Just last offseason, we saw established players like Adolis Garcia, Nathaniel Lowe and Alek Manoah get non-tendered, as their salary projections made them not worth keeping on their respective teams' 40-man rosters. There's a good chance other notable players projected to make a lot of money in arbitration will be non-tendered this offseason as well, by Friday's deadline.

The players below aren't all non-tender candidates, but their projected salaries, all per MLB Trade Rumors, are so high that they could either be let go or, at the very least, traded this offseason. Let's dive in.

Arizona Diamondbacks: OF Lars Nootbaar

Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lars Nootbaar | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arbitration projection: $6.3 million

The Arizona Diamondbacks admittedly don't have any truly tough arbitration decisions. Only four players on their roster were even arbitration-eligible, and one of them, Pavin Smith, has already elected free agency. Two of the others include Gabriel Moreno, a legitimate MVP candidate in 2026, and Ryne Nelson, an important pitcher on a team lacking reliable options. Lars Nootbaar won't be non-tendered and almost certainly won't be going anywhere, but it's worth noting that he's in his final year of club control and the Diamondbacks have internal options they can conceivably replace him with like Tommy Troy and Ryan Waldschmidt. There's a non-zero chance Nootbaar is traded for needed pitching help, or maybe even a first baseman.

Athletics: C Shea Langeliers

Arbitration projection: $8.7 million

Tendering Shea Langeliers a contract won't be difficult, but his $8.7 million projection in just his second arbitration year goes to show just how expensive he'll be when his team control runs out after the 2028 season. The Athletics have reportedly already tried and failed to extend Langeliers. I'm not sold that they're going to trade him, at least right now, but his arbitration projection makes it clear that barring a change in how the A's operate, Langeliers' time with the organization is nearing its end.

Atlanta Braves: RHP Bryce Elder

Arbitration projection: $4 million

Bryce Elder's 54 starts and 305.1 innings of work lead the Atlanta Braves since the start of the 2025 season. Unfortunately, he has a 4.72 ERA in that span, although he was better in 2026, as his 4.11 ERA indicates. So, Elder has proven to be a valuable innings eater for a Braves team filled with injury-prone starters, but he also hasn't been all that effective. Will they bring him back for $4 million or choose to reinvest that money in a different depth arm?

Baltimore Orioles: SS Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arbitration projection: $14.1 million

There's a reason Gunnar Henderson has been mentioned in trade rumors, and it has nothing to do with the Baltimore Orioles wanting to trade him following a down year. This might be the worst time to trade Henderson, a player who finished fourth in the AL MVP balloting in 2024, yet the Orioles are likely to consider moving on anyway, due to Henderson's rising salary. His projected $14.1 million for 2027 isn't an issue (he's not getting non-tendered, or anything), but this is a reminder of just how expensive locking Henderson in long-term will be. Knowing that Henderson is represented by Scott Boras, the odds of them extending Henderson are incredibly slim. Again, the O's won't non-tender Henderson, but his arbitration projection could ramp up their efforts to move on.

Boston Red Sox: OF Jarren Duran

Arbitration projection: $11.1 million

The Boston Red Sox already faced a tough decision with Jarren Duran, and their Jake Bauers signing only makes things tougher. Bauers is expected to DH regularly, which means that, given that Boston's outfield consists of Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu, Duran is now a fourth outfielder or won't be back in Boston in 2027. I'd be surprised if the Red Sox non-tendered him, given that he received MVP votes just two years ago, but there's a good chance he'll be traded. If the Red Sox can't find an offer for him by the non-tender deadline, perhaps they'll just let him go and not take on the $11.1 million.

Chicago Cubs: RHP Edward Cabrera

Arbitration projection: $4.8 million

When the Chicago Cubs traded for Edward Cabrera, they expected to be acquiring a frontline starter who could help anchor their rotation for at least a few years. Instead, they acquired a pitcher who missed much of the year due to injury, and in the 18 appearances (15 starts) he was able to make, he had a 5.96 ERA. It's one thing to have injury woes, as Cabrera has had throughout his career, but it's another to struggle as mightily as he did while also having those injury woes. The Cubs aren't in a position to non-tender Cabrera given the state of their rotation, and I'm not sure they'd be willing to do so anyway, as he has a lot of upside, but a $4.8 million price tag for a massive question mark is not cheap for a team with a ton of holes to fill. Perhaps Cabrera will be a trade candidate.

Chicago White Sox: RHP Jordan Leasure

Chicago White Sox pitcher Jordan Leasure | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arbitration projection: $1.1 million

Jordan Leasure was one of the few Chicago White Sox bright spots in 2025, but while the team turned things around in 2026, Leasure was a non-factor, posting a 6.27 ERA in 18 appearances and missing much of the year due to injury. Now, the White Sox, a team already lacking in the pitching depth department, needs to decide whether it's worth keeping Leasure around fresh off a lost season and a major arm injury or if it's better to save the $1.1 million to give to more of a sure thing.

