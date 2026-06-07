The Tigers are too chicken to admit Josh Naylor is their enemy

It's time the Tigers own up to their mistakes early this season, starting with Naylor.

Josh Naylor has been a thorn in the Detroit Tigers side for too long. On Saturday, that reached a boiling point.

Josh Naylor is both the Tigers enemy and everything they need all rolled up into one. Naylor is gritty, beloved in Seattle and hated by just about every team they meet along the way to another AL West crown. Seattle's most recent run to the top of the division — most of which came without Cal Raleigh — is proof of that.

Naylor's been a thorn in the Tigers side for too long, dating back to his days with the Cleveland Guardians. As Detroit plays host to Seattle in hopes of getting back into the AL Wild Card race, he offered a brief distraction from Tarik Skubal trade rumors and a disappointing season in Motown. On Sunday, Naylor backed up his intentional trucking of Kevin McGonigle at first base by throwing his sliding glove at catcher Dillon Dingler as he slid into home plate. The Tigers retaliated, with Keider Montero plunking Naylor in his next at-bat. Naylor broke two of baseball's unwritten rules and the Tigers responded, but wouldn't admit their dirty deed postgame.

The Tigers look weak after retaliating against Josh Naylor

Dare I say, Naylor had to see Saturday's plunking coming. His actions against both McGonigle and Dingler — two of the Tigers best players — have repercussions.

Josh Naylor is an insufferable baseball player



- Ran into McGonigle Friday Night



- threw his glove at Dingler while sliding home today



- not forgetting about his tomfoolery at second base in the playoffs



I cant stand him. Montero threw right at his shoulder. Send the message pic.twitter.com/k60FLM7kNK — Ben Bosscher (@BosscherBen) June 6, 2026

For the most part, Tigers fans were in agreement with Montero's decision to throw at Naylor in his next at-bat. While I'm rarely in favor of using a baseball as a weapon of choice, Naylor's actions in just a couple of games in Detroit warrant some sort of reaction. Yet, if AJ Hinch and the Tigers are going to employ such a technique, they may as well own up to it.

“I was trying to get him out real quick on the first pitch,” Montero said through translation from Tigers director of Spanish communications Carlos Guillen. “It was a sinker in, and it moved in a little bit and got him. But the circumstances of the game, nothing [unsportsmanlike].”

About the only way Josh Naylor could more fully embrace his role of Detroit villain is stomping on a coney dog, spitting in a can of Vernors and flattening a Detroit style pizza. But he took a 96 mph fastball between the shoulders from Keider Montero in stride. pic.twitter.com/OgZV3ShgGk — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 6, 2026

Yeah, we're not buying that for a second.

Framber Valdez gave the Tigers intentions away from the dugout

Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox | Zoe Davis/GettyImages

Naylor didn't take offense to the HBP, mocking the Tigers with a wry smile they've grown accustomed to over the years. The 28-year-old said he knew of the Tigers intent when he looked towards the home dugout.

“[Framber] Valdez was pointing and laughing at me on the bench,” Naylor told reporters, “so I knew it was on purpose.”

Of all players, it should come as no surprise Valdez gave it away. Framber was suspended earlier this season for a similar act, when hit hit Trevor Story and started a benches-clearing incident. While AJ Hinch opted to back up Montero postgame and say there was no real intent behind his pitch, Colt Keith's choice words also suggested there's some bad blood between the two sides.

“I think he’s a guy that you like him if you’re his teammate, and you hate him if you’re on the other team,” Keith said. “I’ve seen him do some questionable, like borderline dirty baseball stuff. But I think he plays hard, and he’s just trying to get in our heads. I don’t think Keider hit him on purpose, but obviously he brings a little bit more intensity to the series.”

It's time for the Tigers to steer into the skid

Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles | Patrick Smith/GettyImages

If the Tigers are going to turn their season around, it's time they play with some intent. You've seen that word a lot in this article, and it's a trait Detroit has been lacking all year long. Whether it be misplays defensively or a poor approach at the plate, the Tigers aren't who we thought they were. It doesn't help that this bullpen has blown more leads than any other in 2026.

Again, I don't particularly like this brand of baseball. However, Naylor's actions could be a blessing in disguised if used as a rallying cry. Instead, the Tigers have shied away from contact — the same can be said of their approach at the plate — and refused to admit the obvious.

Detroit is within six games of the final AL Wild Card spot. The season is not lost, as it's only early June. But it's gotten away from them. The time is now to own up to their actions, and that starts with putting Naylor in his place.

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