AL West, but only by 3 games with the Houston Astros leading and Texas Rangers right behind, we should expect everything to be on the table for Jerry Dipoto. The subtraction of Kirby, controlled through 2028, could always go alongside an entirely different trade for another starting pitcher.

What a Cubs trade for George Kirby would look like

First, they’ll need to decide if the Cubs have enough they can send them. This trade, while more focused on the future, does reward Seattle with one immediately useful player while giving them another duo in the farm system and a guy to sit on the IL. The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels already set the bar high for controllable players with their Jose Soriano trade. The Cubs need to prepare to give up some significance even if Kirby isn’t having a sensational season. His proven ability to eat innings, however, is impossible to ignore even if it comes with the most hits allowed in the American League.

Why this trade works for the Mariners

James Triantos is crucial to this trade. Recently promoted to the majors, he hit .306 in Triple-A while playing all over the infield and outfield. He is essentially the M’s answer to losing Brendan Donovan to an injury. Right-handed, versatile, and controllable, the Mariners gain an option at a variety of positions right now and in the future.

Kane Kepley is the top rated minor league prospect with no MLB experience included in this trade. Although he is hitting only .254 in High-A, he has stolen 50 bases and has 96 walks with a ridiculous .435 OBP. Chicago’s second-round pick from 2025, he’s one of three outfield prospects in the organization’s top 5. This doesn’t even include Kevin Alcantara who has already graduated from prospect status.

The “throw-in” for the deal gives the Mariners a pitcher. Mason McGwire, a 22-year-old righty, has a 3.64 ERA overall this season in A-Ball and High-A. His 3.6 BB/9 and 10.9 K/9 are satisfying enough. The huge improvement when it comes to throwing strikes, over 7 per 9 in his first to professional seasons, is a sign McGwire could end up as a steal in a trade. He’s improving and there should be a bias toward the recent trend in any trade.

The final piece is Ben Brown. The 26-year-old is currently on the IL and not of any use to the Cubs. As a 33rd round draft pick of the Philadelphia Phillies acquired in the 2022 David Robertson trade, the Cubs are lucky to have gotten anything at all from him. Prior to his injury, Brown has a 1.85 ERA working as a starter and reliever. Blocked right now and more so if the Cubs were to acquire Kirby.

This four for one deal works best if the Mariners add in separate trades, maybe choosing an affordable rental to replace Kirby or they decide to do a lighter sell-off. Kade Anderson is one prospect who could make a leap from Double-A to the majors if they feel the need to go bold.

There's also another, bolder scenario: the Mariners immediately use these players in a separate trade to bring them a need. Send some of those guys to the Cincinnati Reds in a deal for Elly De La Cruz immediately.