Cincinnati Reds: 2B Matt McLain

Arbitration projection: $4 million

Matt McLain seemed destined for stardom when he hit .290 with 16 home runs and an .864 OPS in his rookie year back in 2023, but he missed all of 2024 due to injury, struggled in 2025, and was even worse in 2026, slashing .185/.274/.334 with 15 home runs and 40 RBI. He stole 20 bases and is a good defender, but his bat has really fallen off to the point where I don't know if the Reds can trust him to start at second base for them, and if he isn't guaranteed a starting spot, will the notoriously frugal Reds give him $4 million? I doubt they non-tender him, but a trade can't be ruled out.

Cleveland Guardians: OF Steven Kwan

Arbitration projection: $11.3 million

Is Steven Kwan worth $11.3 million? Absolutely. He doesn't provide much in the power department, but he's a four-time Gold Glover in left field, makes as much contact as just about anybody, and has an outstanding eye. He's a high-end prototypical lead-off hitter who the Cleveland Guardians would love to keep. With that being said, these are the Guardians we're talking about. They're an organization known for their lack of desire to spend, and with Kwan entering his final year of club control, they could look to flip him before potentially losing him as a free agent next winter, as FanSided's Robert Murray noted after their elimination from the postseason. I'd argue the Guardians should keep him and aim to win with him, and they certainly won't non-tender him, but that arbitration estimate is going to make him appearing in trade rumors awfully likely.

Colorado Rockies: C Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arbitration projection: $6.2 million

In his first year of arbitration, Hunter Goodman is projected to make $6.2 million, a very high number for arguably the best hitting catcher in the sport. The Colorado Rockies will have no problem paying Goodman that money, but if he's making $6.2 million now, that number is only going to rise exponentially, and that figure goes to show how expensive he'd be to extend long-term. Are the Rockies really going to sign him to some massive extension to keep him in town for the long haul? Should they even want to? Now feels like the right time to trade him, while his value is incredibly high and this arbitration estimate should only push them further into that direction.

Detroit Tigers: 1B Spencer Torkelson

Arbitration projection: $7.7 million

Spencer Torkelson ranks sixth among all primary first basemen with 98 home runs since the start of the 2023 season, ahead of guys like Freddie Freeman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Willson Contreras. He also ranks 21st among 42 qualified primary first basemen in that same span with a .754 OPS, barely ahead of guys like Spencer Steer and Jake Burger. This goes to show that while Torkelson can hit for power, he does little else, and it's not like he's a good defensive first baseman or baserunner either. The Detroit Tigers need right-handed boppers, so they might not be quick to let Torkelson go, especially since they used the No. 1 overall pick on him back in 2020, but $7.7 million is pretty steep for a slugger who is incredibly streaky and provides minimal value outside of hitting home runs.

Houston Astros: SS Jeremy Pena

Arbitration projection: $13.1 million

What the Houston Astros choose to do with Jeremy Pena in his final year of club control will be fascinating to follow. Will they keep him, knowing that he's represented by Scott Boras (so no extension) and it's probably likely that he'll sign elsewhere in the 2027 offseason, or will they choose to hold onto him in an effort to win another World Series title with him? Pena is one of the best shortstops in the game, so trading him wouldn't be ideal, but given his sky-high arbitration projection and the unlikelihood that he'll be in Houston long-term, there's a good chance the Astros will consider deals once the lockout is over.

Kansas City Royals: OF Kyle Isbel

Kansas City Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arbitration projection: $3.5 million

Kyle Isbel is an excellent defensive center fielder, but he also had a 61 wRC+, good for 265th out of 267 position players with at least 300 plate appearances. How much can the Kansas City Royals value his defense when he was one of the worst hitters in the sport and they ranked in the bottom 10 of the majors in runs scored in 2026, winning just 69 games in the process? It's not like Isbel's track record at the plate is all that great, as his .642 career OPS would indicate. With the Royals needing to bolster their pitching staff and their lineup, I'm not sure how eager they'll be to tender Isbel a contract, even with his elite defense at a premium position in mind.

Los Angeles Angels: LHP Reid Detmers

Arbitration projection: $7.5 million

Reid Detmers won't be non-tendered, but he's one of the most obvious trade candidates of the offseason. The Los Angeles Angels are still nowhere near competing, and Detmers, who is due a substantial raise after a breakout campaign, is only under club control through 2028. The Angels can look to trade him at his peak value right now, rather than wait for him to get more expensive as his free agency nears.

