The Red Sox proved Jazz Chisholm right in one memorable comeback win

While the Boston Red Sox team may have moved on from an underwhelming showing against the New York Yankees in the Bronx this weekend, the fanbases — as they often do — are still examining the aftershock. In the fourth and final game of the series on Sunday, Jazz Chisholm dared to steal second and third base when the Yankees were up six runs. Red Sox announcer Will Flemming called Chisholm out, and suggested the Red Sox seek retribution in the form of a hit batter, or worse.

Red Sox radio broadcaster Will Flemming says Boston's pitcher should drill Austin Wells and fight Jazz Chisholm Jr. because he thinks Chisholm is a "bush league player" that "doesn't play the game the right way" pic.twitter.com/wtXivJobxG — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 31, 2026

The Red Sox have made a habit of comeback wins this season, so you'll have to forgive Yankees fans for not sympathizing with the cause. This is the same team that went 32-5 from June 25 through early August, after all. These Red Sox aren't dead until the final out, and the Yankees know this better than most.

It took just one game for the Red Sox to prove exactly what the Yankees and Chisholm Jr. were so aggressive on the basepaths. Boston faced a three-run deficit against the Seattle Mariners with just six outs to play with. They came back to tie the game and won it in the bottom of the tenth inning, thanks to Trevor Story.

How the Red Sox proved Jazz Chisholm right

Six outs, three runs to play with, none of it mattered for the Seattle Mariners. Boston's baseball magic has been undeniable this season. Upon the return of Story and Roman Anthony, MLB.com's Ian Browne perhaps said it best, when referring to all that these two stars had missed.

Boston Red short stop Sox Trevor Story (12) Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They saw wild wins that didn’t seem possible when the team was 14 games under .500 and on the verge of becoming Trade Deadline sellers as the calendar got close to the end of June...They saw the stars and the role players step up at the plate and from the mound. They saw a group of players who loved playing together. And all they wanted was to put themselves in position to be a part of it," Browne wrote.

They saw, by most accounts, the impossible. What feels like a miraculous season for the Red Sox added another chapter on Monday night. This time, the Mariners were at fault. The Yankees, despite the protest of Flemming, refused to leave the fate of their crucial series to chance. That's why Chisholm stole those bases and, ultimately, why he was correct in doing so.

Will the Red Sox seek revenge on Jazz Chisholm?

The feelings of a broadcaster do not necessarily reflect those of the team, and that's an important distinction to make when it comes to Chisholm. Per Yankees broadcast Michael Kay, Aaron Boone tried to communicate with Chad Tracy in the moment, telling the Red Sox manager that if the first baseman didn't hold Chisholm on, he would take the free base. That's exactly what happened, leading to Flemming's overreaction.

This is important context regarding the stealing of bases by Chisolm late in the game.



Per Michael Kay:



Michael Kay with an interesting scoop that changes this entire story:



Jazz didn’t steal to pad his stats. Aaron Boone told him to steal, because it wasn’t a blowout yet.… — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) August 31, 2026

With the Red Sox and Yankees battling for AL Wild Card positioning (and homefield in their likely Wild Card series), it's highly unlikely Boston retaliates against Chisholm in any way. The two teams won't play again in the regular season, and any sort of heated incident is rare in the playoffs, with both New York and Boston instead focused on advancing to the next round.