Los Angeles Dodgers: RHP Gavin Stone

Arbitration projection: $1.2 million

When last seen in the majors, Gavin Stone had a 3.53 ERA in 25 starts and 140.1 innings of work. The problem, though, is that Stone hasn't pitched in a big-league game since 2024, and in his six Triple-A appearances since (all in 2026), he has a 5.28 ERA in 15.1 innings of work. Stone has gone from a guy who looked like a potential rotation fixture in L.A. to a complete afterthought, trying to work his way back from a shoulder injury. How will the Dodgers feel about giving Stone a spot on their 40-man roster and a salary of over $1 million when he hasn't been able to pitch in the majors in two years and they already have a ton of starting pitching depth? I honestly don't know.

Miami Marlins: LHP Andrew Nardi

Miami Marlins pitcher Andrew Nardi | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arbitration projection: $1.1 million

Andrew Nardi pitched incredibly well for the Miami Marlins in 2023, but he had an ERA over 5.00 in 59 appearances in 2024, missed all of 2025 due to injury, had an ERA over 5.00 in 25 appearances in 2026, and is now expected to miss most, if not all of 2027 after undergoing surgery on his pitching elbow. $1.1 million isn't much money, but the Marlins are known to pinch pennies, and Nardi hasn't been all that effective for a while now. It would not be surprising to see them cut bait rather than pay him to rehab for most of this upcoming season.

Milwaukee Brewers: RHP Trevor Megill

Arbitration projection: $8 million

The Milwaukee Brewers are in a less-than-ideal spot with Trevor Megill. On one hand, this reliever has back-to-back 30-save seasons under his belt, and he just closed out the franchise's first-ever World Series title. On the other hand, $8 million is a lot of money for the Brewers, in particular, to pay to a reliever (even if Megill is deserving of that and then some), and this is Megill's final season before hitting free agency. He won't be non-tendered, but don't be surprised if the Brewers trade him this offseason.

Minnesota Twins: 1B Royce Lewis

Arbitration projection: $5.1 million

Royce Lewis was drafted No. 1 overall in 2017 by the Minnesota Twins and he's shown flashes of brilliance at the MLB level. He has also had major difficulty staying healthy, and in his only two seasons in which he's appeared in over 100 games (2025 and 2026), he's posted a combined .669 OPS. It's one thing to have trouble relying on Lewis to play, and it's another to not even expect him to do much on the field. The Twins would presumably not want to cut bait on Lewis, but also, $5.1 million is a lot of money to commit to a player whom you can't trust to stay on the field or be productive.

New York Mets: 1B/3B Mark Vientos

New York Mets first baseman Mark Vientos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arbitration projection: $2.4 million

Mark Vientos looked like a budding star in 2024 when he hit 27 home runs in just 111 games and was even better in the playoffs, but had a rough year in 2025 and was even worse this past season. He can hit left-handed pitching, but has really struggled against righties, and has never provided any positive value in the field or on the bases. Adding insult to injury, Vientos is out of options, so the New York Mets need to keep him on their 26-man roster or expose him to waivers. Vientos could make some sense on the short side of a platoon with Jared Young at first base, but with the need to shake things up, it would not be surprising to see the Mets let him go, even with knowing that he has the potential to figure things out with a change of scenery.

New York Yankees: RHP Clarke Schmidt

Arbitration projection: $4.5 million

Clarke Schmidt has been an effective starting pitcher when healthy, as his 3.81 ERA in 98 appearances (67 starts) would indicate, but he has missed substantial time due to injury in each of the last three seasons and wound up making only one big-league appearance in 2026. Given his inability to stay healthy and the New York Yankees' substantial pitching depth, how eager will they be to pay Schmidt around the $4.5 million he's projected to earn?

Philadelphia Phillies: OF Brandon Marsh

Arbitration projection: $8.3 million

The Philadelphia Phillies aren't really in a position to cut bait with Brandon Marsh given the state of their lineup and, specifically, their outfield, but they also need to make a major change after yet another disappointing postseason showing, and moving on from Marsh, who was abysmal down the stretch, would make sense, especially at his $8.3 million price tag. The Phillies probably won't non-tender him, but a trade makes a ton of sense.

Pittsburgh Pirates: C Henry Davis

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arbitration projection: $1.4 million

Henry Davis is a career .178 hitter with a .565 OPS. Need I say more? The Pittsburgh Pirates used the No. 1 overall pick on Davis in 2021, hoping he'd be their catcher of the future, but with Endy Rodriguez and Rafael Flores in their organization, I'm not sure Davis should even be the backup. Perhaps his relationship with Paul Skenes will keep him in town, but it feels like Davis has gotten more than enough opportunities to show he belongs, and he's failed at every turn.

San Diego Padres: 1B/DH Gavin Sheets

Arbitration projection: $6.5 million

Gavin Sheets has averaged 18 home runs in his two seasons with the San Diego Padres, and he's able to play first base and both corner outfield positions, but he isn't great defensively, and despite solid power outputs, he has a 103 OPS+ with the Padres, making him just a tick above average. If a player who is really a DH in an ideal world is only roughly average offensively and doesn't provide much value elsewhere, is he really worth $6.5 million, especially when the Padres have an entire starting rotation to revamp?

San Francisco Giants: RHP Camilo Doval

Arbitration projection: $6.6 million

Camilo Doval was once a lockdown closer for the San Francisco Giants, but he struggled with the Yankees and Pirates before finding his way back in San Francisco to end the 2026 campaign. Doval has always had overpowering stuff and he does a good job suppressing home runs, but command has been a major issue for a while now, making him hard to trust late in games. The Giants could consider keeping him around given how awful their bullpen is, but $6.6 million feels incredibly steep for a reliever who was DFA'd by the Pirates this past season.

Seattle Mariners: RHP George Kirby

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arbitration projection: $9.8 million

George Kirby looked like a potential rotation lynchpin for the Seattle Mariners, but he had a down year in 2025 and really struggled in 2026, posting the highest ERA (4.33) and lowest strikeout rate (20.0 percent) of his career. Now, Kirby is projected to earn $9.8 million and he's scheduled to hit free agency after the 2028 season, so he's expensive now, and will only get more expensive, while his production is trending in the wrong direction. He won't be DFA'd, but might he be a trade candidate as the Mariners look for offense? Perhaps.

St. Louis Cardinals: INF Nolan Gorman

Arbitration projection: $3.4 million

Nolan Gorman was once a top prospect and he even broke out with a 27-home run campaign in 2023, but he's combined to hit just 42 home runs in the three seasons since, including nine (while hitting .184) in 2026. What's most alarming is that the St. Louis Cardinals sent him down to Triple-A for over a month during the 2026 campaign and his numbers (.182 BA, .759 OPS) didn't exactly light up the screen there. Gorman has some upside and he's only 26 years old, but it's clear he doesn't have a spot in St. Louis, and the Cardinals probably don't want to pay him over $3 million to potentially shuttle back and forth from the majors to Triple-A.

Tampa Bay Rays: C Nick Fortes

Arbitration projection: $3.4 million

Nick Fortes led the Tampa Bay Rays in appearances behind the plate, but he didn't do much, as his .680 OPS and 0.7 bWAR would indicate. This wasn't a down year either, as Fortes has a .635 OPS in parts of six big-league seasons, and it's not like he's a Gold Glover behind the plate either. The Rays acquired Liam Hicks to take over as the starter and have top prospect Caden Bodine nearing big-league readiness, so they might not even have a need for Fortes, who, by Tampa's standards, is making a good amount of money.

Texas Rangers: 1B Jake Burger

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arbitration projection: $6.9 million

Jake Burger has averaged roughly 27 home runs and 75 RBI in the past four seasons, yet he has a 109 OPS+ in that span, proving to be only nine percent above league average in that span, which is shocking given the power output he's had. While Burger can hit baseballs far, he rarely gets on base and doesn't have a great defensive track record (although 2026 was a good year for him in that regard). Burger even has major platoon splits as well (.729 OPS vs. RHP in his career, .822 OPS vs. LHP), making him even harder to trust as an everyday player. Coupling these factors with a $6.9 million arbitration estimate from a franchise that says it won't be increasing its payroll makes Burger an intriguing non-tender candidate.

Toronto Blue Jays: INF/OF Davis Schneider

Arbitration projection: $1.3 million

Davis Schneider is a player Toronto Blue Jays fans adore, but it's hard to ignore the fact that he hit .145 with a .624 OPS in 69 games in 2026. He played so poorly that the Jays sent him down to Triple-A several times throughout the year, and even there, he only hit .220 (although he hit for power and got on base). While Schneider has been a decent platoon option in the past and his defensive versatility can come in handy, the Jays might decide they need more certainty after watching Schneider struggle and watching the team finish in dead last in runs scored this past season.

Washington Nationals: SS CJ Abrams

Arbitration projection: $10.2 million

CJ Abrams emerged into superstardom in 2026, hitting 33 home runs, driving in 104 runs and stealing 34 bases, playing a major role in the Washington Nationals finishing among the leaders in runs scored. In theory, the Nationals should want to hold onto a 26-year-old capable of putting up such gaudy numbers, but Abrams is set to make eight figures in his second year of arbitration, showing just how expensive he'll be in 2028 and beyond once he hits free agency. He obviously won't be non-tendered, but might the Nationals explore trading him if an extension can't be agreed upon? His very high arbitration estimate might push them further in that direction.